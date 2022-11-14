Read full article on original website
Related
Why Donald Trump’s Early Presidential Announcement Will Cause Problems for…Donald Trump
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s declaration that he’s running for president again in 2024 in some ways changes nothing—Trump has never really left campaign mode since his defeat and subsequent coup attempt, and he has continued to hold rallies and talk incessantly about the possibility of another term in the White House. But there are reasons that most presidential contenders don’t officially declare their candidacies so early in the race. Many presidential hopefuls actually go to outlandish lengths to avoid declaring themselves candidates.
Pence slams Biden for 'feckless leadership,' says 'help is on the way' from GOP in midterms
Less than three weeks before Election Day, former Vice President Mike Pence predicted Republican victories and "the beginning of a great American comeback."
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
Republicans flip the House
Republicans are on track for a tiny majority despite predictions that a red wave was coming.
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Bernie Sanders Sees A Democratic Party That Looks More Like Him Than Ever
“Obviously, the election on Tuesday night went a hell of a lot better than we had anticipated.”. This was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) scientific assessment of the 2022 midterms. He watched returns at home in Vermont — “I try to keep out of D.C. except when necessary,” he offers — and stayed up until four in the morning waiting for results. The night had been full of bright spots for the 81-year-old Democratic socialist, but the most promising had been John Fetterman’s decisive win in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. “There’s no candidate who ran who was more strongly identified with the working class of Pennsylvania than John Fetterman,” Sanders says. “He really hit a nerve that I hope we can all learn from.”
Washington Examiner
Biden: Democrats and Republicans who 'survived' elections reject 'America First'
President Joe Biden has implied that last week's midterm elections were a repudiation of former President Donald Trump's inward-focused "America First" foreign policy agenda. "The election held in the United States, [which] still leaves a little bit uncertain, has sent a very strong message around the world that the United States is ready to play," Biden told reporters on Monday in Bali, Indonesia. "The United States, the Republicans who survived along with the Democrats, are of the view that we're going to stay fully engaged in the world and that we, in fact, know what we're about."
Kellyanne Conway Claims GOP Didn’t ‘Scare the Voters’ During Midterms
Former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Monday tried to salvage some positive takeaways from the GOP’s lackluster showing in the midterm elections, claiming on Fox News that Republicans did not “lie and scare the voters in our closing arguments” to voters.As part of a segment on The Ingraham Angle that saw Conway and Laura Ingraham differ on the effectiveness of congressional Republicans’ agenda as drawn up by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the summer, Conway pointed out instances where she believed party leaders were slow to form a unified front.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “said...
Joe Biden had a 'Dark Brandon' moment while discussing midterm results
President Joe Biden made a snide remark about Donald Trump's political strength while discussing the midterm results with reporters on Wednesday.
Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rally
Joe Biden stumbled on stage during a US midterm rally in New York ahead of the US 2022 midterm election.The president travelled to Yonkers to join Democratic governor Kathy Hochul on the campaign trail, as her lead narrows.Hochul’s challenger, Lee Zeldin, has been rising in the polls, shrinking the once double-digit gap to just four points.This video shows Mr Biden stumbling while speaking about the cost of prescription drugs on Sunday, 6 November.Americans will cast their votes tomorrow to shape the form of both the House and the Senate.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midterms
Trump Casts a Vote for Further Political Violence, Calling Nancy Pelosi “an Animal”
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Two days after a 42-year-old man broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and brutally assaulted her husband with a hammer, Donald Trump conveyed no regret or sense of responsibility for the politically motivated attack, whose accused perpetrator confessed to police that he was driven by a loathing for Pelosi and the allegedly “corrupt” Democratic Party. Instead, Trump depicted the “horrible” event as typical of rising crime in Democrat-led cities.
Donald Trump Said Something Kind of Interesting
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. About an hour into a presidential campaign announcement speech so boring that even Fox News cut away, former President Trump made an interesting point. For the most part, Trump hit all his usual...
Top Democrats Warming Up To Denying GOP A Chance To Leverage Debt Limit
Democratic congressional leaders signaled Sunday they’re willing to consider raising the federal debt limit during the upcoming lame-duck session of Congress, while both chambers of Congress remain safely in Democratic hands. Dealing with the debt limit now instead of only a few weeks or days before the Treasury Department...
Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split
Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
Trump 2024 Announcement Updates: Trump Bashes Biden, Ignores DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump announced his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night at his home in Mar-a-Lago. Trump hinted at another potential run amid the midterm elections, most recently during a rally in Ohio last week. His announcement came amid a disappointing performance for the GOP in...
Donald Trump’s Enablers Finally Realize He’s a Loser Who Hurts the GOP
Donald Trump wasn’t willing to support a peaceful transfer of power when he lost to Joe Biden in 2020 and he he isn’t willing to accept a peaceful transfer of power now, within the GOP. And for many Trumpers, that is the unpardonable sin. A quick stroll around...
Biden, Graham, other political notables respond to Trump’s 2024 presidential bid
Addressing a crowd of die-hard supporters at his Mar-a-Lago club on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced that he will run for president again in 2024. The announcement came a week after the Republican Party underperformed in the midterms, unable to win a majority of seats in the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate and possibly winning the House by a smaller margin than GOP operatives had anticipated.
Biden addresses heckler in Maryland: 'Don't jump'
President Joe Biden told a heckler ‘don’t jump’ as he interrupted the president’s speech at a campaign rally in Maryland. The president was campaigning for Democratic candidates ahead of the Tuesday (8 November) midterm elections. Mr Biden was talking to the crowd in Beltsville on Monday...
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
Mother Jones
San Francisco, CA
4K+
Followers
831
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 1