Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Most of the snow will occur south and west of Medina. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce patchy blowing snow. * WHERE...Orleans county. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Ashland; Iron WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, except 8 to 14 inches for northern Iron County possible. * WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southern Ashland and Iron counties are likely to see much less snowfall in this time period with accumulations of 1 to 4 inches possible.
High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-19 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ SATURDAY FOR GUADALUPE PASS * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass. * WHEN...From 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ Friday to 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 19:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Emmet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Gusty winds and snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will accompany the most intense bands. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Emmet, Antrim and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous rapidly snow covered roads with whiteout conditions possible through the overnight hours.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bayfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 19:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 9 inches for northern Bayfield county. * WHERE...Bayfield County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow totals up to 5 inches in 3 hours have been reported in the tip of the Bayfield Peninsula. These heavy snowfall rates will cause significantly higher totals than previously forecasted.
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-18 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: South Central Oregon Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Western Douglas County, east of Reedsport. Also in Coos County, including Coos Bay, North Bend, and the Coquille Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
High Surf Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 17:05:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Elevated water levels and large breaking waves will cause high surf. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Red Dog Port north. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur. Minor flooding of low lying areas along the coast is possible. Ice may push onto the beach.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 22:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Southern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. The best chance for the highest totals include Hamburg and Orchard Park in southern Erie county. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce patchy blowing snow. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. The heavy snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4298 7804 4312 7813 4308 7873 4295 7898 4286 7889 4232 7975 4243 7926 4254 7906 4252 7859 4269 7820 TIME Y22M11D18T0000Z-Y22M11D18T0600Z
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 19:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Gusty winds and snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will accompany the most intense bands. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Leelanau, Grand Traverse and Kalkaska Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous rapidly snow covered roads with whiteout conditions possible through the overnight hours.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 19:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE Northwest winds will continue to diminish this evening. Gusty northwest winds will return during the day on Friday and another Lake Wind Advisory is expected.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-18 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carter; Fallon WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM MST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although light snow is possible this evening, any additional accumulation will be less than one half inch. Be alert for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility from blowing snow.
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Coastal Brunswick County. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 15:11:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water hazardous, especially for the inexperienced. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai North; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY .A north-northwest swell (340 degrees) will peak this evening, then gradually diminish tonight and Friday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY * WHAT...Surf heights of 12 to 16 feet. * WHERE...North facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Freeze Warning issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Freeze Warning issued for Camden, Chowan, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Western Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Camden; Chowan; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 19:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook Icy Roads Developing Falling temperatures will cause wet roads to freeze, resulting in some icy and slippery roads, particularly less traveled side roads. Use extra caution this evening.
Frost Advisory issued for Inland McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland McIntosh FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Charleston, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Mainland Dare by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie, Cheboygan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 19:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Cheboygan; Eastern Mackinac; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Otsego; Western Mackinac; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches through the overnight hours. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
