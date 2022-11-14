Photo gallery: Scenes from the fields as La Jolla football teams tackle CIF playoffs

Bishop's Tayshawn Taylor eludes a tackle during the Knights' playoff victory over Imperial. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

All three of La Jolla's high school varsity football teams competed Nov. 11 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 CIF San Diego Section playoffs, but only The Bishop's School came away with a win.

Bishop’s won a 28-27 overtime thriller over Imperial in Division III play on the La Jolla High School field. Bishop’s (9-2), which entered the playoffs as the division’s fourth seed, next will visit No. 1 seed University City (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

La Jolla High School (6-6) lost 56-25 in a Division II matchup at top-seeded Granite Hills of El Cajon (9-2).

In Division IV, La Jolla Country Day School (7-4) fell at home, 27-21, to Palo Verde of Blythe (11-1). ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .