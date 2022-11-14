Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds that marijuana and e-cigarettes can harm the heart as seriously as traditional cigarettes
E-cigarettes and marijuana have harmful effects on the heart similar to those caused by tobacco cigarettes, opening the door to abnormal heart rhythms, reports a team of researchers at UC San Francisco. The study is published November 15, 2022 in the journal Heart Rhythm. "We found that cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and...
MedicalXpress
Imaging study: Marijuana smokers show higher rates of emphysema, airway diseases than tobacco smokers
Researchers from the University of Ottawa and The Ottawa Hospital have found marijuana smokers have a higher rate of emphysema and airway diseases compared to cigarette smokers. The findings, published in Radiology, examined the chest CT examinations of 56 marijuana smokers, 57 non-smokers and 33 tobacco-only smokers between 2005 and...
MedicalXpress
Lung infections caused by soil fungi are a problem nationwide, according to new study
Fungi in the soil cause a significant number of serious lung infections in 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, including many areas long thought to be free of deadly environmental fungi, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
MedicalXpress
Researchers unlock pattern of gene activity for ADHD
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have successfully identified differences in gene activity in the brains of people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study, led by scientists at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of NIH, found that individuals diagnosed with ADHD had differences in genes that code for known chemicals that brain cells use to communicate.
MedicalXpress
A potential therapy to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy
Cisplatin is a chemotherapy indicated to fight tumors in many types of cancer. However, it does have major side effects—especially kidney toxicity, that can lead to acute kidney failure. In addition, patients treated with cisplatin also often report high levels of neuropathic pain. Scientists from Inserm, Université de Lille,...
MedicalXpress
Wearable activity trackers can be used to determine health metrics that could support clinical care
A new Johns Hopkins study shows that data gathered from wearable activity trackers can be used to obtain several metrics associated with the user's general physical health and cardiovascular health status. While these sensors are generally marketed as daily step counters, the Johns Hopkins research team believes they could potentially serve a greater purpose: supporting clinical care for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other chronic diseases.
MedicalXpress
Study finds weak evidence that interventions to boost housing affordability and stability promote better health
Research finds low-certainty evidence that programs such as emergency rent assistance, legal assistance with waitlist priority for public housing, long-term rent subsidies and homeownership assistance lead to positive health outcomes. It is known that housing insecurity leads to increased risk for both homelessness and poor health. But do interventions that...
MedicalXpress
Developing a promising new cancer therapy based on natural killer cells
Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda and Opdivo work by unleashing the immune system's T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy, but only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement. In a paper published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI), scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine describe findings that could bolster the effectiveness of immune-checkpoint therapy.
MedicalXpress
Study suggests need for improved support for transgender and non-binary young people after hospitalization
Among hospitalized young people in the United States, 66% of those with a gender dysphoria diagnosis were admitted for suicide attempts or self-harm in 2019, compared to 5% without gender dysphoria, according to a study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. The study looked at over 2 million...
MedicalXpress
Discovery in Parkinson's research: Lipids influence the formation of protein clumps
After Alzheimer's, Parkinson's is the most common neurodegenerative disease in the world. More than six million people worldwide suffer from it. In this disease, alpha-synuclein proteins form thread-like structures called fibrils. When these fibrils clump together, they probably damage nerve cells. A research team has now shown for the first...
MedicalXpress
Scientists explore a link between lethal childhood disease and age-related muscle decline
Adopting some of the strategies behind successfully treating the childhood disease spinal muscular atrophy may enable development of therapies to curb the muscle decline that accompanies aging, new research suggests. At the heart of both disorders is the survival motor neuron protein, which is present throughout the body, and is...
MedicalXpress
What US adults know and believe about polio and the bivalent COVID booster
In July, New York State health officials notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of a case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, N.Y. Wastewater samples from communities near the patient's home confirmed that poliovirus was present in those areas. The virus has been found in wastewater samples in New York City, as well.
MedicalXpress
Researchers design 'prodrug' that targets cancer cells' big appetite for glutamine, leaving healthy cells unharmed
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have revamped an anti-cancer drug to better target cancer cells and leave healthy tissues unharmed. Scientists have dubbed this type of targeted approach a "prodrug"—a medicine designed to release its payload in a particular area of the body and in no other areas. The Johns...
MedicalXpress
1 billion young people may be at risk for hearing loss due to 'unsafe' listening habits, study shows
It may be a good idea to start turning the volume down. From the impacts of music and movies to phones and concerts, a new study shows 1 billion young people are a risk for hearing loss. For perspective: That's an eighth of the world's population. It's common for adolescents...
MedicalXpress
Cardiovascular societies give significantly fewer awards to women physicians and researchers
A study published this week in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) has found that over more than 20 years, seven major cardiovascular societies were more likely to distribute awards to men and white individuals compared to women and those who identify as Asian, Hispanic/Latino, and Black.
MedicalXpress
People with attachment anxiety more likely to create false memories when they can see the person talking
Adults who frequently worry about being rejected or abandoned by those closest to them are more prone to having false memories when they can see who is conveying the information, a new study suggests. The authors, SMU's Nathan Hudson and Michigan State University's William J. Chopik, found that adults with...
MedicalXpress
Genetics combined with long years of schooling can lead to nearsightedness in children
Researchers have identified five genetic variants that increasingly raise a person's risk of becoming nearsighted the longer they stay in school. A team led by Jeremy Guggenheim of Cardiff University, United Kingdom, published these findings November 17 in the open access journal PLOS Genetics. Nearsighted vision is associated with a...
MedicalXpress
Persistent hematuria associated with strong risks of chronic kidney disease
Data recently published in the American Journal of Kidney Disease (AJKD) from a large South Korean cohort show a five-fold increased risk of incident CKD for adults with persistent hematuria compared to those with no hematuria, but associations were significantly stronger in men than women. Hematuria, which refers to the...
MedicalXpress
Second year of pandemic deadlier for middle aged than the first, analysis finds
The first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic saw an increase in mortality rates, both from COVID-19 and other causes, but the groups hardest hit shifted between the first and second years, according to an analysis of publicly available data. Both years saw an increase in deaths over the five...
