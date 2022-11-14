ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Holiday Happening continues at Lubbock Civic Center through Nov. 20

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - For decades, the Junior League of Lubbock’s holiday market, Holiday Happening, has offered a festive way to kick off the holiday season while benefiting community projects. You can keep with the daily events here on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening/. The five-day event - always...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UMC receives historic donation for new TLC Foundation Cancer Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced a donation that will help in its fight against cancer on Wednesday. UMC tells us this donation from the TLC2 Foundation of Artesia is the largest donation received in UMC’s history. It will help fund the construction of the new TLC Foundation Cancer Center in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Salvation Army seeking volunteers as Ringing of the Bells begins

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is a sound we all know, the ringing of the bells outside stores across the city around the holidays. The Salvation Army is taking donations from now until Christmas Eve. Major David Worthy, Commanding Officer for Salvation Army, says, “The funds that are raised through...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Meals on Wheels senior secret Santa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lisa Gilliland, the Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels, says that many people around the holiday shift their focus to children, leaving our senior citizens forgotten. That is why Meals on Wheels offers a senior secret Santa, to make sure everyone has a gift to open on Christmas.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicking off

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will kick off The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday, November 17 at the United Supermarket (11310 Slide Road). The United Family has hosted the campaign kickoff for over a decade and every one of their local stores sponsors one or more Red Kettle Stations. In addition to the 40+ Red Kettle stations in Lubbock, this year’s campaign also includes locations in Levelland, Littlefield and Rawls. Throughout the campaign, volunteers will man Red Kettles throughout the area at local United/Market Street stores, Walmart’s/Sam’s, Cabela’s and at South Plains Mall. The campaign goal for 2022 is $200,000.00 and it runs through Christmas Eve.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Dillard’s expanding in South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced that Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lottery fun or gambling addiction?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The lottery is just a game to some people. Others may even give tickets away in birthday cards or Christmas presents. So, when does the fun turn into a potential problem?. Addiction specialists will tell you that betting for fun can stimulate the brain’s reward system...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 injured in N. Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Roadway reopened on Hwy. 87 at 114th street after car fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Woodrow Fire Department shut down the northbound access road off Hwy. 87 at 114th Street due to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning. The fire was called in at 9:10 a.m. As of 10:25 a.m., the roadway was reopened. There is no word on injuries or...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Mac Shack trying to get back on the road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You can help a small business stay afloat after a crash nearly took it out of commission. The Texas Mac Shack is trying to get back on the road after the trailer rolled over 10 days ago. Two Texas Tech students own the food truck and they say their situation has become observedly more difficult since the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lady Raiders win on Krista Gerlich’s birthday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders gave Krista Gerlich a perfect birthday gift, an 86-85 overtime win over Colorado at the United Supermarkets Arena. Jazz Lewis hit the game-winning shot in overtime with 31.4 seconds left. Colorado opened up a 41-26 lead, but the Lady Raiders went on a...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech Athletics announces extension with Advance

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics has announced a multi-year extension in its partnership with Advance, an industry leader in Name, Image, and Likeness consulting, education and life skills development for student-athletes. “Texas Tech Athletics is committed to providing our student-athletes with tools necessary to succeed in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Good Day Good Dog: Rolly!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Rolly is a 3 year old male shepherd mix. He is a really easygoing and calm guy. He has vision impairment in one eye, but that doesn’t stop him from loving life. He does great on a leash and loves to be with his people. He has been here for 4 months.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Two injured in rollover on 50th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street near Orlando Avenue. LPD responded to the call at 5:24 p.m. The crash involved a black Chevy Equinox and a white Nissan Armada. Westbound traffic has been affected and all but one eastbound lane on 50th Street has been closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

McKinney’s 21 not enough as Tech falls to Jackson State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a strong 21-point performance from sophomore Rhyle McKinney, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 69-63 to Jackson State in the opening game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. McKinney’s 21-point output tied her career-high set nearly one year ago against...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One seriously injured in early morning shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Northeast Lubbock. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on East Colgate Street between North MLK Jr. Blvd. and North Zenith Ave. When officers arrived, they found one male who had been shot. One...
LUBBOCK, TX

