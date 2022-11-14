Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn dazzle on the 'Glass Onion' red carpet
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson enjoyed some mother-daughter time at the premiere of Hudson’s upcoming movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery,” in Los Angeles on Monday. Hawn, 76, and Hudson, 43, were all smiles on the red carpet, and they struck plenty of playful poses...
Zoë Kravitz Details Relationship With "Wonderful Human" and "Protector" Channing Tatum
Watch: Zoe Kravitz Calls Boyfriend Channing Tatum "My Protector" Zoë Kravitz has met her match with Channing Tatum. The Batman actress recently reflected on what makes her relationship with the Magic Mike star work—and it has everything to do with the comfort she feels around him. "He's just...
Here’s How James Marsden Accidentally Created Dead to Me’s Secret Twin Twist
Watch: Netflix's Dead to Me Coming to an End After Season 3. James Marsden was dead to Dead to Me—until he wasn't. Fans of the Netflix black comedy thought they saw the last of Marsden when his character Steve, Judy (Linda Cardellini)'s emotionally manipulative ex-fiancé, when Jen (Christina Applegate) bludgeoned him to death with the bird figurine at the end of season one. And apparently, so did creator Liz Feldman.
Sara Pascoe: ‘I got told not to wear skirts on stage – but you can be hysterical and wear a nice dress’
I really wanted to be an actor but wasn’t very good at acting. I auditioned for drama school for years and never got in. I tried standup comedy as an experiment, just as a way of getting stage time. The second I did it, I realised it was exactly what I should be doing. I wanted to perform as myself, rather than lose myself and perform as somebody else.
The Truth About Brad Pitt's Relationship With Paul Wesley's Ex Ines de Ramon
Watch: Jennifer Aniston SLAMS Claims She "Wouldn't Give" Brad Pitt "a Kid" When it comes to romance rumors about Brad Pitt, you may just want to burn after reading. The Bullet Train star sparked relationship speculation this week when he stepped out with Ines de Ramon, a jewelry professional who split from husband Paul Wesley earlier this year, at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. During the outing, the two were spotted chatting with a group of friends, including Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, outside of the Orpheum Theatre.
Howard Stern Says He "Called" Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's Budding Romance
Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are DATING. Howard Stern is basking in the glow of his correct prediction regarding Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's budding romance. During the Nov. 15 episode of The Howard Stern Show, the comedian reflected on his on-air prediction in September that the Saturday Night...
Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic
Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
Jonathan Bennett Reacts to Candace Cameron Bure’s Pledge About “Traditional Marriage”
Watch: Jonathan Bennett Reacts to Candace Cameron Bure Controversy. Jonathan Bennett is proud to be a part of the Hallmark family. After Candace Cameron Bure noted in a recent interview that the Great American Family network—where the Full House alum is a chief creative officer—"will keep traditional marriage at the core," the actor weighed in on the comment.
Brendan Fraser says he won't be attending the Golden Globes even if he's nominated for 'The Whale': 'My mother didn't raise a hypocrite'
Fraser previously said that he was once touched inappropriately by a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the Globes.
Chris Hemsworth Learned He Has a Greater Chance of Getting Alzheimer's Disease: 'It Was Pretty Shocking'
Chris Hemsworth has had a mental shift. While working on his new docuseries, National Geographic's Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, the 39-year-old underwent genetic testing and learned he has a greater chance of developing Alzheimer's disease. The series features Hemsworth pushing his body's limits to beat stress, maximize performance and fight...
Kate Mara Gives Birth, Welcomes Another Baby With Husband Jamie Bell
Watch: Jamie Bell Reveals Ideal Date Night With Kate Mara. Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are celebrating the latest addition to their family. The Fantastic Four co-stars—who tied the knot in 2017—have welcomed their second child together. Kate shared news of their baby boy's arrival on Nov. 17, writing on Instagram, "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
Step Inside Pregnant Hilary Swank and Husband Philip Schneider's Colorado Home
As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress gave fans a glimpse into the mountain home in southwest Colorado. "I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s," the Oscar winner shared with Architectural Digest in a profile published Nov. 15. "I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me."
Why Anya Taylor-Joy Is Thanking Jimmy Fallon for “Saving My Life” at the Met Gala
Watch: Anya Taylor-Joy Recalls Heartwarming Memory With Nicholas Hoult. Now this was almost a fashion nightmare. During a Nov. 16 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that the talk show host "saved" her from a potentially disastrous moment at the Met Gala in 2018. "I don't know if you...
Jeopardy! Called Out for “Disrespectful” Gabby Petito Clue
Watch: Jeopardy! Faces BACKLASH for "Disrespectful" Gabby Petito Clue. Jeopardy! is being called out. Fans of the long-running trivia series aren't happy after a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! referenced the Gabby Petito murder as a clue for contestants John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster. "In 2021,"...
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28
The hip-hop community has lost a young visionary. R&B musician B. Smyth (born Brandon Smith) passed away on Nov. 17 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, according to his older brother Denzil. He was 28. In an Instagram post shared on the same day, Denzil said that B. Smyth...
Tamera Mowry-Housley Shares Update on Sister Tia Amid Cory Hardrict Divorce
Watch: Tamera Mowry-Housley on Possible Sister Sister Reboot & Tia Divorce Update. Tamera Mowry-Housley is standing by her twin's side. A little over a month since Tia Mowry announced her divorce from ex-husband Cory Hardrict, Tamera applauded her sister for being "a strong, strong woman" exclusively on the Nov. 15 episode of E! News.
Is Captain Lee Rosbach Leaving Below Deck? He Says...
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Could Captain Lee Rosbach's final voyage be on the horizon?. The longtime Below Deck star worried fans in the Bravo series' season 10 trailer, seemingly making an announcement to the crew about his future as boss on the hit reality show.
How to Watch the 2022 American Music Awards
Watch: Latin American Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Kali Uchis & More. One of the biggest nights in music, a.k.a the 2022 American Music Awards will be kicking off soon. Many of our favorite celebrities and artists such as Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox will be in attendance this Sunday, Nov. 20, as they look back at the year in music.
Diddy Says Late Kim Porter Made Him a "Better Man" in Moving Tribute
Watch: Diddy & Daughter Chance - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot. Diddy is honoring Kim Porter on the fourth anniversary of her death. The rapper marked the somber occasion with a moving social media tribute to his ex, in which he reflected on their life together. "I'm gonna tell y'all a...
Nicola Peltz Says Support From “Best Friend” Brooklyn Beckham Means “Everything to Me”
Watch: Nicola Peltz Tells Why Brooklyn Beckham Drove Her to Set Everyday. Nicola Peltz always feels the love from Brooklyn Beckham. During the Los Angeles premiere of Welcome to Chippendales on Nov. 15, Nicola—who plays the role of the late Playmate Dorothy Stratten—shared how husband Brooklyn has been her biggest cheerleader throughout the experience.
