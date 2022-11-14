New Bottle Shop, Wine Bar Planned for Early 2023

What began as a hobby for long-time Houston resident and wine distributor William Farley is evolving into an elevated bottle shop and wine bar in Houston’s historic Heights neighborhood. Padre’s Wine is tentatively set to open at 3522 White Oak Dr. in the former Obsidian Theater space. Farley hopes to open Padre’s Wine to the public in February 2023.

The 4,000-square-foot space will feature a bottle shop to include 500 different labels with a robust South American selection plus a wine bar and patio to enjoy 20 rotating wines by the glass. “You’ll also be able to open bottles from the bottle shop side with a corkage fee,” Farley explained. A small food menu will accompany the wine list and feature charcuterie boards, paninis, and other light bites.

He would like to eventually introduce wine flights. The bottle shop side will feature custom displays that can function as tasting tables during winemaker meets and classes.

Farley works with small, South American producers to distribute their wines across Texas, and he wants to educate the end consumer about these wines. “I think it’s one of the most, if not the most, exciting parts of the world for wine at this moment. It’s really unparalleled when it comes to quality and price point. Also, they’re doing very innovative, cool stuff down there.”

Farley wants Padre’s Wine to become part of the fabric of The Heights. “It’s a place that I want to go hang out. I want it to be a true neighborhood bottle shop and bar that is going to last for decades to come,” Farley told What Now Houston.

“When I settled on the location with the building, I thought it was perfect. I love historical buildings, and I thought that Heights has done a really good job preserving the architecture and the history of Houston,” Farley said. “I took this 1930s building, and I’m rehabbing it. I love it.”

Farley previously worked in the oil and gas industry, but his parents convinced him to make a career change. Padre’s Wine is as an homage to his late father, Mike Farley . “He was particularly the driver of that change,” Farley said.

“He was the one who convinced me to take the leap. We grew up calling him Padre, and all my friends called him Padre.” A large painting of his father will be featured in the new space. “It keeps a connection with him. It’s going to sound kind of cliché and trite, but it really drives me to make sure that it is a success.”

Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .