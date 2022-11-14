ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Island Packet

St. Helena man wanted in shooting that injured another man earlier this month, cops say

By Sofia Sanchez
This story has been updated. For the most recent developments, click here .

Police are looking for a St. Helena Island man wanted in connection with a Nov. 2 shooting that left another man with a wound on his leg following an incident at a gas station, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert.

John Henry Jenkins, 42, of St. Helena is wanted on one count of attempted murder, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace, police said in the alert.

Deputies were called to a Parker’s gas station on Sea Island Parkway in St. Helena just after 10 p.m. when shots were fired in the area. Police found “evidence of gunfire” in the parking lot but did not see anyone who was hurt.

Later, police were called to Beaufort Memorial Hospital about a man who had been shot in the leg. Police were told there had been an altercation between two people at the gas station and, while the two were separated, one ran away. As one man was running, he was shot in the leg.

Jenkins was identified using surveillance footage from the gas station, police said in the alert.

Anyone with information regarding Jenkins’ whereabouts may call Sgt. Todd Duncan with the sheriff’s office at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

  • In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested
  • In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety
  • In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.

