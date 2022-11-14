Read full article on original website
The Maison Margiela x Reebok TZ Pump Celebrates 22 Years Of The Pump Omni Zone II
From the Club C to the Instapump Fury, Maison Margiela has recontextualized many of Reebok’s most iconic sneakers, shining their time-honored designs through a more high fashion lens. And for the two’s last collaborative effort of the year, they’re shining a spotlight on the Pump Omni Zone II, taking a 3D scan of an aged, archived pair for the creation of the pre-distressed TZ Pump.
Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Releasing In “Green Flash/Black”
Fresh off the release of its Holiday ’22 collection, Stüssy has just unveiled another style of its ongoing Nike Air Penny 2 collaboration via official Nike images. Abandoning the dark, tonal arrangement of its predecessor, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in “Green Flash” flair, which recently appeared on a Converse One Star Pro “8-Ball” by the streetwear pioneer. Suede panels around the tongue feature the eye-catching green tone, deviating from the pitch-“Black” that takes over most of the remaining real estate across the upper. Stüssy’s graffiti-reminiscent logo appears on the lateral quarter panel, as well as at the concave part of the outsole underfoot. Construction at the spine takes on a seemingly-reflective finish, while Air Max units favor a touch of red contrast that also lands on the radial traction and custom, co-branded shoe box.
Deeply Cracked Suedes Express A Vintage Aesthetic Unto The Nike Air Force 1
Disparate textile washes have proffered a glut of options for the Nike Air Force 1 to dress in throughout its 40th anniversary celebration. Continuing to match the cooler climate with the latter, the latest proposition indulges in a neutral-toned aesthetic coupled with fractured textures. Aged finishes dominantly engage the pair’s...
Five adidas Innovations Converge On The AlphaBOOST V1
Over the last 73 years, adidas has been at the forefront of sportswear innovation. As the company heads into 2023, it’s come up with a crazy idea: Combining five of its most iconic developments of the last 30 years on one shoe, resulting in the AlphaBOOST V1. Comprised of...
Phrarrell’s adidas NMD Hu Animal Print Gets A Greyscale Makeover
Fresh off the launch of JOOPITER, Pharrell Williams has revisited his adidas NMD Hu Animal Print collaboration, bringing a tame greyscale arrangement to it. Primeknit and Boost make up the upper and midsole, respectively, with both materials abandoning the eye-catching gold and blue tones they’ve donned before. Instead, the tried-and-proven combination of components favors varying shades of grey, with the upper boasting darker tones. Embroidered animal print patterns throughout the top-half also follow suit, although their partly-black makeup delivers decent contrast to Williams’ latest adidas project. Hits of light grey land across the laces, inner-lining, semi-translucent profile guards and TPU plugs, further injecting a muted aesthetic to the sneakers. A single hit of glowing green animates the trefoil logo at the back, which may boast glow-in-the-dark capabilities.
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Dresses Up In Shades Of Grey And Purple
Following a summer that saw the updated silhouette take on the iconic aesthetics of years past – including a Chapel Hill homage and reconstruction of Bugs Bunny’s Air Jordan 7 “Hare” – the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has settled on employing inline propositions tooled for the ensuing cooler climate.
“Sail” And “Sage” Enact An Autumn-Ready Pairing On The Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature
Hundreds of Nike Air Force 1’s have been employed throughout the year with fall-friendly propositions now dropping as often as crisp fallen leaves. Extending their sustainable efforts, the silhouette’s latest Next Nature effort undergoes the treatment of a muted palette. Coating its near-clad “Sail” hued upper in dominantly...
The Nike LeBron 20 Gets Ready For Christmas
Despite not finding success on the hardwood with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has been making a killing with his Nike LeBron 20 silhouette. Recently, the Zoom Air-cushioned design emerged in a festive ensemble perfect for Christmas. While not an homage to the Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch” that debuted...
Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” Releasing In August 2023
Superficially, the year of ’23 sounds important to the ear, and the AJ4 is poised to be at the forefront yet again as Jordan Brand continues its quest to engage with the younger, newer generation of basketball fanatics and sneaker lifestyle enthusiasts. That said, the powerhouse known as the...
Official Images Of The eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low
Nike SB is certainly no stranger to extremely rare, near unobtainable sneakers — most of which are Dunks, from the earliest joint effort with Supreme to the riot-causing crossover with Staple. The sub-label’s brief collaboration with eBay, however, is much more legendary, as two of the supposed three pairs produced were sawed into four separate parts. Fast forward almost two decades later and we’re now seeing the pieces put back together… literally.
Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma Revealed In New Wheat Colorway
It’s been almost an entire year since the unfortunate passing of Virgil Abloh. And though gone, the late designer’s influence can still be felt across fashion, art, and, of course, sneakers, with Nike soon to premiere a four-day experience dedicated to his design process. The event will also serve as the debut of Abloh’s newest posthumous release — the Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma — which was just teased in a brand new, wheat-dressed colorway.
Go Bid Or Go Home: NECKFACE Talks Special ebay Auction Of His Nike SB Dunk Low
Once an anonymous street graffiti artist, NECKFACE has become a globally recognized multi-media creative who’s just as attention-grabbing as his art. Born and raised in Stockton, California, NECKFACE (real name Alex Montijo) has left his mark on different cities across the world. Walls, sides of buildings and more in New York, Montevideo, Uruguay and everywhere in-between have served as canvases to the artist’s heavy metal and latrinalia-inspired pieces. For his next visits to these places, NECKFACE hopes to bring along his skateable sculptures, a goal on which he’s collaborating with The Skatepark Project, an organization founded by Tony Hawk in 2002 that aims to develop safe, legal skateparks to underserved communities. Both parties also tapped ebay in their efforts, with the after-market platform hosting an auction of four one-of-a-kind presentations of the recent NECKFACE x Nike SB Dunk Low.
“Sail” And “Blue” Hues Enact A Vintage-Inspired Nike Air More Uptempo
A staple in The Swooshes “golden era” of hoops, the Nike Air More Uptempo continues to receive its due more than 25 years after the silhouette’s initial 90s release. Following a quick foray into boisterous outfits ready for the ensuing holidays, the latest Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette is extending vintage hued-vibes.
The Archetypal adidas Stan Smith Returns To Its Original Tooling
Since 1997 the adidas Originals banner has proffered numerous trips through the German brand’s extensive archives, returning with original constructions of their most famed silhouettes. Having been over a decade since the silhouette was retooled, the adidas Stan Smith 80s is returning to its native fabrication featuring premium buttery leathers and 80s style proportions.
The UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 Low SP “Pink Prime” Releases On November 18th
Earlier this week, UNDEFEATED ushered in the very first drop of their Nike Air Force 1 “Multi-Color Patent” pack. And while the inaugural colorway hit additional shelves outside of the brand’s own channels, the next — the “Pink Prime” — is not quite as lucky, as it’ll be releasing on November 18th exclusively through UNDEFEATED.com.
Jeremy Scott And adidas Team Up For A Duo Of Colorful Forum’s
Jeremy Scott and adidas have proven a force to be reckoned with, establishing the industry’s collaborative blueprint long before the modernized offerings of today’s joint efforts. Following the two cohort’s first team-up of the year featuring a trio of winged adidas Forum Hi’s, the iconic silhouette sewn from the hardwood is returning to serve as the main body of work for Scott’s latest collaboration with The Three Stripes.
Atlas Helps Vans Celebrate 30 Years Of The Half Cab
Vans has crafted several collaborative nods to the Half Cab over the course of its 30th Anniversary. And to help close out the celebration with a bang, the Anaheim-based footwear brand is teaming up with Atlas on a colorway inspired by record shops. “Half Cabs are as timeless as a...
Pharrell Extends The Tongues For His adidas Samba Humanrace Collaboration
The adidas Samba is currently enjoying quite the moment, with many fawning over the sneaker’s vegan-constructed variant and collaborative colorways with the likes of Wales Bonner. And though previously hailed as “the shoe of the Summer,” the Three Stripes icon has not yet fallen out relevance halfway into the Fall/Winter, as it continues to align itself with some of the biggest names in the German sportswear brand’s extended family.
Another Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “University Blue” Expected In July 2023
With just over a month left in 2022, handfuls of more NIKE, Inc. products slated for the new year continue to surface. The latest?: An Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG featuring “University Blue” flair at the toe. While an early mock-up of the pair depicts it with...
Nike Dunk Low “Gorge Green” Expected In 2023
The Nike Dunk Low has dressed up in countless ensembles over the last 37 years. Recent memory has seen the silhouette explode in popularity thanks to straightforward and versatile takes like the “Panda”-dubbed, “Black/White” style. A “Phantom,” “Gorge Green” and “Midnight Navy” color combination is expected to join the mix sometime in 2023.
