Comedian Jay Leno in Burn Center After Suffering Serious Injuries From Car Fire

Comedian Jay Leno was forced to cancel a Las Vegas appearance at a financial conference on Sunday, November 13, due to a car fire that left him with serious burns on his face. The TV host, who was at his Los Angeles car garage when the fire erupted, spoke out in a statement after the accident.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno, 72, told Variety on Monday, November 14.

The Burbank Fire Department issued a statement two days after the incident, stating that they were dispatched to an “emergency medical call” at 12:28 PM on Saturday, November 12. They “assessed and treated” one adult male patient who was then taken to a local emergency department.

Jay was taken to the Grossman Burn Center after injuring the left side of his face at the time of the blaze, TMZ reported. The fire is believed not to have caused damage to his left eye and ear. Attendees of the conference were notified that Leno would not be attending his scheduled appearance due to a “serious medical emergency.” However, they were not provided with any further details on his condition at the time.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” an email sent to Forum 2022 attendees read, per People. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Since retiring from hosting The Tonight Show in 2014, the New York native has been focusing on his love for motor vehicles in the series Jay Leno’s Garage. The NBC program has taken Leno all over the U.S., reviewing automobiles, hanging out with his famous friends and checking out vintage cars. The seventh season of the series premiered in September 2022 and wrapped in October 2022.

The show’s official Instagram account shared a clip from an episode of Leno hanging out with monster truck driver Kayla Blood prior to news of his injury. After reports of his accident began circulating, the comments section of the post flooded with concern for the Television Hall of Fame inductee and his health. The car collector spends a lot of time at his garage in California where he houses his collection of luxury vehicles. The location is often the backdrop of many of his Instagram posts and clips from the series.