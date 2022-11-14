ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford-area gas prices fall to $4.07 a gallon

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbSBJ_0jAafzkk00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This week, a gallon of gas will set Rockford-area drivers back $4.07, down more than 12 cents from a week ago.

However, prices in the area are still higher than the national average, at $3.76.

According to GasBuddy, the supply of oil in the Great Lakes Region has loosened, which has allowed prices to drop below $90 a barrel.

Experts say prices should continue to drop in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, but on Thanksgiving Day, prices are expected to be the most expensive on record.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford will pay more for salt this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It will cost the City of Rockford more to salt the roads this winter. The street and transportation superintendent told aldermen Monday that the price for salt is up about 33% from what the city paid last year. This year’s contract is for $86 per ton, while last year’s was $53. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Driving in Light Illinois and Wisconsin Snow, WAY MORE Likely to Cause Accidents

This light snow fall we are experiencing, is way worse to drive in than the heavy stuff! WEATHER. As we get to work and home with a "dusting" of the white stuff on the streets, this is a time when we begin to see drivers make crucial errors. Following a car as you normally would, stopping at a stop sign the same way as you usually would...These things will not work with the snow like this.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Downtown Freeport left without power after contractor damages transformer

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several blocks in downtown Freeport were left without power on Thursday after a ComED subcontractor damaged a transformer during scheduled maintenance. Downtown businesses and traffic signals were left without power after the incident, which happened at 2:40 p.m., officials said. In a release, the City said ComEd is working to rectify […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois firefighters say drivers still don't move over, despite Scott's Law

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 17 students at the Rockford Public Library's career online high school received their diploma Thursday night. The program started in 2017 in an effort to combat the low graduation rate in the Rockford region. This opportunity is for adults 21 and up that may have families, jobs, or have struggle to finish their education a chance to do it on their own terms.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable

Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Accumulation Snow Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
ROCKFORD, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb Police: Collisions on Annie Glidden Road leads to brief road closure

DeKALB – Two separate motor vehicle collisions occurred Thursday morning on North Annie Glidden Road, according to DeKalb City Police and Fire Department. The road was closed briefly for major clean up and towing of vehicles, according to DeKalb Police Sergeant Sonny Streit. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police...
DEKALB, IL
nbc15.com

Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
STOUGHTON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Winter weather: Season’s 1st snowfall brings slippery roads

RACINE COUNTY — The 2022-23 winter weather season’s first snowfall brought slushy snow and slippery roads to Southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. A section of Interstate 94/41 was affected by a weather-related accident. Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service office in Milwaukee/Sullivan issued a Winter Weather Advisory until...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Rockford City Council committee members addressed the issue Monday evening. They green lit an agreement with the state. The City of Rockford will take Alpine Road off the state’s hands if fully approved. “People expect a road that is that well-traveled […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Rockton, Stockton businesses inducted into Illinois Made program

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Two northwest Illinois businesses are named to a list of places that make this state a great place for residents and visitors. Dairyhaus in Rockton and Marie’s Wood Carvings in Stockton are two of the latest sites to be added in the Illinois Made program. That program highlights hidden gems, experiences and one-of-a-kind products within the state. The list is compiled by the Illinois Office of Tourism. Currently, it features 236 “makers” - ranging from bakeries and breweries to farms, restaurants and retail shops.
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy