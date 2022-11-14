ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Dreaming of snow days

There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it. If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.
Lawmaker: Kansas should cut ties with foster care contractor

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state's contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of scheming to defraud the organization out of at least $4.7 million. The federal indictments this month against the Rev....
After election marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Kansas to receive $15M from $3.1B opioid settlement against Walmart

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt Tuesday announced that his office has secured at least $15 million for Kansas as part of a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.
Free COVID-19 tests reordering available for Kan. households

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital and Project Access to Covid Tests (Project ACT), is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in all Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order for an additional five at-home COVID-19 test kits. Amazon will deliver the test kits directly to your house.
Gorham youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike

Jenson Miller of Gorham is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Miller received first place in the 5- to 7-year-old age group for...
🏐 Several area players named to KVA All-State teams

TOPEKA - The Kansas Volleyball Association has released their all-state volleyball teams for the 2022 season. Below is a list of the area players honored. Honorable Mention: Janet Hugunnin - Victoria - Sr. - S/OH. Class 1A Division II. Second Team: Karoline Schroeder - Wheatland Grinnell - Jr. - OH.
News From the Oil Patch: Diesel prices near all-time highs

Crude prices are holding steady, despite some ups and downs within a ten dollar trading range. Futures prices jumped two and a half dollars on Friday to settle at $88.96 per barrel in New York. By lunchtime Monday those prices were down two and a half dollars. WTI in New York was trading over $86. London Brent was over $94 per barrel.
