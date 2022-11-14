ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Will the Irish take big swings at top transfers?

With Notre Dame football having an up and down season, how heavily should the Irish look into the transfer portal this upcoming offseason?. Notre Dame football has numerous position groups that can contend with the best of them around the nation. For those that aren’t quite up to snuff, the Irish don’t exactly have time to wait for all of coach Freeman’s guys to get to campus in hopes of an improvement. The ability to transfer for student-athletes has always been there; given the more relaxed restrictions, it’s now a booming market for finding new talent.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

WATCH: Four-Star QB Trending to Notre Dame on the Crystal Ball

247Sports' Emily Proud spoke this week with National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong about the latest across the college football and recruiting landscape. One of the topics was surrounding Notre Dame football. Emily brought up Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey and whether or not he'd...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State's game at West Virginia

This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at West Virginia on Saturday, November 17, 2022. “It's interesting. I think you take a different approach depending on who's playing quarterback for these guys. We're preparing for both. I would anticipate seeing both. I think that (Garrett) Greene has done a really good job of throwing some life into that offense, but obviously J.T. Daniels was the guy. So, I’d be surprised if they make a wholesale change. But yeah, definitely two different styles of attack for them.”
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Tommy Rees Reflects on Second-Half Collapse vs. Navy

In the first half, Notre Dame scored five touchdowns on six possessions with a missed field goal. In the second half, the Irish offense broke down on the interstate and needed a tow back to South Bend. In a tale of two halves in Baltimore, two halves of football couldn’t...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
247Sports

Listen: Loy talks QB Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame vs. Boston College, more

247Sports' Tom Loy jumped on Caleb and Kenny in the Morning on 1380 The Fan in Fort Wayne, Ind, to talk some Notre Dame football. Joined by hosts Justin Kenny and Caleb Hatch, we talked about the win by the Fighting Irish over Navy, the upcoming matchup with Boston College, the big news surrounding top quarterback target Kenny Minchey, and much more.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Kansas State

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season Saturday afternoon, playing their final home game of the season as they welcome Kansas State to town. Neal Brown's team is sitting at 4-6 and just 2-5 in the Big 12 Conference, while the Wildcats are 7-3 overall and 5-2 in league play, still alive for a spot in the Conference Championship Game. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
MORGANTOWN, WV
thepittsburgh100.com

Pittsburgh did it first

While Pittsburgh is known as the Steel City and innovations in that industry, it lays claim to great inventions in a variety of fields – some that may come as a surprise. • Movie Theaters: The nation’s first movie theater opened along Smithfield Street in 1905, showing short films for a mere – you guessed it – nickel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
95.3 MNC

Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student

The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
SOUTH BEND, IN
bucsdugout.com

Suspicious behavior at Pirates Town Hall should be alarming to fans

To the surprise of most Pittsburgh Pirates fans, the team held a “Town Hall” meeting earlier this week with season-ticket holders. Pirates play-by-play analyst Greg Brown acted as the emcee for the Town Hall, while a panel consisting of team president Travis Williams, general manager Ben Cherington, and manager Derek Shelton took questions from the few that were in attendance.
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Winter storm warning hits campus ahead of last home football game

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, and it’s already looking like a winter wonderland in South Bend, Indiana. The tri-campus and the greater St. Joseph County experienced continuous snowfall Wednesday, as the National Weather Service (NWS) declared a winter storm advisory beginning at 3 p.m. The warning will expire around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy