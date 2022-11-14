ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pymnts.com

SPAC Deal Values Digital Virgo at $513M

Digital Virgo Group, a French corporation that operates a digital monetization platform for the entertainment, sports and lifestyle sectors, announced it will list publicly on the Nasdaq stock exchange via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Goal Acquisitions. The deal including debt is valued at $513 million based...
pymnts.com

Improving Financial Performance: Challenges Driving Spend Management System Adoption

Spend Management Headaches Push SaaS Firms to Automated Systems. A new PYMNTS’ survey of 225 SaaS firm executives for the “Improving Financial Performance: Challenges Driving Spend Management System Adoption” report, an Airbase collaboration, showed that accessing real-time data is so challenging when managing non-payroll spend that 76% said they’d pay for a system to help.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: England squad meet migrant workers in Qatar as Sadio Mane is ruled out for Senegal

England have begun training in Qatar as they prepare for their World Cup-opener against Iran on Monday, having also met migrant workers in a country where thousands have reportedly died during preparations for the tournament.Having controversially been awarded hosting rights in 2010, the Gulf state’s suitability and human rights record have been intensely scrutinised. Last year a report by the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since the award of the World Cup – something “categorically” denied by authorities.The FA organised for migrant workers to meet England’s squad and coaching staff, and those involved were given...
Benzinga

Binance Just Moved $2B Bitcoin From Its Proof Of Reserves: What's Going On?

Binance is under hot waters, after it moved 127,351 Bitcoins BTC/USD from its Proof of Reserve wallet BTCB/USD to cold storage, on-chain data reveals. What Happened: After the above-mentioned transfer, over 68,200 BTC worth $1.1 billion were transferred to Binance from an anonymous wallet. In total, 59,151 BTC, over $98M unpegged from Binance’s BTC reserves.
The Independent

German industrial workers to get pay raises in 2-year deal

Germany's biggest industrial union agreed with employers Friday on a pay deal that will see millions of workers get raises totaling 8.5% over two years as well as one-time payments meant to cushion the effect of sky-high inflation.The IG Metall union and employers reached a compromise in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, a key industrial region. In Germany, wage deals are typically hammered out in negotiations between employers’ organizations and unions that cover a whole sector, and an agreement reached in one region is generally applied nationwide.IG Metall negotiates for workers in the auto and machinery industries among others,...
The Associated Press

World Cup could mean redemption for Brazil forward Neymar

When Neymar was preparing to play for Brazil at his first World Cup back in 2014, the hype surrounding him was considerable. He had just moved from Santos to Spanish club Barcelona as one of the most promising young players in the world. And he had impressed early on with the Catalan club, quickly gaining the status of star in the world of soccer.
AFP

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile launch

US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada vowed to pressure North Korea as they held urgent talks Friday on Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Hours after North Korea launched the missile, which Japan said was capable of striking the US mainland, Harris met the leaders of close US partners on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.

