Sip & shop to support Voices for Children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is hosting its annual Wine & Wassail holiday sip and shop event benefitting Voices for Children. Voices for Children Executive Director Amy Faulkner joined News 3 at Noon to talk about this year’s Wine & Wassail event, where patrons can walk store-to-store, sipping wine and homemade wassail while browsing the unique offerings of local businesses.
Governor Abbott’s next Small Business Series event will be in BCS next month

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in Bryan/College Station on Thursday, December 8. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.
‘Lights On’ celebration planned Friday evening in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan kicks off the holiday season with their annual ‘Lights on!’ ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 in Downtown Bryan. Community members are invited to help switch on thousands of lights at Gloria Sale Park. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday with several activities in store.
Shop and support local charity at Jingle Bell Market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a unique shopping experience this weekend that supports local businesses and a local charity. It’s called Jingle Bell Market and all proceeds support Refuge Place BCS. Megan Bock with Bock Realty Group and Andrew Storms with Refuge Place BCS joined News 3 at Noon.
Show up and show out at The Junior League Charity Ball

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready to walk the red carpet dressed to impress for an forgettable night of glitz and glamour? The Junior League of Bryan-College Station invites you to come and celebrate one of their largest fundraisers of the year, The Charity Ball. This year’s celebration will...
BCS Turkey Trot and BCS Marathon just around the corner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both the 5k race and 1 Mile Fun Run known as The BCS Turkey Trot and the BCS Marathon aren’t too far away. The Turkey Trot is a chance for you and the kiddos to get out and do a bit of exercising before enjoying those Thanksgiving feasts.
CSISD teachers awarded grants to cover school programs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD kicked off its Education Foundation Grant Patrol where staff, donors, cheerleaders and a drumline traveled to different school campuses to surprise teachers that have been awarded the grants. The grant ceremony benefited 2,000 teachers and over 14,000 students by awarding over 64...
The Arts Council talks current exhibits, Stories at the Gallery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The last Stories at the Gallery event at the Arts Council was one for the books. If you remember, Jean Becker took us through her first-hand experience working with the late President Bush. Now, The Arts Council is spotlighting another best-selling author and national correspondent, Conor...
Frontier gives free internet and Chromebooks to Brazos Valley program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley at Newman-Adam Campus in Bryan is the first program to be chosen for a nationwide effort to bridge the digital divide. Frontier Communications started a program called Broadband for Good, where they provide a lifetime of free...
Classroom Champion: Taylor O’Brien from Mumford High School

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - Taylor O’Brien is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Mumford High School senior has a 4.05 grade point average and ranks sixth in her class. Taylor is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and band. She also participates in her youth group and helps with Rodeo Play Dates for younger children as a member of Robertson County Cowboy Church. Last year, she was awarded the Mumford Citizenship Award by her teachers.
Small fire extinguished in restroom at A&M Consolidated High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A small fire inside a restroom trashcan on Thursday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of staff and students at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. People were allowed back in the building just before 4 p.m. College Station...
Friends of Chamber Music presents Viano Quartet

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A world-renowned string quartet will perform Thursday, November 17, at A&M United Methodist Church. Viano String Quartet, winners of the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition, is scheduled to perform a free concert, their first time ever in the Brazos Valley. “We have three pieces...
Ballet Brazos Prepares to Perform The Nutcracker

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a time-honored holiday tradition -- Ballet Brazos is preparing for its 11th annual production of The Nutcracker. Soloists Callie Howe and Rylee Kinnard joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to talk about this year’s shows. The cast includes dancers from...
City of Bryan swears in new mayor and council, reception held for outgoing leaders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The changing of the guard and a new era begins in the city of Bryan Thursday as a new mayor and four new city council members are sworn in. During Thursday’s regular city council meeting outgoing Mayor Andrew Nelson and council members Reuben Marin, Prentiss Madison, and Buppy Simank gave heartfelt remarks as they welcomed in a new group of city leaders. They also took a moment to speak on the accomplishments made over their terms and thanked their family, friends, and residents for allowing them to serve.
Bryan Firefighters Association and city at odds over contract

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Negotiations on an agreement between the city of Bryan and the Bryan Firefighters Association have stalled out and have become public after a proposed agreement that expires at the end of the year never made it to Monday’s city council agenda. The agreement is considered...
College Station voters approve ‘Fire Safety Improvement’ bond

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station is beginning to work on a new fire station and EMS services after voters overwhelmingly signed off in this year’s Midterm ballot at 69%. The City of College Station put an $18 million “Fire Safety Improvement” bond on this year’s Midterm election ballot....
