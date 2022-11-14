Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Theory of consciousness debunked: Key brain region actually acts like an internet router
BALTIMORE — For those that compare the human brain to a computer, a new study is helping you prove your case even further. Researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine say that a mysterious brain area known as the claustrum acts a lot like an internet router. Until now, researchers had thought the claustrum was the center of human consciousness — but the new findings appear to disprove that.
psychologytoday.com
Elon Musk's New Brain Interface Technology
Recently, Elon Musk has been in the news for having purchased Twitter. However, he also owns another company. I am not referring to Tesla or SpaceX. It is potentially more revolutionary than either of these. This other company, called Neuralink, is much less known than the latter ventures. The goal...
MedicalXpress
Neuroscientists send live human brain samples on a trip to glean insights into consciousness, depression and anxiety
If an epilepsy patient needs brain surgery, their brain surgeon often extracts a piece of tissue the size of a sugar cube from the outermost layer to access the regions responsible for the seizures. This excised lump is typically discarded as medical waste since it is far from the diseased site. But to neuroscientists like Jonathan Ting, Ph.D., this brain nugget is "the most precious piece of matter in the universe."
MedicalXpress
AI-generated X-ray images fooled medical experts and improved osteoarthritis classification
Sharing medical data between laboratories and medical experts is important for medical research. However, data sharing is often complex and sometimes even impossible due to the strict data regulatory legislation in Europe. Researchers at the University of Jyväskylä Digital Health Intelligence Laboratory addressed the problem and developed an artificial neural network that creates synthetic X-ray images that can fool even medical experts.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Imaging techniques reveal brain abnormalities from post-treatment Lyme disease
Brain imaging techniques can help scientists understand what is going on inside the heads of patient populations. In their recent study published in PLOS ONE, Dr. John Aucott and Cherie Marvel found that unexpected white matter activity in the brain, a symptom normally considered pathological, was found to be correlated with better outcomes in patients with post-treatment Lyme disease (PTLD).
Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow
A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
New study reveals COVID effects on brain
A study conducted by Banner Sun Health Research Institute researchers revealed new information and findings on how the COVID-19 virus invades the human brain. The study is the most comprehensive research on COVID-19 in the brain to date. Led by Drs. Geidy Serrano and Thomas Beach, the study looked at the brains of 42 people who died of COVID-19 and 107 control subjects, all from the institute’s Brain and Body Donation program, who did not have the virus from 2019 to 2021.
Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells
Synapses are the junctions between neurons (nerve cells) where signals cross, often involving chemicals called neurotransmitters, allowing neurons to communicate. Such communication is fundamental in linking the sensory organs of the nervous system to the brain, which regulates everything from your mind to your muscles as well as organ functions. In other words, communication between your nerve cells plays a role in everything you think, feel, and do.
Experts predict "recombinant" COVID strains that blend the worst aspects of multiple variants
Public health experts are concerned about mutated versions of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, that combine the worst elements of different strains. When two or more slightly different versions of SARS-CoV-2 meet, they can share genetic information and transform into beefier, more troublesome pathogens. These offshoots, known as recombinants,...
Cerebras Unveils Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer that Delivers Near-Perfect Linear Scaling for Large Language Models
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today unveiled Andromeda, a 13.5 million core AI supercomputer, now available and being used for commercial and academic work. Built with a cluster of 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems and leveraging Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute at 16-bit half precision. It is the only AI supercomputer to ever demonstrate near-perfect linear scaling on large language model workloads relying on simple data parallelism alone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005138/en/ Andromeda, pictured with the doors on, is a 13.5 million core AI Supercomputer. Comprised of 16 Cerebras CS-2s, plus Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute (Photo: Business Wire)
Brain scans shed light on reluctance to make eye contact among people with autism
A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from. Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in their dorsal parietal cortex during eye-to-eye contact, compared to people without ASD, researchers report.
Nuclear fusion discovery uncovers strange behaviour of limitless energy source OLD
Despite promises of imminent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion power going back decades, the ultimate clean energy source remains out of scientists’ reach. A new study published Monday in the journal Nature Physics may help explain why fusion is such a tough puzzle to solve: despite more advanced computer modeling than ever, researchers recently found that particles in fusion reactions at the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) behave very differently than models said they should. Energy seems to be seeping out of the reaction in a fashion scientists currently cannot explain, hinting that a more fundamental understanding of high energy nuclear...
Two women stopped binge eating after their brains were stimulated with electricity
What if we told you that electric zaps to the brain stopped two women from binge eating?. Dr. Casey Halpern, a neurosurgeon at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times that he and his colleagues decided to try deep brain stimulation on patients that had the common but underreported disorder.
MedicalXpress
Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds
Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Scientists Say Exercise Defeats Cancer
Israeli scientists at Tel Aviv University say they have found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72 percent. Intense aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor, according to the findings of the groundbreaking study led by two researchers at TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
studyfinds.org
Basking in just 30 seconds of sunlight each morning may be ‘most effective way’ to prevent cancer, doctor says
LONDON — Here’s one more reason that a daily walk after waking up can do wonders for your health. Grabbing just 30 seconds of sunlight every morning could slash the chances of developing most types of cancer significantly, early research by one of the United Kingdom’s leading specialists suggests. Dr. Mohammad Muneeb Khan says that less than half a minute’s exposure to the sun’s near-infrared (NIR) light between sunrise and 9 a.m. may offer a higher level of protection to adults and children than eating 2,500 bananas or a kilogram of Brazil nuts per day!
MedicalXpress
Brain changes in autism are far more sweeping than previously known, study finds
Brain changes in autism are comprehensive throughout the cerebral cortex rather than just particular areas thought to affect social behavior and language, according to a new UCLA-led study that significantly refines scientists' understanding of how autism spectrum disorder (ASD) progresses at the molecular level. The study, published today in Nature,...
Nuclear Fusion Experiment Reveals Unexpected Physics Inside ‘Burning Plasma’
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists who are working toward the dream of nuclear fusion, a form of power that could potentially provide abundant clean energy in the future, have discovered surprising and unexplained behavior among particles in a government laboratory, reports a new study. The results hint at the mysterious fundamental physics that underlie nuclear fusion reactions, which fuel the Sun and other stars.
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
Medical News Today
Researchers discover a link between dementia risk and sleep apnea
Researchers investigated the mechanisms linking obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to dementia in mice. They found that intermittent low oxygen levels from OSA contribute to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in mice. Experts noted that these findings highlight the importance of screening for OSA in middle-aged and older individuals to reduce Alzheimer’s...
