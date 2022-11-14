ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use

The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
MedicalXpress

Researchers unlock pattern of gene activity for ADHD

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have successfully identified differences in gene activity in the brains of people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study, led by scientists at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of NIH, found that individuals diagnosed with ADHD had differences in genes that code for known chemicals that brain cells use to communicate.
MedicalXpress

A potential therapy to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy

Cisplatin is a chemotherapy indicated to fight tumors in many types of cancer. However, it does have major side effects—especially kidney toxicity, that can lead to acute kidney failure. In addition, patients treated with cisplatin also often report high levels of neuropathic pain. Scientists from Inserm, Université de Lille,...
MedicalXpress

Wearable activity trackers can be used to determine health metrics that could support clinical care

A new Johns Hopkins study shows that data gathered from wearable activity trackers can be used to obtain several metrics associated with the user's general physical health and cardiovascular health status. While these sensors are generally marketed as daily step counters, the Johns Hopkins research team believes they could potentially serve a greater purpose: supporting clinical care for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other chronic diseases.
MedicalXpress

Study finds weak evidence that interventions to boost housing affordability and stability promote better health

Research finds low-certainty evidence that programs such as emergency rent assistance, legal assistance with waitlist priority for public housing, long-term rent subsidies and homeownership assistance lead to positive health outcomes. It is known that housing insecurity leads to increased risk for both homelessness and poor health. But do interventions that...
MedicalXpress

Developing a promising new cancer therapy based on natural killer cells

Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda and Opdivo work by unleashing the immune system's T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy, but only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement. In a paper published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI), scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine describe findings that could bolster the effectiveness of immune-checkpoint therapy.
MedicalXpress

Discovery in Parkinson's research: Lipids influence the formation of protein clumps

After Alzheimer's, Parkinson's is the most common neurodegenerative disease in the world. More than six million people worldwide suffer from it. In this disease, alpha-synuclein proteins form thread-like structures called fibrils. When these fibrils clump together, they probably damage nerve cells. A research team has now shown for the first...
MedicalXpress

Scientists explore a link between lethal childhood disease and age-related muscle decline

Adopting some of the strategies behind successfully treating the childhood disease spinal muscular atrophy may enable development of therapies to curb the muscle decline that accompanies aging, new research suggests. At the heart of both disorders is the survival motor neuron protein, which is present throughout the body, and is...
MedicalXpress

What US adults know and believe about polio and the bivalent COVID booster

In July, New York State health officials notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of a case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, N.Y. Wastewater samples from communities near the patient's home confirmed that poliovirus was present in those areas. The virus has been found in wastewater samples in New York City, as well.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
MedicalXpress

Genetics combined with long years of schooling can lead to nearsightedness in children

Researchers have identified five genetic variants that increasingly raise a person's risk of becoming nearsighted the longer they stay in school. A team led by Jeremy Guggenheim of Cardiff University, United Kingdom, published these findings November 17 in the open access journal PLOS Genetics. Nearsighted vision is associated with a...
MedicalXpress

Persistent hematuria associated with strong risks of chronic kidney disease

Data recently published in the American Journal of Kidney Disease (AJKD) from a large South Korean cohort show a five-fold increased risk of incident CKD for adults with persistent hematuria compared to those with no hematuria, but associations were significantly stronger in men than women. Hematuria, which refers to the...
MedicalXpress

Second year of pandemic deadlier for middle aged than the first, analysis finds

The first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic saw an increase in mortality rates, both from COVID-19 and other causes, but the groups hardest hit shifted between the first and second years, according to an analysis of publicly available data. Both years saw an increase in deaths over the five...

