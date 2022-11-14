ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays Post

Lawmaker: Kansas should cut ties with foster care contractor

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state's contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of scheming to defraud the organization out of at least $4.7 million. The federal indictments this month against the Rev....
Hays Post

After election marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Hays Post

KDHE reports 26 additional COVID deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 9, to Wednesday November 16, for a total of 894,768 cases. The state reported 2,736 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
Hays Post

