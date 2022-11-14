Rockford-area gas prices fall to $4.07 a gallon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This week, a gallon of gas will set Rockford-area drivers back $4.07, down more than 12 cents from a week ago.

However, prices in the area are still higher than the national average, at $3.76.

According to GasBuddy, the supply of oil in the Great Lakes Region has loosened, which has allowed prices to drop below $90 a barrel.

Experts say prices should continue to drop in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, but on Thanksgiving Day, prices are expected to be the most expensive on record.

