Here’s How James Marsden Accidentally Created Dead to Me’s Secret Twin Twist

Watch: Netflix's Dead to Me Coming to an End After Season 3. James Marsden was dead to Dead to Me—until he wasn't. Fans of the Netflix black comedy thought they saw the last of Marsden when his character Steve, Judy (Linda Cardellini)'s emotionally manipulative ex-fiancé, when Jen (Christina Applegate) bludgeoned him to death with the bird figurine at the end of season one. And apparently, so did creator Liz Feldman.
The Truth About Brad Pitt's Relationship With Paul Wesley's Ex Ines de Ramon

Watch: Jennifer Aniston SLAMS Claims She "Wouldn't Give" Brad Pitt "a Kid" When it comes to romance rumors about Brad Pitt, you may just want to burn after reading. The Bullet Train star sparked relationship speculation this week when he stepped out with Ines de Ramon, a jewelry professional who split from husband Paul Wesley earlier this year, at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. During the outing, the two were spotted chatting with a group of friends, including Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, outside of the Orpheum Theatre.
Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic

Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
Kate Mara Gives Birth, Welcomes Another Baby With Husband Jamie Bell

Watch: Jamie Bell Reveals Ideal Date Night With Kate Mara. Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are celebrating the latest addition to their family. The Fantastic Four co-stars—who tied the knot in 2017—have welcomed their second child together. Kate shared news of their baby boy's arrival on Nov. 17, writing on Instagram, "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
Step Inside Pregnant Hilary Swank and Husband Philip Schneider's Colorado Home

As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress gave fans a glimpse into the mountain home in southwest Colorado. "I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s," the Oscar winner shared with Architectural Digest in a profile published Nov. 15. "I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me."
Jeopardy! Called Out for “Disrespectful” Gabby Petito Clue

Watch: Jeopardy! Faces BACKLASH for "Disrespectful" Gabby Petito Clue. Jeopardy! is being called out. Fans of the long-running trivia series aren't happy after a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! referenced the Gabby Petito murder as a clue for contestants John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster. "In 2021,"...
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28

The hip-hop community has lost a young visionary. R&B musician B. Smyth (born Brandon Smith) passed away on Nov. 17 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, according to his older brother Denzil. He was 28. In an Instagram post shared on the same day, Denzil said that B. Smyth...
Tamera Mowry-Housley Shares Update on Sister Tia Amid Cory Hardrict Divorce

Watch: Tamera Mowry-Housley on Possible Sister Sister Reboot & Tia Divorce Update. Tamera Mowry-Housley is standing by her twin's side. A little over a month since Tia Mowry announced her divorce from ex-husband Cory Hardrict, Tamera applauded her sister for being "a strong, strong woman" exclusively on the Nov. 15 episode of E! News.
Is Captain Lee Rosbach Leaving Below Deck? He Says...

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Could Captain Lee Rosbach's final voyage be on the horizon?. The longtime Below Deck star worried fans in the Bravo series' season 10 trailer, seemingly making an announcement to the crew about his future as boss on the hit reality show.
How to Watch the 2022 American Music Awards

Watch: Latin American Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Kali Uchis & More. One of the biggest nights in music, a.k.a the 2022 American Music Awards will be kicking off soon. Many of our favorite celebrities and artists such as Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox will be in attendance this Sunday, Nov. 20, as they look back at the year in music.
Diddy Says Late Kim Porter Made Him a "Better Man" in Moving Tribute

Watch: Diddy & Daughter Chance - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot. Diddy is honoring Kim Porter on the fourth anniversary of her death. The rapper marked the somber occasion with a moving social media tribute to his ex, in which he reflected on their life together. "I'm gonna tell y'all a...
