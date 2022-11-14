Read full article on original website
Notre Dame football: Will the Irish take big swings at top transfers?
With Notre Dame football having an up and down season, how heavily should the Irish look into the transfer portal this upcoming offseason?. Notre Dame football has numerous position groups that can contend with the best of them around the nation. For those that aren’t quite up to snuff, the Irish don’t exactly have time to wait for all of coach Freeman’s guys to get to campus in hopes of an improvement. The ability to transfer for student-athletes has always been there; given the more relaxed restrictions, it’s now a booming market for finding new talent.
Expert's Insight: Talking Notre Dame with Irish Illustrated
For this week's game we were fortunate to talk with Tim O'Malley, staff writer at Irish Illustrated. He talks with us about Marcus Freeman, Drew Pyne and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. AJ: Notre Dame started the season off with some real adversity, losing to Marshall, but have really turned...
WATCH: Four-Star QB Trending to Notre Dame on the Crystal Ball
247Sports' Emily Proud spoke this week with National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong about the latest across the college football and recruiting landscape. One of the topics was surrounding Notre Dame football. Emily brought up Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey and whether or not he'd...
Notre Dame Commits in 247Sports Updated Class of 2024 Rankings
247Sports updated its class of 2024 rankings on Wednesday. Irish Illustrated brings you a complete look at the movement of the Notre Dame commits.
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State's game at West Virginia
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at West Virginia on Saturday, November 17, 2022. “It's interesting. I think you take a different approach depending on who's playing quarterback for these guys. We're preparing for both. I would anticipate seeing both. I think that (Garrett) Greene has done a really good job of throwing some life into that offense, but obviously J.T. Daniels was the guy. So, I’d be surprised if they make a wholesale change. But yeah, definitely two different styles of attack for them.”
Tommy Rees Reflects on Second-Half Collapse vs. Navy
In the first half, Notre Dame scored five touchdowns on six possessions with a missed field goal. In the second half, the Irish offense broke down on the interstate and needed a tow back to South Bend. In a tale of two halves in Baltimore, two halves of football couldn’t...
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Weather Report
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in what will be the final home game of the season in South Bend. If you thought the wind was nuts when Clemson came to town — can I one up you with projections of wind chill temperatures in the teens?
Listen: Loy talks QB Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame vs. Boston College, more
247Sports' Tom Loy jumped on Caleb and Kenny in the Morning on 1380 The Fan in Fort Wayne, Ind, to talk some Notre Dame football. Joined by hosts Justin Kenny and Caleb Hatch, we talked about the win by the Fighting Irish over Navy, the upcoming matchup with Boston College, the big news surrounding top quarterback target Kenny Minchey, and much more.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Kansas State
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season Saturday afternoon, playing their final home game of the season as they welcome Kansas State to town. Neal Brown's team is sitting at 4-6 and just 2-5 in the Big 12 Conference, while the Wildcats are 7-3 overall and 5-2 in league play, still alive for a spot in the Conference Championship Game. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
The Real Reason Why WVU Moved on From Shane Lyons
With most of the attention focused on WVU head football coach Neal Brown in regards to his future, the university made the somewhat surprising move to fire Athletic Director Shane Lyons on Monday. There have been many assumptions as to why the university made the decision but interim AD Rob...
Pittsburgh did it first
While Pittsburgh is known as the Steel City and innovations in that industry, it lays claim to great inventions in a variety of fields – some that may come as a surprise. • Movie Theaters: The nation’s first movie theater opened along Smithfield Street in 1905, showing short films for a mere – you guessed it – nickel.
Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student
The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Suspicious behavior at Pirates Town Hall should be alarming to fans
To the surprise of most Pittsburgh Pirates fans, the team held a “Town Hall” meeting earlier this week with season-ticket holders. Pirates play-by-play analyst Greg Brown acted as the emcee for the Town Hall, while a panel consisting of team president Travis Williams, general manager Ben Cherington, and manager Derek Shelton took questions from the few that were in attendance.
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
Winter storm warning hits campus ahead of last home football game
It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, and it’s already looking like a winter wonderland in South Bend, Indiana. The tri-campus and the greater St. Joseph County experienced continuous snowfall Wednesday, as the National Weather Service (NWS) declared a winter storm advisory beginning at 3 p.m. The warning will expire around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
