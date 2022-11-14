ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

FOX40

Convicted murder arrested in El Dorado County on drug charges

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted murderer was arrested in an El Dorado County motel on drug charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. Deonte Upchurch used a voucher from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services to pay for a room at a Placerville motel where 116.8 grams […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP investigating after body found near crash in El Dorado County

PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50

Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento resident arrested on gun charge after traffic stop in Placer County

A Sacramento resident was arrested in Placer County on several gun- and drug-related charges. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on November 7 at 1:34 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people inside near Sterling Parkway in unincorporated Lincoln. At least one of the people inside the vehicle was a felon. Inside the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found pepper spray in the center console and a taser in the glove compartment. They also allegedly found a bag containing a jar with marijuana inside, a scale, a loaded 9mm handgun magazine, and an untraceable "ghost gun" handgun.The sheriff's office says the deputy determined the bag belonged to the driver, 24-year-old Rose Green, of Sacramento. Green was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and several other charges.  
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man who escaped Butte County Jail sentenced to 48 years

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who escaped the Butte County Jail in August was sentenced Wednesday for escaping jail and other felony counts. Miles Bondley, 34 of Oroville, was sentenced to 48 years in state prison for escaping jail, residential burglary, two counts of vandalism, four counts of domestic violence and other felony counts, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver

A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ABC10

1 dead, mom and children hospitalized after Rio Vista crash

RIO VISTA, Calif. — One man is dead after a collision along River Road in Rio Vista Thursday afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department says a man was driving a sedan carrying a 13-year-old boy when it crashed head-on into a minivan carrying a mother, a three-year-old and a three-month-old. The collision happened in front of 240 River Road.
RIO VISTA, CA
ABC10

Toddler killed, two others injured in crash on I-80E on-ramp

AUBURN, Calif. — A toddler was killed and his mother seriously injured Wednesday after an accident on an I-80E on-ramp. According to California Highway Patrol, the mother and toddler were in a Volkswagen sedan moving slowly because it had a flat tire. Their vehicle was hit by a pickup...
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Man found dead day after alleged DUI crash

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the cause of a body discovered in the bushes near Highway 50 and Mosquito Rd. Placerville area CHP officers were dispatched to a crash Nov. 11 on Highway 50 at Mosquito Road where the driver of a Mercedes-Benz fled the scene, according to officials.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville

PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 
PLACERVILLE, CA
ABC10

ABC10

