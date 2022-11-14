Read full article on original website
Deutsche Bank CEO warns of 'danger' of European reliance on foreign banks
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Christian Sewing on Friday warned of the "danger" of European reliance on foreign banks, equating the threat to the region's dependence on outsiders for energy that has sparked crisis on the continent.
Hong Kong's leading crypto retail operator says it ceases trading as FTX fallout roils sector
HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A leading cryptocurrency retail service provider in Hong Kong said it has ceased trading as the broader fallout from the collapse of FTX, and solvency issues at other major crypto firms, continues to roil the sector.
Cop27: EU agrees to finance fund for poorer countries – live
The European Union has backed a loss and damage fund, one of the key demands of developing countries at the climate talks
pymnts.com
SPAC Deal Values Digital Virgo at $513M
Digital Virgo Group, a French corporation that operates a digital monetization platform for the entertainment, sports and lifestyle sectors, announced it will list publicly on the Nasdaq stock exchange via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Goal Acquisitions. The deal including debt is valued at $513 million based...
Moody's closing its consulting business in China, cutting staff -sources
HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Moody's Corp (MCO.N) is shutting its China consulting business and is laying off people associated with the unit in multiple locations across the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
pymnts.com
Improving Financial Performance: Challenges Driving Spend Management System Adoption
Spend Management Headaches Push SaaS Firms to Automated Systems. A new PYMNTS’ survey of 225 SaaS firm executives for the “Improving Financial Performance: Challenges Driving Spend Management System Adoption” report, an Airbase collaboration, showed that accessing real-time data is so challenging when managing non-payroll spend that 76% said they’d pay for a system to help.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: England squad meet migrant workers in Qatar as Sadio Mane is ruled out for Senegal
England have begun training in Qatar as they prepare for their World Cup-opener against Iran on Monday, having also met migrant workers in a country where thousands have reportedly died during preparations for the tournament.Having controversially been awarded hosting rights in 2010, the Gulf state’s suitability and human rights record have been intensely scrutinised. Last year a report by the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since the award of the World Cup – something “categorically” denied by authorities.The FA organised for migrant workers to meet England’s squad and coaching staff, and those involved were given...
Jeremy Hunt warns of two challenging years after autumn statement – UK politics live
Chancellor defends his tax rises and delayed spending cuts, saying it is a plan to bring down inflation
Benzinga
Binance Just Moved $2B Bitcoin From Its Proof Of Reserves: What's Going On?
Binance is under hot waters, after it moved 127,351 Bitcoins BTC/USD from its Proof of Reserve wallet BTCB/USD to cold storage, on-chain data reveals. What Happened: After the above-mentioned transfer, over 68,200 BTC worth $1.1 billion were transferred to Binance from an anonymous wallet. In total, 59,151 BTC, over $98M unpegged from Binance’s BTC reserves.
German industrial workers to get pay raises in 2-year deal
Germany's biggest industrial union agreed with employers Friday on a pay deal that will see millions of workers get raises totaling 8.5% over two years as well as one-time payments meant to cushion the effect of sky-high inflation.The IG Metall union and employers reached a compromise in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, a key industrial region. In Germany, wage deals are typically hammered out in negotiations between employers’ organizations and unions that cover a whole sector, and an agreement reached in one region is generally applied nationwide.IG Metall negotiates for workers in the auto and machinery industries among others,...
Cop27: EU agrees to loss and damage fund to help poor countries amid climate disasters
Change in stance puts spotlight on US and China, which have both objected to fund
UK workers ‘will miss out on pay rises worth £15,000 over next five years’
Resolution Foundation says real wages not expected to return to 2008 levels until 2027
China's property prices to rise in 2023, sales to fall more slowly: Reuters poll
BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's property sector will remain weak but will see a gradual recovery in 2023, economists said in a Reuters poll, expecting further stimulus measures and looser COVID-19 curbs to support the crisis-stricken sector next year.
World Cup could mean redemption for Brazil forward Neymar
When Neymar was preparing to play for Brazil at his first World Cup back in 2014, the hype surrounding him was considerable. He had just moved from Santos to Spanish club Barcelona as one of the most promising young players in the world. And he had impressed early on with the Catalan club, quickly gaining the status of star in the world of soccer.
Traces of explosives found at Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden says
STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said on Friday.
US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile launch
US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada vowed to pressure North Korea as they held urgent talks Friday on Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Hours after North Korea launched the missile, which Japan said was capable of striking the US mainland, Harris met the leaders of close US partners on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.
At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the title match is idealpolitik vs. realpolitik | Opinion
As the world gets ready to watch the first games of the 2022 World Cup tournament beginning next week in Qatar, the sport isn’t the only thing Western governments and NGOs are focusing on. Folks around the world are already watching the first matchup of the tournament unfold on the world stage, Idealpolitik vs. Realpolitik. ...
