Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Community Christmas Sing and Play Along
Submitted by Nancy Henderson. After a 3-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the Steilacoom Community Christmas Sing and Play Along event is back!. Mark your calendars for Sunday December 11, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Steilacoom’s Town Hall to attend a free community concert, or better yet, take part in it.
The Suburban Times
7 Wildly Fun Holiday Gift Ideas
TACOMA Wash.— For the holidays this year, consider gifting those close to you something wildly fun to experience together at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium or Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. Get up close to a moose, pet a goat (in a holiday coat!) or touch a jellyfish. Zoolights. Give...
The Suburban Times
Tree Planting Work Party, November 20, Farrells Marsh Park
Submitted by Nancy Henderson. The rains have come and the trees at the Chambers Street entrance to Farrells Marsh Park are ready to plant.Please come join us Sunday, 20 November, from 1 to 3 pm. We will meet at the Chambers St entrance to the park. Our goal is to...
The Suburban Times
Sing Along Handel’s Messiah Returns to Christ Lutheran Church
Submitted by Sylvia Allen. Sing Hallelujah! Celebrate the end of the pandemic and the joyous return of the Sing Along Handel’s Messiah on December 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. After a two-year break, the 2022 performance will be...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Elks presents: Elvis (Danny Vernon) Caring for Kids Christmas
Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks #2388. The Lakewood Elks #2388 proudly presents Danny Vernon as ELVIS “An Elvis Inspirational Christmas” benefitting “Caring for Kids”. December 15, Doors Open 6-9 pm, Showtime 7-9 pm. TICKETS $30 per person, includes one appetizer per table & one cocktail or beer per person.
secretseattle.co
7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)
As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SHORES: First fall/winter ‘king tides’ soon
(January 2022 photo by Holli Margell) The so-called “king tides” of fall/winter make their first appearance starting on Thanksgiving Day. The morning high tide hits 12 feet at 5:36 am that day, and keeps climbing from there – 12.4 feet at 6:26 am Friday, November 25 and peaking at 12.6 feet at 7:17 am Saturday, November 26, with the highest high tide staying at 12 feet or above for the rest of the month and on to December 3rd. High tides reach 12 feet and over again December 8-12, with the highest tides of December peaking during Christmas/Hanukkah, 13 feet on December 25-26. Winter’s highest high tides are about a month after that, 13.1 feet on January 24-25. The high tides themselves aren’t always problematic unless weather conditions compound them, as was the case in early January this year (photo above).
secretseattle.co
The 12 Best Places To See Holiday Light Displays In Seattle This Winter
Nothing gets us in the holiday mood quite like a festive light display. Whether you’re excited to celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah or simply trying to ward off the long dark nights of a PNW winter, you’ll love these holiday light displays in Seattle. The best part is that many of them are free!
The Suburban Times
The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus returns to Tacoma
TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live will present The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus on January 22, 2023 at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater for a Sunday matinee performance at 3:00 p.m. The amalgamation of the two troupes’ incredible talents brings a new dimension to the artistry of Chinese Acrobatics in a show for all ages offering sensational acrobatics, comedy, balancing feats, and more than a glimpse into the fascinating traditions of the Orient. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now.
The Suburban Times
Bagpipes and Guitars, Rock and Roll, Indoor Golf, Lots of Fun and Camaraderie
Generally, people are happy to help out their neighbor . . . even if the neighbor lives all the way across the county. There are a number of organizations that spend their time, money, and efforts lending help to others. Part of the Jaycee Creed says “Service to humanity is the best work of life.” I’ve belonged to a number of different groups that spend time, money, and effort improving our community and helping people from Tacoma/Pierce County Christmas House to Tacoma Area Coalition for Individuals with Disabilities and a number of others in-between, while Peg has Caligraphy Guild and P.E.O. I promised my wife that I would never run for office again in any organization. So, we will share a story about the last time I held a position.
cougarchronicle.org
Kitsap County “Holiday Gift and Food Fair” Returns
The month of November is full of anticipation for the coming holiday season. Festivities and events surrounding winter holidays begin to take place. One upcoming themed event is the Kitsap County Holiday Gift and Food Fair. Every year, the Holiday Gift and Food Fair gives hundreds of local Kitsap crafters...
The Suburban Times
Mexican Film Series Continues Nov. 17 at Tacoma Art Museum
Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum. From documentaries to narrative features, the free film series “Rayos: Cine en Mexico” continues at Tacoma Art Museum this week. “Rayos: Cine en México” is produced in partnership with The Grand Cinema and the Tacoma Film Festival. The series concludes in January and is presented in conjunction with the exhibition Luces y Sombras: Images of Mexico I Photographs from the Bank of America Collection.
lynnwoodtoday.com
As temperature drops, Lynnwood hygiene center providing hot showers, warm clothes to those without homes
As temperatures in the area continue to drop, the Lynnwood Hygiene Center is working to help those who are homeless. Open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the center offers free showers and lunches to its guests. Located in the former Lynnwood emissions test station, the space was...
425magazine.com
A New Chapter For Molbak’s Garden + Home
Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville has set deep roots within its community. In 1956, Egon and Laina Molbak planted a seed that took root and grew into the successful Molbak’s Garden + Home. Molbak’s is known for its wide selection of plants and gifts, its relaxing café, and the important role it plays in local seasonal traditions. More than six decades later, its dream is in full bloom and ready for a new chapter.
The Suburban Times
N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. work continues through mid-November
Sound Transit announcement. Construction is happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. These construction activities and schedules are dependent on weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control changes, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
The Suburban Times
Free Fall Quarter Concerts at Tacoma Community College
Tacoma Community College announcement. Everyone is welcome to attend Tacoma Community College music department’s fall quarter concerts. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Building 2 Theater. Admission is free; donations support TCC music programs. TCC Orchestra Concert: Nov. 18, conducted by Dr. John Falskow. TCC Choirs Concert: Nov....
The Suburban Times
The American Scene – Lakewood Libraries, A Way Forward
LIBRARIES FOR LAKEWOOD – There are two: “Tenzler replacement and Tillicum rehab”. The joint City/PCLS Citizens Advisory Committee will present (or has presented) recommendations to community and Lakewood City Council, Thursday, November 17. TENZLER – As a practical matter, choices and priorities reviewed will appear limited to...
roadtirement.com
Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish
Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
The Suburban Times
Chicken Fried Steak – Pine Cone Café Review
In February of 2020 I stopped in and had breakfast at the Pine Cone Café in University Place. The food was excellent and I had the best Chicken Fried Steak I’ve ever had. Little did I know that they would soon be closing. I was heart broken when they did close their doors. I thought about it and then asked myself, “Now, where am I going to get my hashbrowns burnt, burnt, burnt?” Burs in Lakewood delivers the burnt, burnt, burnt, but you have to ask for it to be deep fried. I don’t care how anyone prepares the burnt, burnt, burnt as long as they deliver.
q13fox.com
Tacoma humane society waiving adoption fees for adult dogs through the month of November
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs for the month of November. The shelter has been operating at full or mostly full capacity for several months after taking on hundreds of animals from a neglect situation. Dogs that...
Comments / 0