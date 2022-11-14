ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Alabama man sentenced to death for 2018 triple homicide

By Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CzEns_0jAaesgI00

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala (AP) – An Alabama man convicted of killing a 7-year-old boy and two women has been sentenced to death.

A judge handed down the death sentence Monday to Jimmy O’Neal Spencer in accordance with the jury’s decision last month.

Spencer was found guilty of capital murder in the 2018 deaths of 65-year-old Martha Dell Reliford; 74-year-old Marie Kitchens Martin and Martin’s great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Ryan Lee.

One dead, two others injured in shooting at West Point Depot

Marshall County Circuit Judge Tim Riley told Spencer he was “a reason for the death penalty to exist.”

Spencer was on parole at the time of the slayings.

Politicians have cited Spencer’s case in pushing to make the state’s parole process tougher, and the rate of paroles has dropped sharply since then.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Huntsville murder convict dies in prison

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County child killer found dead in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed in Marshall County wreck

A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: 72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries. The crash […]
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Sources: Murderer caught trying to escape Limestone Correctional Facility

An inmate serving a life sentence for murder made it to the outer perimeter fence at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest before being recaptured, WAAY has learned. The Alabama Department of Corrections will only confirm an inmate was “out of place” on Saturday at the state's largest high security prison.
HARVEST, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Crawford trial: Preliminary jury selection as proceedings begin

CULLMAN, Ala. – Jury selection in the trial of a Cullman man charged with the murder of his wife began Monday, Nov. 14, in the courtroom of Cullman County Circuit Judge Martha Williams, more than five years after Tiffiney Joy Crawford, 32, died and after more than 10 continuances since her husband Jason Crawford’s indictment in her death.   Tiffiney Crawford was found dead from gunshot wounds at the family’s home on May 2, 2017. The mother of two young children was the founder of the online MHM Mothers Helping Mothers group and was a friend and supporter to many mothers throughout...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Teenager dies from Decatur crash injuries

One of four teenagers involved in a Saturday night crash in Decatur has died. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers and Decatur Fire and Rescue and Decatur Morgan EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash about 11:37 p.m. near 8th Street SW and 21st Avenue SW. Police said four people...
DECATUR, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy