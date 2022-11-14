Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Holiday Happening continues at Lubbock Civic Center through Nov. 20
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - For decades, the Junior League of Lubbock’s holiday market, Holiday Happening, has offered a festive way to kick off the holiday season while benefiting community projects. You can keep with the daily events here on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening/. The five-day event - always...
fox34.com
Malouf’s to hold charity event benefitting the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Malouf’s will hold a special shopping event for charity on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. to benefit The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research at Texas Tech University. The latest fall and holiday fashions and jewelry will be...
fox34.com
UMC receives historic donation for new TLC Foundation Cancer Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced a donation that will help in its fight against cancer on Wednesday. UMC tells us this donation from the TLC2 Foundation of Artesia is the largest donation received in UMC’s history. It will help fund the construction of the new TLC Foundation Cancer Center in Lubbock.
fox34.com
Salvation Army seeking volunteers as Ringing of the Bells begins
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is a sound we all know, the ringing of the bells outside stores across the city around the holidays. The Salvation Army is taking donations from now until Christmas Eve. Major David Worthy, Commanding Officer for Salvation Army, says, “The funds that are raised through...
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Woman mauled by dogs at Lubbock park reunites with woman who came to her aid
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadly dog attack at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Park has grabbed the attention of city leaders. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said the city’s stray dog problem is a priority for the city council, and the city’s FY 2022-2023 budget reflects that. “We have...
fox34.com
Meals on Wheels senior secret Santa
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lisa Gilliland, the Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels, says that many people around the holiday shift their focus to children, leaving our senior citizens forgotten. That is why Meals on Wheels offers a senior secret Santa, to make sure everyone has a gift to open on Christmas.
fox34.com
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicking off
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will kick off The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday, November 17 at the United Supermarket (11310 Slide Road). The United Family has hosted the campaign kickoff for over a decade and every one of their local stores sponsors one or more Red Kettle Stations. In addition to the 40+ Red Kettle stations in Lubbock, this year’s campaign also includes locations in Levelland, Littlefield and Rawls. Throughout the campaign, volunteers will man Red Kettles throughout the area at local United/Market Street stores, Walmart’s/Sam’s, Cabela’s and at South Plains Mall. The campaign goal for 2022 is $200,000.00 and it runs through Christmas Eve.
fox34.com
Dillard’s expanding in South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced that Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas.
fox34.com
Lottery fun or gambling addiction?
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The lottery is just a game to some people. Others may even give tickets away in birthday cards or Christmas presents. So, when does the fun turn into a potential problem?. Addiction specialists will tell you that betting for fun can stimulate the brain’s reward system...
fox34.com
3 injured in N. Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
fox34.com
Lubbock city leaders plan to ‘hit the ground running’ with new road construction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following the passage of the $200 million road bond proposal on Nov. 8, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the plan to build the roads over the next several years. “In an ideal world, we’d build all of these in the first year,” City Engineer...
fox34.com
Roadway reopened on Hwy. 87 at 114th street after car fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Woodrow Fire Department shut down the northbound access road off Hwy. 87 at 114th Street due to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning. The fire was called in at 9:10 a.m. As of 10:25 a.m., the roadway was reopened. There is no word on injuries or...
fox34.com
Texas Mac Shack trying to get back on the road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You can help a small business stay afloat after a crash nearly took it out of commission. The Texas Mac Shack is trying to get back on the road after the trailer rolled over 10 days ago. Two Texas Tech students own the food truck and they say their situation has become observedly more difficult since the crash.
fox34.com
Lady Raiders win on Krista Gerlich’s birthday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders gave Krista Gerlich a perfect birthday gift, an 86-85 overtime win over Colorado at the United Supermarkets Arena. Jazz Lewis hit the game-winning shot in overtime with 31.4 seconds left. Colorado opened up a 41-26 lead, but the Lady Raiders went on a...
fox34.com
Texas Tech Athletics announces extension with Advance
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics has announced a multi-year extension in its partnership with Advance, an industry leader in Name, Image, and Likeness consulting, education and life skills development for student-athletes. “Texas Tech Athletics is committed to providing our student-athletes with tools necessary to succeed in the...
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Rolly!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Rolly is a 3 year old male shepherd mix. He is a really easygoing and calm guy. He has vision impairment in one eye, but that doesn’t stop him from loving life. He does great on a leash and loves to be with his people. He has been here for 4 months.
fox34.com
Jury selection begins for trial of Hollis Daniels, accused of killing TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County prosecutors are working to narrow down a jury list for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels. They have until Nov. 30 to determine whether they can make a list of jurors that would be impartial, or the case will move to Midland. Hollis...
fox34.com
Two injured in rollover on 50th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street near Orlando Avenue. LPD responded to the call at 5:24 p.m. The crash involved a black Chevy Equinox and a white Nissan Armada. Westbound traffic has been affected and all but one eastbound lane on 50th Street has been closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
fox34.com
McKinney’s 21 not enough as Tech falls to Jackson State
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a strong 21-point performance from sophomore Rhyle McKinney, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 69-63 to Jackson State in the opening game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. McKinney’s 21-point output tied her career-high set nearly one year ago against...
fox34.com
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Northeast Lubbock. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on East Colgate Street between North MLK Jr. Blvd. and North Zenith Ave. When officers arrived, they found one male who had been shot. One...
Comments / 0