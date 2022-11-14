Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
3-car crash in East Moline
Police are on the scene of a three-car crash on the 1100 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. A Local 4 News crew also saw an ambulance at the scene, but there is not a report of injuries at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
KCRG.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Linn County Wednesday
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a crash northeast of Marion on Wednesday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of County Home Road when two cars heading the same direction attempted to pass a farm implement.
KWQC
Fire safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As winter approaches and people tend to gather inside, the Red Cross and local fire departments want to help prevent a rise in house fires across the nation. With Thanksgiving a week away, families across the Quad Cities are getting ready to cook for guests. Davenport...
KWQC
Water leak impacts Rock Island Arsenal services
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - A water main break was reported Wednesday on North Avenue on the Rock Island Arsenal. According to a media release, recreational and non-emergency garrison services and programs are temporarily closed. The Post Exchange and Commissary remain open at this time, according to the release.
Amtrak cancels morning route between Chicago, Galesburg, Quincy until Jan. 17 amid staffing shortage
GALESBURG, Ill. — Amtrack announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that morning train service between Chicago and Quincy will be temporarily halted until Jan. 17 because of a worker shortage. Evening train service along the route will continue as normal, the company said in a press release. The route includes...
KWQC
Scam Alert: Moline police warns public of pretend officer phone scam
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are warning the community of a scammer posing as a Moline police officer. According to Moline police, the scam artist portrays himself as Sgt. Matt Russell of the Moline Police Department. Then he tells the recipient of the call that they have federal warrants for their arrests.
KWQC
East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind discharged from hospital
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Sergeant William Lind was discharged from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Wednesday, according to police. Sgt. Lind was transported to a residential rehabilitation facility in the Quad City Area. In a media release, police said this is a big milestone...
KWQC
Grandview-Sampson intersection open to traffic in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Grandview Avenue intersection with South Houser and Sampson streets in Muscatine is now open to traffic. The barricades were removed Wednesdya morning by prime contractor Heuer Construction after the completion of landscaping and utility work, city officials said in a media release. Opening the intersection...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Moline for battery, vehicular invasion charges
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Dustin Patz, 29, is wanted by Moline police for aggravated battery and vehicular invasion. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, he is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where he is, police ask you...
KMOV
MSHP trooper shoots person involved in an alleged stolen car incident in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol shot a suspect during a foot pursuit in Moline Acres Wednesday afternoon. Officials with MSHP said a trooper shot a subject in the arm during an altercation. Initial information indicates the shooting happened during a foot pursuit of someone accused of being involved in a stolen vehicle incident.
It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In These Davenport Areas
The 2022-23 snowy season is here but you can't just have a snowball fight anywhere you want. I love snowball fights. They freeze my gloves solid but it's satisfying to pelt your friend or family member with a big ball of frozen slush water pellets. Now that measurable snow has arrived in the QCA, we're coming into the season of viable snowball fight weather.
KWQC
Girls Basketball: Nov. 15
Very cold temperatures on the way later this week. A toddler was found dead following a mobile home fire early Monday in Walcott, police said.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island for eluding, theft charges
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Jacob Martin, 20, is wanted by Rock Island police on charges of flee/attempt elude police, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and vehicle theft. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, he is 5-foot-8, 195 pounds with black hair and...
kciiradio.com
Area Crews Battle Blaze South of Washington Friday Morning
According to a statement issued by Washington Fire Chief Brendan DeLong, at approximately 7:20a.m. Friday, November 11th, the Washington Fire Department was dispatched to 2268 303rd Street south of Washington, just east of Coppock Road, for a report of a house fire. When crews arrived on scene the structure was fully engulfed and a defensive exterior attack was initiated as the structure had already burned completely through. Crews remained on scene for the next two hours. The house was a total loss. No injuries were reported. A wood stove, which was operating in an addition to the structure, was determined to be the cause of the blaze.
ourquadcities.com
Boil order impacts Davenport, Blue Grass
Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory for customers in West Davenport and Blue Grass due to two water main breaks. One water main break is located at West Central Park Avenue and Elsie. The other is located at Locust and Jebens Streets. Crews are making emergency repairs at both...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine to hold public meeting for police chief finalists
The city of Muscatine will host a public meeting Thursday (Nov. 17) for citizens to visit with the six candidates for Muscatine Chief of Police. The event will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center. Current Muscatine Police Chief...
KCRG.com
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
Dubuque health officials recommend vaccines ahead of holidays as COVID-19, RSV cases rise. Health officials in Dubuque are urging people to take action ahead of Thanksgiving to keep people safe.
cbs2iowa.com
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
superhits106.com
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
KWQC
Davenport man charged in shooting that injured man
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting in August that left a man injured. Nessiah Treverne Clark, 21, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.
