ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested

On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
LEE COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Tupelo Police Arrest Man On Felony Drug Charge

On November 6, the Tupelo Police Department responded to Kimbrough Avenue in reference to an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A victim stated that 41-year-old Kortez Wells, had taken their vehicle without permission. Officers arrived at the address and found Wells in that vehicle parked in the driveway. After an...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest and...
OKOLONA, MS
desotocountynews.com

Grand jury charges returned against shooting spree suspect

The man charged in a fatal shooting spree that briefly entered into DeSoto County has been charged by a grand jury in connection with the case. Southaven police said they presented Ezekiel Kelly to the grand jury, which has returned indictments against the Memphis man who paralyzed Memphis with his live streaming of activities around the city back in September.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
TUPELO, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old DeSoto County man

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man from Southaven, Mississippi. George Shaw is described as 5′8″ with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys hat Wednesday. He...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly indicted on charges in DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Grand Jury has indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction. Southaven Police said Tuesday that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, they presented the case to the Grand Jury. SPD said a true bill was returned for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.
MEMPHIS, TN
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Nov 10 – 14

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Nov. 10. Noel Wagner, 20....
WREG

Armed man captured at MS school escapes from police

This story has been updated with the suspect’s correct name, based on information from police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man who allegedly brought a gun to a Mississippi high school basketball game last week escaped police custody and is now on the run. Christopher Bernard Mohammed, Jr. of Southaven, Mississippi is the subject of […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Nov. 29 event set to help people find unclaimed money

One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them. DeSoto County is working with the State Treasurer’s Office to help you claim that money. State Treasurer’s office staff members will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Staff will be available to help people search the state’s unclaimed money list and begin the claims process.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy