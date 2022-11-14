ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
slipperstillfits.com

Still early in the season, but Gonzaga’s issues show clearly

If you had waded into the mentions of this blog’s Twitter account last night, you probably would’ve thought the Zags were just boat raced by Texas in March. Of course, it was just the third game of the season, which allows us to say the two following things that can be true at the same time: 1) Gonzaga clearly has issues; 2) They have plenty of time to figure it out.
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

'24 DB Dayton Aupiu breaks down weekend visits to Oregon and Washington

Some players just have a knack for the big play and that’s definitely Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. Aupiu is one of those guys that just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a highly skilled safety with elite football instincts and he’s been a turn over causing machine for the last two seasons.
EUGENE, OR
myedmondsnews.com

College scholarships available for Edmonds School District high school seniors

A reminder that graduating seniors attending any Edmonds School District high school are eligible to apply for college scholarships through the Foundation for Edmonds School District website. Click here for instructions. A list of available scholarships and descriptions is here. Descriptions are available in Spanish here. Completed scholarship applications may...
EDMONDS, WA
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas

Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
AUSTIN, TX
myedmondsnews.com

Burn ban lifted Wednesday for Snohomish County

The stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish and Pierce counties in effect since Nov. 13 was lifted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said. Strong windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday were expected to help with the clearing and maintain good air quality until Friday morning. Stagnant conditions are predicted to return on Friday and through the weekend, when the situation will be assessed.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Ooof

Edmonds resident Robert Chaffee shared this photo of the apparent imprint of an owl that hit his window. “No sign of him so we assume he’s OK,” Chaffee said.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds churches to gather for One Voice service Nov. 27

Many churches in Edmonds — regardless of denomination — will come together for a One Voice worship service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at Edmonds Center for the Arts. Everyone is invited to attend. Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

‘Luminous Forest’ brighter on 4th Ave N after new lights installed

The Luminous Forest installation on 4th Avenue North in downtown Edmonds is shining more brightly, thanks to new lights. Seattle artist Iole Alessandrini worked with City of Edmonds Cultural Arts Program staff at the end of October to replace 70 solar elements, funded in part by a generous donation from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
EDMONDS, WA
inlander.com

How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho

Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Chamber closing out year with community events

With only two pages remaining on your wall calendar, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure you’ve marked these dates to close out the year. Chamber staff and volunteers are looking forward to bringing these celebrations to the community. Any businesses looking to align themselves with these...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Foundation for Edmonds School District awarded $8K Puget Sound Energy grant

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received an $8,000 award from the Puget Sound Energy (PSE) Foundation’s Competitive Grant Program. The grant program focuses on empowering community resilience as individuals and families continue to grapple with the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be used...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

County will spend $20 million of COVID recovery funds to address ‘child care deserts’

Some communities and neighborhoods in Snohomish County are considered to be child care deserts. Yes, you read that right — the word is “desert.” And it applies to parts of Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood. That’s why the county is spending a total of $20 million this year and next in COVID-19 funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support more child care in more communities and hopefully help make it more affordable.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy