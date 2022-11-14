Making strides. Jay Leno is recovering in a hyperbaric chamber after suffering severe burns on his face and body during a gasoline fire at his Los Angeles garage. Dr. Peter Grossman, the comedian’s doctor at the world-famous Grossman Burn Center Center, assured the 72-year-old’s condition is “good” and feels hopeful he will make a speedy recovery, including possibly returning to work one day.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO