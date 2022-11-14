Read full article on original website
wymt.com
$1,000 reward offered for information about suspects in Laurel County burglary
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find two suspects they believe are involved in a recent burglary. Deputies say the incident happened recently at a home off Oak Church Road near London. We’re told Josh Shelby and Mallory Saylor-Lively are accused...
Kentucky deputy injured in shootout has leg amputated
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Floyd County Deputy injured in the line of duty had surgery to amputate his leg. Deputy Darrin Lawson was injured during the tragic ambush attack that killed three law enforcement officers and a K-9 on June 30. He was one of several people shot during the attack in Allen. His fiancé […]
Magoffin superintendent delivers gift cards to bus crash victims
Magoffin Superintendent Chris Meadows went to visit the seven individuals still hospitalized after the Monday wreck.
wymt.com
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
wymt.com
Donations coming into Magoffin County after bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations continue coming in for victims of the Magoffin County bus crash. Gift cards, checks and more are getting into the hands of families impacted. Most of it is filing into the Magoffin County Board of Education. “We are pretty well the central intake for those....
wymt.com
NTSB releases early findings in Harlan Co. plane crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal investigators are sharing early findings on a deadly Harlan County plane crash. The crash happened on November 3 near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport. Middlesboro native Dr. David Sanford, 55, died in the crash. He was living in Knoxville. No one else was on...
Middlesboro jewelry store heist under investigation
Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Middlesboro, Kentucky was robbed Tuesday.
harlanenterprise.net
Fatal accident on KY 522 kills 1
Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one individual. According to a news release, KSP Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a possible single-vehicle collision with injury on KY 522 near Putney at approximately 1:47 p.m. last Tuesday. Troopers responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the troopers located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Putney Fire Department and Harlan County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene. The initial investigation indicates the operator of a 2008 Ford Edge failed to negotiate a curve while traveling westbound on Ky Hwy 522. The vehicle crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane of travel and exited the eastbound shoulder. The vehicle went over an embankment which caused the vehicle to overturn. Troopers located a single occupant inside. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for positive identification. Once identification is made, KSP will release that information. Harlan County Corner Phillip Bianchi responded to the scene and pronounced the individual deceased.
Laurel County woman arrested in connection to fatal wreck
A Laurel County woman has been indicted in connection to a fatal June crash.
q95fm.net
Magoffin County High School Officials Report Threatening Statement From Student To Law Enforcement
Earlier this evening [November 16th], Magoffin County High School received a report that a high school student had made a threatening statement. School officials immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police to complete an investigation. The student in question will not be allowed on school property until the matter has been thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities.
wymt.com
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Magoffin County High School said a student made a “threatening statement” Wednesday evening. Officials said they immediately called Kentucky State Police to investigate. The student will not be allowed on school property until the investigation is complete. “Magoffin County Schools is...
q95fm.net
Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
WKYT 27
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. Officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to give an update on the situation:. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. First...
wymt.com
Perry County Central High School on soft lockdown
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High School. Schools officials posted Thursday morning that the school was placed on the soft lockdown. They say all students are safe and secure. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says a man was...
6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
wymt.com
Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to pass along to you about the bus crash Monday in Magoffin County. Magoffin County Schools posted on Facebook that 11 of the 18 students on board the bus have been treated and released from the hospital. Officials say the remaining...
Kentucky man arrested for trafficking drugs near school
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation in Floyd County. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Casey Collins, 38, of Betsy Lane was arrested on four counts of illegal drug trafficking, including trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school. Deputies say they found “a large amount” […]
fox56news.com
School bus safety questioned following Magoffin Co. crash
Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash has state officials brainstorming how to improve bus safety. School bus safety questioned following Magoffin Co. …. Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash has state officials brainstorming how to improve bus safety. Nov. 15: Population up, traveling, and a comic. Here are five things...
