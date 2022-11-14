Read full article on original website
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested
On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
wtva.com
Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests
GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Tupelo Police Arrest Man On Felony Drug Charge
On November 6, the Tupelo Police Department responded to Kimbrough Avenue in reference to an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A victim stated that 41-year-old Kortez Wells, had taken their vehicle without permission. Officers arrived at the address and found Wells in that vehicle parked in the driveway. After an...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: Woman arrested following robbery attempt at Bank of Okolona building
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police claim a woman tried to rob the Bank of Okolona with a knife. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. It's located along South Gloster Street across from Harveys restaurant. Police said the woman demanded money and threatened employees with a...
wtva.com
1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue. The victim was shot in the chest and...
Police: Mississippi woman tricked victim into staying at house, then stole guns other items during the night
Investigators say a Mississippi woman has been arrested after she convinced a man to let her stay overnight and that proceeded to steal guns, a laptop computer and other items from his house,. Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, has been charged with grand larceny. Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s...
WDAM-TV
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Tupelo, Mississippi Walmart has died in federal custody. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Cory Wayne Patterson died on Monday, Nov. 14. Tupelo Police said Patterson stole a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
WAPT
Man accused of threatening to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart dies in federal custody
TUPELO, Miss. — A man who authorities saidthreatened to crash a stolen airplane into a Tupelo Walmart has died. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, died Monday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The federal prison officials said in a statement to WTVA that Patterson was found unresponsive at 1:20...
desotocountynews.com
Grand jury charges returned against shooting spree suspect
The man charged in a fatal shooting spree that briefly entered into DeSoto County has been charged by a grand jury in connection with the case. Southaven police said they presented Ezekiel Kelly to the grand jury, which has returned indictments against the Memphis man who paralyzed Memphis with his live streaming of activities around the city back in September.
Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old DeSoto County man
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man from Southaven, Mississippi. George Shaw is described as 5′8″ with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys hat Wednesday. He...
Kroger mass shooting: Lawsuit describes group hiding near dumpster as gunman closed in
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates has uncovered two new federal lawsuits blaming Kroger for last year’s mass shooting that killed a Mid-South mother and injured 12 others. An employee previously filed a lawsuit in Sept. One of the lawsuits paints a horrifying picture of what it was like...
MS law forces woman to buy her stolen Rolex back from pawn shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April. Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside of her home, but thought nothing […]
Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly indicted on charges in DeSoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Grand Jury has indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction. Southaven Police said Tuesday that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, they presented the case to the Grand Jury. SPD said a true bill was returned for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Nov 10 – 14
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Nov. 10. Noel Wagner, 20....
Armed man captured at MS school escapes from police
This story has been updated with the suspect’s correct name, based on information from police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man who allegedly brought a gun to a Mississippi high school basketball game last week escaped police custody and is now on the run. Christopher Bernard Mohammed, Jr. of Southaven, Mississippi is the subject of […]
Young Dolph’s death put violent crime in Memphis back in the spotlight, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One year ago, the music world found out that rap superstar Young Dolph had died in a shooting in Memphis and it was a day the Shelby County District Attorney General says put the city’s violent crime problem back in the spotlight. The rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., […]
DeSoto Times Today
Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
desotocountynews.com
Nov. 29 event set to help people find unclaimed money
One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them. DeSoto County is working with the State Treasurer’s Office to help you claim that money. State Treasurer’s office staff members will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Staff will be available to help people search the state’s unclaimed money list and begin the claims process.
