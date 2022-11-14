Read full article on original website
Convicted murder arrested in El Dorado County on drug charges
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted murderer was arrested in an El Dorado County motel on drug charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. Deonte Upchurch used a voucher from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services to pay for a room at a Placerville motel where 116.8 grams […]
KCRA.com
Four injured, including toddler in big rig rollover crash in Sacramento County, authorities say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person is in critical condition and three others were injured, including a toddler, in a rollover crash involving a big rig in Sacramento County on Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened near the intersection of Prarie City Road and White Rock Road, the Sacramento...
CHP investigating after body found near crash in El Dorado County
PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50
Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
Sacramento resident arrested on gun charge after traffic stop in Placer County
A Sacramento resident was arrested in Placer County on several gun- and drug-related charges. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on November 7 at 1:34 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people inside near Sterling Parkway in unincorporated Lincoln. At least one of the people inside the vehicle was a felon. Inside the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found pepper spray in the center console and a taser in the glove compartment. They also allegedly found a bag containing a jar with marijuana inside, a scale, a loaded 9mm handgun magazine, and an untraceable "ghost gun" handgun.The sheriff's office says the deputy determined the bag belonged to the driver, 24-year-old Rose Green, of Sacramento. Green was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and several other charges.
Trailer full of chemicals stolen from South Sacramento, fire department says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A trailer full of chemicals removed from an abandoned home in the Meadowview neighborhood is now missing. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department, the SFD trailer was stolen from South Sacramento. The tweet says the trailer is carrying chemicals that could be hazardous if inhaled.
actionnewsnow.com
Man who escaped Butte County Jail sentenced to 48 years
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who escaped the Butte County Jail in August was sentenced Wednesday for escaping jail and other felony counts. Miles Bondley, 34 of Oroville, was sentenced to 48 years in state prison for escaping jail, residential burglary, two counts of vandalism, four counts of domestic violence and other felony counts, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver
A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
KCRA.com
Student arrested for stabbing another student in the hand, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A student was arrested Tuesday morning after police said they stabbed another student in the hand with scissors. (Video above: Top stories for Nov. 16) The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of 34th Street. Police said one student stabbed another in the...
Placerville man’s body found hours after DUI crash occurred in the same area
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a Placerville man was found on Saturday near where a woman was arrested the night before as a drunken driving suspect, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Friday night, officers were sent to the area of Mosquito Road and Highway 50 after receiving reports of a crash […]
Man allegedly threatened lives of Sacramento government officials before hours-long standoff with police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was accused of threatening to harm current and running Sacramento council members, according to a felony complaint filed by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. The complaint, filed Tuesday, alleges 37-year-old Alexander Hoch threatened great bodily harm to and the lives of candidate Karina...
Winters Police asks public for clues on missing person cold case from 1983
WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Winters Police Department renewed attention on a 39-year-old missing person case in the hopes that they could get new information from the public. Evelyn Joyce McDowell, 22, was reported missing on Dec. 12, 1983, by a friend who had last heard from her the month prior. According to police, McDowell […]
CHP: Man killed crossing Highway 50 from center divide in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after California Highway Patrol said he decided to cross Highway 50 in Sacramento. Crossing Highway 50 near 16th Street, the man was struck and killed by a vehicle. He died at the scene, according to officers. The driver involved called...
1 dead, mom and children hospitalized after Rio Vista crash
RIO VISTA, Calif. — One man is dead after a collision along River Road in Rio Vista Thursday afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department says a man was driving a sedan carrying a 13-year-old boy when it crashed head-on into a minivan carrying a mother, a three-year-old and a three-month-old. The collision happened in front of 240 River Road.
Toddler dies, 2 adults injured in crash on California's I-80
A toddler was killed in a crash Wednesday on eastbound I-80 in Citrus Heights, Calif., officials said.
Toddler killed, two others injured in crash on I-80E on-ramp
AUBURN, Calif. — A toddler was killed and his mother seriously injured Wednesday after an accident on an I-80E on-ramp. According to California Highway Patrol, the mother and toddler were in a Volkswagen sedan moving slowly because it had a flat tire. Their vehicle was hit by a pickup...
'A cry for happiness' | Family has closure after Natomas gas station shooting suspect caught
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of Janiah Johnson has some closure after Rashawn Anderson was arrested in Chicago, Illinois. Anderson will face homicide charges for the death of the 22-year-old, who was shot at the Natomas Speedway on the 2600 block of Gateway Oak back on Aug. 3. A...
KTVU FOX 2
Habit Burger manager loses eye in attack, Antioch police trying to identify man
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly attacked a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger and Grill in Antioch. The young woman lost her right eye as a result of repeated punches by the man as seen on video. KTVU has learned the manager,...
Man found dead day after alleged DUI crash
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the cause of a body discovered in the bushes near Highway 50 and Mosquito Rd. Placerville area CHP officers were dispatched to a crash Nov. 11 on Highway 50 at Mosquito Road where the driver of a Mercedes-Benz fled the scene, according to officials.
Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville
PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
