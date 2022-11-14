Read full article on original website
James Harden Discusses Injury Following 76ers Practice
After being sidelined for the last two weeks, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden addressed the media on Thursday afternoon. While Harden wasn't an active participant in Thursday's practice session beyond spectating and getting some shots up, the star guard offered a personal update on where he's at with his rehabilitation process.
Stephen Curry Addresses Warriors’ Loss Despite His 50-Point Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Stephen Curry is off to the best start of his career, and yet, the Warriors are in the midst of one of their worst starts in recent memory. After a loss to the Suns on Wednesday dropped Golden State to 0–8 on the road this season, Curry addressed his team’s struggles.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Heroics Continue in Win Over Wizards
Oklahoma City enjoyed another highlight worthy win thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s heroics. The Thunder star drilled a game-winning step-back 3-pointer with just over a second left, leading Oklahoma City to a narrow 121-120 win over the Wizards in D.C. Washington led by 17 points in the first half thanks...
‘We Will Learn From This’: Mavs Prove Vulnerable Without Luka Doncic
On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks fell to the lowly Houston Rockets, 101-92, falling to 8-6 on the season. The Mavs were without Luka Doncic on Wednesday, who sat out the second-night of the team's back-to-back due to rest, bumping Josh Green into the starting lineup. Without Doncic, the starting lineup...
Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time
View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.
Lions Week 11 Power Rankings: Belief Is a Powerful Drug
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for their second consecutive victory. "The Lions are now winners of two straight. Sticking it to the Giants, who are winning games in similarly gritty fashion, would bring Dan Campbell’s team full circle, from forgettable Hard Knocks sideshow to missile looking to upend everyone’s dream season."
Bucks Prohibited From Wearing ‘Cream City’ Alternate Jerseys for Bizarre Reason
The Bucks unveiled their new royal blue City uniforms last Friday and wore them during Milwaukee’s 113-98 victory against Cleveland on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. And, as part of embracing the new shade of blue in their attire, the franchise even added a royal hue to its hardwood inside the arena.
Falcons Stick with QB Marcus Mariota; What’s It Mean for Desmond Ridder?
Despite widespread calls for change from outside the building, the Atlanta Falcons will be moving forward with Marcus Mariota at quarterback. The decision, coach Arthur Smith announced Monday was "never" a situation. How so? Smith cited Atlanta's standing in the playoff race, just one game behind both the division lead and final wild card position.
Eagles-Colts Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they head to Indianapolis to face Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 11. The NFC East-leading Eagles, who were upset 32-21 by Washington as 11-point home favorites, will put their undefeated road record on the line on Sunday. Bettors have not been able to capitalize on Philadelphia's 4-0 SU start away from Lincoln Financial Field this season, as the Eagles have failed to cover against the spread in three of those contests (1-3 ATS).
