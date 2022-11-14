Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
slipperstillfits.com
Still early in the season, but Gonzaga’s issues show clearly
If you had waded into the mentions of this blog’s Twitter account last night, you probably would’ve thought the Zags were just boat raced by Texas in March. Of course, it was just the third game of the season, which allows us to say the two following things that can be true at the same time: 1) Gonzaga clearly has issues; 2) They have plenty of time to figure it out.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga coach Mark Few says Nolan Hickman ankle injury 'doesn't look great'
AUSTIN, Texas – Add a potential injury within Gonzaga’s starting backcourt to the list of the things concerning the Bulldogs while leaving the Moody Center on Wednesday night. Late in the second half of a 93-74 loss to No. 11 Texas, starting point guard Nolan Hickman came up...
'24 DB Dayton Aupiu breaks down weekend visits to Oregon and Washington
Some players just have a knack for the big play and that’s definitely Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. Aupiu is one of those guys that just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a highly skilled safety with elite football instincts and he’s been a turn over causing machine for the last two seasons.
Texas hands Gonzaga worst men's basketball loss since 2014
Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter scored a game-high 26 points to lead Texas to a 19-point victory, handing Gonzaga its worst loss in men's basketball since 2014.
myedmondsnews.com
College scholarships available for Edmonds School District high school seniors
A reminder that graduating seniors attending any Edmonds School District high school are eligible to apply for college scholarships through the Foundation for Edmonds School District website. Click here for instructions. A list of available scholarships and descriptions is here. Descriptions are available in Spanish here. Completed scholarship applications may...
Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas
Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
myedmondsnews.com
Nancy Coulson: Former Seafair princess was longtime preschool teacher in Mountlake Terrace
Nancy Coulson was born in Seattle, Washington to Francis and Pearl Dennis. She was the oldest of their four children and graduated from Blanchet High School, class of 1963. Nancy was a Seafair princess in 1965. She married Patrick Coulson on April 29, 1966 and they had two children. Nancy...
KHQ Right Now
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
CBS Sports
How to watch Texas vs. Gonzaga: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #11 Texas Longhorns' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Moody Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Texas entered their contest last Thursday as the heavy favorite, and...
myedmondsnews.com
Burn ban lifted Wednesday for Snohomish County
The stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish and Pierce counties in effect since Nov. 13 was lifted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said. Strong windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday were expected to help with the clearing and maintain good air quality until Friday morning. Stagnant conditions are predicted to return on Friday and through the weekend, when the situation will be assessed.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Ooof
Edmonds resident Robert Chaffee shared this photo of the apparent imprint of an owl that hit his window. “No sign of him so we assume he’s OK,” Chaffee said.
myedmondsnews.com
Jerry Crabb: A retired Edmonds School District vice principal, he leaves a legacy of family love
Jerry E. Crabb, 82, of Edmonds, passed away Nov. 4th, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife of 62 years; Karen, their 3 children; Jeff, Pete, and Susan, 6 grandchildren, extended family, and his beloved dog, Misty. He leaves a...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds churches to gather for One Voice service Nov. 27
Many churches in Edmonds — regardless of denomination — will come together for a One Voice worship service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at Edmonds Center for the Arts. Everyone is invited to attend. Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.
myedmondsnews.com
‘Luminous Forest’ brighter on 4th Ave N after new lights installed
The Luminous Forest installation on 4th Avenue North in downtown Edmonds is shining more brightly, thanks to new lights. Seattle artist Iole Alessandrini worked with City of Edmonds Cultural Arts Program staff at the end of October to replace 70 solar elements, funded in part by a generous donation from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: Kick off the holiday season with Wreath Walk Edmonds, a holiday art sale and some theatre
When my son was little, we told him “Christmas is around the corner,” and he ran out of the kitchen to look “around the corner” for Christmas. Here in Edmonds, the holiday season is not literally around the corner, but there are several festive and non festive events to keep on your radar.
inlander.com
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Chamber closing out year with community events
With only two pages remaining on your wall calendar, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure you’ve marked these dates to close out the year. Chamber staff and volunteers are looking forward to bringing these celebrations to the community. Any businesses looking to align themselves with these...
myedmondsnews.com
Foundation for Edmonds School District awarded $8K Puget Sound Energy grant
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received an $8,000 award from the Puget Sound Energy (PSE) Foundation’s Competitive Grant Program. The grant program focuses on empowering community resilience as individuals and families continue to grapple with the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be used...
myedmondsnews.com
County will spend $20 million of COVID recovery funds to address ‘child care deserts’
Some communities and neighborhoods in Snohomish County are considered to be child care deserts. Yes, you read that right — the word is “desert.” And it applies to parts of Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood. That’s why the county is spending a total of $20 million this year and next in COVID-19 funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support more child care in more communities and hopefully help make it more affordable.
Comments / 0