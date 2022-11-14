According to a statement issued by Washington Fire Chief Brendan DeLong, at approximately 7:20a.m. Friday, November 11th, the Washington Fire Department was dispatched to 2268 303rd Street south of Washington, just east of Coppock Road, for a report of a house fire. When crews arrived on scene the structure was fully engulfed and a defensive exterior attack was initiated as the structure had already burned completely through. Crews remained on scene for the next two hours. The house was a total loss. No injuries were reported. A wood stove, which was operating in an addition to the structure, was determined to be the cause of the blaze.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO