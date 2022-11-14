ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dodgerblue.com

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Sees Fit With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs to address this offseason, including starting pitcher, as Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney officially became free agents last week. The club wasted no time by reportedly re-signing Kershaw to a one-year contract worth an estimated $20 million. Even with the left-hander...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Poll of 50 MLB Reporters Predicts Carlos Correa’s Future

Over at MLB.com, they polled 50 of their baseball experts to guess where 11 of the biggest-name free agents will end up signing this offseason. The experts had six of the 11 returning to their previous teams, but they also had some interesting predictions on the others. The experts have the Dodgers signing just one of the 11, and it’s not a name that will make a lot of fans happy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Talks About LA Having a Target on Their Backs

The Dodgers have won 366 games in the last four seasons, a number that would be excellent even if we didn't account for the 2020 season only being 60 games long. Their .670 winning percentage over the past three seasons is a 109-win pace, and to do that over four years is remarkable and ridiculous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Here are upgrades Angels will target during Hot Stove

ANAHEIM -- The biggest priority for the Angels in recent offseasons has been upgrading the rotation, but this year, the focus is on improving the offense and adding to the bullpen. The rotation wasn’t an issue in 2021 with the emergence of young lefties Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and José...

