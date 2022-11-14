Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani’s work in Ukraine say they do not plan to criminally charge him

Read full article on original website
Biden administration says it plans to ask Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration says it plans to ask Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan.
Customs and Border Protection says 3 agents shot and wounded in exchange of gunfire with smuggling boat off Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON (AP) — Customs and Border Protection says 3 agents shot and wounded in exchange of gunfire with smuggling boat off Puerto Rico.
U.S. House Republicans make investigation of Biden a top priority
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - After winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans said on Thursday that investigating President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings will be their top oversight priority when they formally take power next year.
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, em
The U.S. moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
The U.S. declaration that Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be considered immune from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist breaks from Joe Biden's campaign denunciations.
If our political and legal systems worked, there wouldn't be a Donald Trump 2024 campaign
Trump's delay tactics keep coming, and we're running out of time to prove to Americans that our legal system can deliver impartial justice.
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; 10m Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid as first snow falls
