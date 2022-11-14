Read full article on original website
Holiday events at the Lincoln Home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site will host three-holiday programs throughout December. The three programs are "What's on the Lincolns' Christmas List? A Walking Tour of the Old State Capitol Plaza”, “Snug Stoneys, Cozy Cards: Games in Wintertime Springfield” and “Deriving Good: A Christmas Carol and its Influence on Holiday Tradition."
Santa coming to town for Holiday Lights Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Get ready to line the streets of downtown Springfield to take in all the splendor of the Springfield Jaycees Holiday Lights Parade!. This 72-year-old Capital City tradition kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on December 3. The parade is part of DSI's Old Capitol Holiday Walks.
Benedictine University campus purchase finalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Benedictine University officially has a new owner. Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday it finalized the purchase of the Springfield campus. The non-profit, run by Tony and Ann Libri, bought the property last year. Their goal is to completely redevelop the campus into a new business...
Family suing District 186 after deadly Lanphier High stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The families of the victims of a stabbing at Lanphier High School one year ago are now suing District 186. Pierre Scott Junior, 18, was fatally stabbed in November 2021 in front of the high school. The person accused of his murder is 16-year-old Kamyjiah...
Spruce up your coffee routine with this Smart Owl Coffee recipe
Springfield, IL — Smart Owl Coffee offers everything you need to enjoy a great brew. Be sure to check out their website to learn more fun Coffee recipes, purchase products, and more. Use promo code TV20 for 20% off. Click here for more information.
Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
Donate vehicles to help kids of RMHC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday, Nov. 15 was National Vehicle Donation Day. The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), including RMHC of Central Illinois, shared the impact vehicle donations can make on seriously ill children and families within their community. Funds from donated cars, trucks, RVs, motorcycles, boats, and other...
Dolly Parton reading program kicks off in Piatt County
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCCU) — Kids in Piatt County are starting a love for books early following the kick-off Friday at Allerton Library of the "Dolly Parton Imagination Library" program. The United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois helped bring the initiative to Piatt County so families can receive books and...
Springfield Police to get new rides
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is set to get a new fleet of patrol cars after delays caused by the pandemic. Aldermen passed two ordinances, the first is to purchase seven hybrid interceptors for nearly $350,000. The second approved $142,000 to an ordinance that was passed...
Springfield City Council discusses mobile tattoo parlor in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A mobile tattoo parlor is roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium. Some aldermen were not in support of a mobile tattoo parlor driving and parking around Springfield. The topic was brought up by Ward 6 Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso at Tuesday night’s...
SFD now accepting applications for entry level firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is accepting applications from those interested in becoming a firefighter. The deadline to apply is 11 a.m. on January 1. Applicants can apply through the city's website here. There will be a round of testing that will begin with the written...
New wind farm approved for Logan County
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new wind farm may be coming to Logan County, but not without controversy. A recent proposal would build 50 to 60 wind turbines in Logan County, but some said it could impact weather radar data. The proposal was passed 5 to 4 Tuesday night...
Springfield Park District closing golf courses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Park District is closing golf courses due to the current weather conditions. All Springfield Park Districts golf courses will be closed through Sunday. The park district will reevaluate the situation on Monday, Nov. 21. All pro shops will be open for purchases from...
Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
Lake Land College partners with local businesses for National Apprenticeship week
MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — In celebration of the eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week, Lake Land College signed 10 new apprenticeship agreements with four local businesses in Illinois. The newest apprenticeship agreements are with Hydro-Gear in Sullivan, KC Summers in Mattoon, North American Lighting in Paris, and Quad graphics in...
City Council discusses safety on MacArthur Boulevard
Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to the area of MacArthur by...
Springfield Mayor discusses plans for casino
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder sat down with the Central Illinois Liquours and Beers Association on Monday to discuss the plans for a casino in downtown Springfield. Mayor Langfielder is asking the association to give Springfield a casino license. Monday's meeting was to discuss the concerns...
Four men arrested after shot fired on Ash Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Four men were arrested on Tuesday after the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Police say that one round was fired in the 2100 block of East Ash Street. We're told when the police officers arrived they saw several subjects walking away from...
Bond denied for man charged with murder in I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The auburn man who has been charged with murder has been denied bond. Shane Woods is charged with six separate counts, including first degree murder. Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on i-55 which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman. Woods...
Springfield business owner facing drug charges
A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
