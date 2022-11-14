Effective: 2022-11-17 19:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 9 inches for northern Bayfield county. * WHERE...Bayfield County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow totals up to 5 inches in 3 hours have been reported in the tip of the Bayfield Peninsula. These heavy snowfall rates will cause significantly higher totals than previously forecasted.

BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO