ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Aurora names new interim police chief; Miami's former chief

Aurora will soon have a new interim police chief after months of a search that was held up when the latest candidates withdrew.Art Acevedo will take over as interim chief in early December, the city said in a statement Tuesday. Acevedo will transition over the next few weeks, coming from being the top cop in Miami. Prior to that, he served as police chief in Austin, Texas and Houston.He'll make $9,615 per pay period, or just shy of $250,000 per year, according to a copy of his employment agreement provided by the city.Acevedo was suspended and then fired by the...
AURORA, CO
WSVN-TV

Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot in the face, robbed in Miami

MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning. Police said around 1:15 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 700 block of NW 47th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been robbed and shot in the face and leg. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Kendall couple continues its commitment to feed those in need

MIAMI - During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Lauren and Ken Mason found themselves out of work and with an overstock of food. Seeing the community's urgent need for food, they turned their Kendall home into a headquarters. CBS Miami first introduced you to them in November last year when they were settling into the routine of delivering ready-to-eat meals to community fridges. Since then, it has become a passionate commitment that continues to evolve. Lauren said it is fulfilling and pretty surprising."We look back and it's been life-changing really because you know we never expected to do so much in a year,"...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Commissioner Ken Russell steps down, attends his last public Miami meeting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioner Ken Russell attended his last public Miami commission meeting on Thursday at City Hall in Coconut Grove, ending his city service after his environmental activism propelled his political career. Soledad Cedro, a spokesperson for the city, said Russell was in the process of leaving...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man shot in face during robbery in Miami, police say

MIAMI – A man was shot in the face and leg early Wednesday morning in Miami’s Liberty City. According to the Miami Police Department, the man was the victim of an armed robbery near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Northwest 47 Street. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Police officers get on their bikes for a good cause

MIAMI - The Miami Police Department came together Monday night to ride for hope during a 150-mile journey that will take them from Devon Aire Park to Key West. Their ride was set to begin at 11:30 p.m., as 14 active officers planned to get on their bikes and take to the road.  Officer Joe McCrink is the event organizer. He was inspired seven years ago by senior officers that invited him to join in on a charity bike ride.   He grabbed the torch from them to continue an annual tradition and the spirit of giving. The group picks a new...
MIAMI, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
actionnews5.com

Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It’s unclear how Cory Wayne Patterson died, but it happened Monday, November 14 at the Federal Detention Center in Miami,...
TUPELO, MS
NBC Miami

Family Seeking Answers in Death of Southwest Miami-Dade Man

Family members are hoping to find answers in the death of a man who collapsed in the shower of his southwest Miami-Dade apartment in early October. James Alston, 31, was pronounced dead October 7 in the hospital after being taken there three days before. His sister Trienice said he collapsed and his roommate called 911.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
stnonline.com

Mugging of Deaf Student at School Bus Stop Prompts Safety Reminder

How students safely get to their school bus stops is a critical aspect of student transportation but one that can be overshadowed by the various other pressures currently affecting the industry. Miami-Dade County Public Schools was reminded recently of the necessity to regularly review school bus stops after a deaf...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

‘It’s despicable’: Fort Lauderdale in post-election turmoil

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – With only one week after the election, uncertainty continues to reign in Fort Lauderdale after the city suddenly decided not to swear in new commissioners’ that voters chose. Questions still remain after the city’s former longtime auditor John Herbst, who says he was blind-sighted...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy