ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationCanada

How accessibility for disabled university students can benefit all students

By A. Kim Clark, Professor of Anthropology & Assistant Dean (Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Decolonization), Faculty of Social Science, Western University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGAZV_0jAadVXU00
The cost of assessment prevents some students, who self-identify as having a disability, from pursuing an assessment and diagnosis that would allow them to claim formal accommodations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

Although many university students are eager for in-person elements of the university experience they missed early in the pandemic, what might we overlook in the rush to “return to normal”?

The pandemic forced universities to re-evaluate their delivery of classes , extending remote teaching practices and building in flexibility to manage an unpredictable situation.

After over two years of innovation, if the main lesson universities take away from the on-going pandemic is that students miss being on campus, we risk squandering new skills and insights of broad value .

In the midst of the pandemic’s long-term effects, including, for some, the disabling effects of Long COVID , we wondered what disabled students could tell us about what makes university classes more (or less) accessible to them. Their insights highlight practices that can benefit a wide range of students.

As the Council of Ontario Universities points out , accessible teaching means designing courses from the get-go with accessibility for a broad range of students in mind , rather than introducing accommodations as needed.

With this approach, instructors can improve student learning, deepen inclusion of students and reduce instructor workload associated with dealing with exceptions and individual accommodations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYPaR_0jAadVXU00
The main lesson of the pandemic shouldn’t be that students miss being on campus. (Shutterstock)

Our case study

I worked with a research team of undergraduates, Kate Mahoney, Sam Schneider and Anika Sebudde, to explore how instructors’ everyday practices impact — positively and negatively — students who self-identify as disabled. Anthropologist Andrew Walsh, a colleague at Western University, helped design our research process.

Our survey received 83 responses from students with disabilities from across Western University. We sought not to secure a representative sample, but rather to gain insight into some disabled students’ lived experiences, by means of open-ended questions.

For context, in Western’s 2021-22 Equity Census , almost 10 per cent of student respondents indicated they have a disability. This seems low, given that across Canada, one quarter of university students graduating in 2021 reported having a disability

More disabled students than we think

Our respondents represented every level of student study and faculty on campus. About 75 per cent of our respondents have a diagnosed disability, while the remainder have both diagnosed and undiagnosed disabilities (about 20 per cent) or lack a diagnosis (about five per cent).

This helps explain the finding that about a third of our respondents are not registered with the accessible education office . As one noted, a diagnosis of their disability costs $3,000, while another explained there is a two-and-a-half year waitlist to see a specialist about their condition. There are more disabled students than we think.

One striking survey result is that only two of 83 respondents indicated that their disability is visible, while another 17 have both visible and non-apparent (invisible) disabilities. The remaining 64 have non-apparent disabilities. There are more disabled students than we see.

As one student explained:

“Given how I present myself and manage my disabilities, it often appears as though I do not have any disabilities unless I am experiencing acute symptoms. This can result in a need to explain my disabilities.”

Another added:

“It seems like I have to qualify my struggles more often and justify a need for support to a degree that seems unwarranted.”

Access fatigue

Access fatigue is exhaustion people with disabilities face from constantly having to explain their situation and ask for help. Students reported having to negotiate their access needs repeatedly and to disclose private information (sometimes even to classmates, especially when they were assigned group projects).

How often do our students experience access fatigue? “Always” for 19 per cent of our respondents; another 20 per cent experience it at least once a week. A further 23 per cent experience it once or twice a month, bringing these responses together to over 60 per cent.

In other words, disabled students are paying a kind of “ crip tax ” — the hidden costs of living with a disability — but in time and energy, not just money. This is likely increased by the non-apparent nature of most disabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVAT1_0jAadVXU00
Students were grateful when, depending on their symptoms, they could choose between in-person or recorded or streamed lectures. (Pexels/Yan Krukov)

Most accessible teaching practices

While our research participants have diverse disabilities and situations, they collectively identified clear winning accessibility practices. Many were precisely those practices whose use was expanded during the pandemic.

These teaching practices included:

  1. Flexible assignment deadlines . Students with diverse disabilities reported that they experience unpredictable flare-ups of their symptoms that interfere with their ability to meet rigid deadlines and cause them to be penalized. The pandemic made clear that other students also benefit from some flexibility, including those with a range of family responsibilities due to sick children or siblings, elder care or school closures that disrupted schedules.

  2. Delivering courses in a hybrid manner, where it’s possible to choose whether to attend lectures in-person or virtually. Students were grateful when, depending on their symptoms, they could access content otherwise delivered in-person via either recorded or streamed lectures (achieved by acts as simple as instructors pressing record when a PowerPoint presentation started or allowing students to join on Zoom). Our participants also valued being able to review recorded sessions even if they attended in person. Access to these options can reinforce and deepen learning.

  3. Lecture slides or outlines posted in advance to facilitate note-taking . This practice helps students keep track of the lecture if they are briefly distracted or when their auditory processing speed doesn’t match the instructor’s pace. It also helps students whose first language is not the teaching language.

  4. Captioning of audiovisual materials, whether shown in class or assigned for asynchronous (independent) viewing, helps students who are D/deaf or hard of hearing and those with some learning disabilities. Again it helps non-first language students and any students viewing in conditions where the volume cannot be turned up or where there are noise distractions. Research shows “ captioning a video improves comprehension of, attention to and memory for the video .”

More welcoming environments

“The pandemic’s disruption showed how much academia could learn from the disability community,” as disability advocate and philosophy of technology scholar Ashley Shew argued in the journal Nature in May 2020 .

Like curb cuts, the ramps that slope downwards on sidewalks and improve life for a wide range of people , we hope insights from students with a range of disabilities will contribute to a more accessible and welcoming environment for all students.

Let’s use the knowledge and skills gained through the pandemic to be better, more equitable and more inclusive.

A. Kim Clark does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationCanada

Why attending publicly funded schools may help students become more culturally sensitive

Being an intercultural citizen — someone who supports the principle of a multicultural state and also demonstrates positive personal attitudes towards diversity — is considered essential from a human rights perspective. What kind of learning best supports its development? To try to answer this question, I surveyed close to 400 recent Ontario high school graduates who attended regular and specialized programs in public and private schools and interviewed 14 students. My survey questions sought to gauge the extent to which graduates demonstrated openness, interest, positivity and comfort with others. My study defined this as having an open intercultural orientation. I found...
TheConversationCanada

To solve society's challenges, universities must engage with alternative ways of knowing

Almost 50 Canadian universities and colleges signed the Scarborough Charter on Anti-Black Racism and Black Inclusion in Canadian Higher Education. The charter, which emerged from a national conversation in 2020, acknowledged the ethical responsibility of universities “to give voice to alternative ways of knowing.” These tools for thought, or “ways of knowing,” are crucial to real problem solving. As the maxim says: to a person with only a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. But as academics we must look beyond dominant frameworks and knowledge. We must look to alternative ways of knowing. As experts in ways of knowing, we...
TheConversationCanada

School attendance problems are complex, and our solutions need to be as well

Over the past few years, the pandemic prompted school closures and remote learning that drew international attention to issues of students missing school — what researchers call “non-attendance.” Millions of students across the world missing varying amounts of school raises concerns about students’ learning loss and mental health — and also about long-term implications, particularly for those already at-risk for poor educational outcomes. But school non-attendance is not a new issue. Terms like “epidemic” have been used in relation to school attendance problems in many countries such as Canada, the United States and Australia for a long time. There...
TheConversationCanada

New anti-poverty initiative focuses on lived experiences to help shape policy

The theme of the recent United Nations International Day for the Eradication of Poverty was Dignity for All in Practice. It raised questions about how we can change our policy practices and outcomes so people living with poverty are treated as experts. The ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consequences of high inflation and the Ontario government’s refusal to address deep poverty, to name just a few current realities, have resulted in anti-poverty campaigners renewing their pleas for action. Adequate housing, more meaningful financial support and access to mental health services are among the essential changes required. Inadequate or harmful...
TheConversationCanada

Burnout and isolation: Why employees and managers can’t ignore the social and mental health impact of working from home

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred on a variety of workplace maladies, including “the great resignation,” “quiet quitting,” “overemployment,” labour shortages and conflicts between managers and employees over returning to in-person work. Employee burnout and well-being may be at the heart of several of these issues. Two new studies highlight the importance of social connection in the workplace and illustrate why working from home may not be the optimal workplace arrangement. Hybrid work-from-home schedules may help prevent burnout and improve mental health. So, what is burnout? The International Classification of Diseases describes burnout as “a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress...
TheConversationCanada

What to look for in a high-quality 'pre-primary' or junior kindergarten program

This fall, many young children across Canada have entered early learning or preschool programs for the first time. Access to early learning is a challenge across the country — and many parents scramble to find a space for their children. But there are some programs that are readily available and accessible to all children in their catchment areas. In Nova Scotia, an investment in universal early childhood education is happening through the “pre-primary program,” housed in primary schools. This is similar to what is currently offered as play-based junior kindergarten in schools in both Ontario and the Northwest Territories. As many...
TheConversationCanada

What's in your future? ‘Fortune tellers’ paper game helps children acquire fine motor and language skills

Making “fortune tellers” — a folded paper game children hold on their fingers and thumbs and practice counting and “telling fortunes” with — has been a time-treasured craft and play activity for generations across cultures. One of the earliest known paper-folding instruction books is Japanese, dated to 1797; German educators also encouraged paper folding in 19th-century kindergarten curricula. In English, “fortune tellers” are sometimes called salt cellars, chatterboxes or cootie catchers; in my own family heritage language, Dutch, they are happertje (meaning “bite”). This single activity integrates and provides a context for children to acquire and apply key concepts and...
TheConversationCanada

Daiva Nielsen

Dr. Daiva Nielsen is an Assistant Professor in the School of Human Nutrition (SHN) and William Dawson Scholar at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. She is also the Scientific Director of the SHN’s Clinical Nutrition Research Unit. Her research program evaluates complex biobehavioural contributors to eating behaviour, combining epidemiological and experimental approaches. Dr. Nielsen’s lab evaluated food procurement and eating behaviour over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province of Quebec. She is regularly interviewed by local and national media groups for her expertise in nutrition, behaviour, and health.
TheConversationCanada

On World Children’s Day, let’s recognize that children’s rights include mental health

World Children’s Day is Nov. 20, when we celebrate the importance of children’s rights and of safeguarding adequate physical, mental, spiritual and social development for every child around the world. These rights, laid out in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, should be universally accepted and supported, but this is often not the case for many children around the globe, even in wealthy nations such as Canada. In fact, Canada continues to fall behind regarding the mental health and well-being of children, ranking 30th out of 38 wealthy nations in UNICEF’s 2020 report card on the state...
TheConversationCanada

We know better, so why aren't we doing better in supporting the health of children and youth in care?

Child welfare agencies encounter a higher percentage of children and youth with reported complex trauma exposure than any other system serving children. The Adverse Childhood Experiences Study showed a correlation between traumatic exposures during childhood — such as abuse, neglect and household dysfunction — and increased health risk behaviours and poor health outcomes in adulthood. Subsequent research in the last two decades has supported the harmful impacts of childhood adversity and toxic stress on brain development and overall health. Despite this knowledge and research on protective factors that buffer impacts of childhood adversity, there remains a paucity of supports for...
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy