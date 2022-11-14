ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Recapping the best college football bets from Week 11

By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
All Cardinal
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnhHH_0jAadStJ00

Betting on college football this weekend was tough

It is always difficult to predict the future and sports betting is just a prime example of that.

After a few weeks of consistency, Week 11 marked the least successful edition of Borba's bets. If you aren't familiar, each weekend I identify four bets from around college football that I think have a good chance of hitting. Prior to the weekend I held a record of 9-7 through four weeks and was coming off my best weekend yet.

In true gambling fashion, I followed that up with my worst week of predictions. I went on to get just one correct, while missing on three bringing my record to 10-10 on the year. While it isn't fun to talk about being wrong, I do like to hold myself accountable when it comes to betting as I feel like a lot of gambling experts make picks and never discuss it when they are wrong.

So, without further ado, here is where I was correct and where I was wrong in the latest edition of Borba's Bets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZSCA_0jAadStJ00

#4 TCU vs. #18 Texas, Incorrect

Bet: Texas -7.5

This game was a tough watch if you joined me in taking Texas to cover. Their defense played the best game of the season, and likely had the best defensive showing a Longhorn defense has had in over a decade. However, their offense was horrible. Quinn Ewers started the game off 0-for-8 and finished completing just 43% of his passes, while the run game only added 28 yards. TCU's defense looked good despite their offense struggling.

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMSAp_0jAadStJ00

#25 Washington vs. #5 Oregon, Incorrect

Bet: Over 72.5

This one not hitting was the most surprising of them all, as I figured this would be a shootout until the very end. A slow first half that featured just 23 points total between the two teams had me worried, and it didn't help that Bo Nix would get banged up later in the game. Oregon only being able to muster three points in the fourth hurt their playoff chances, and my record.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

#20 Notre Dame vs. Navy, Correct

Bet: Navy+ 17

The troops pulled through in a big way on Saturday. Navy trailed by as many as 23 points in the first half, but would go on to score 19 unanswered points in the second half to pull off the near upset against No. 20 Notre Dame.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ri4mM_0jAadStJ00

Fresno State vs. UNLV, Incorrect

Bet: Fresno State -9.5

While the Washington/Oregon over not hitting was the most surprising, this was the most heartbreaking. With 2:56 remaining in the game, Fresno State settled for a field goal to go up 10. UNLV would get the ball and go on a 14 play drive that took 2:43 off the clock, and end up hitting a field goal with 13 seconds remaining in the game to cut the lead back to seven. I may or may not have crumbled to the ground while looking at overpriced Christmas decorations.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
AllTrojans

College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4

With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: USC vaults to No. 5, Clemson remains behind LSU, Alabama in top 25

With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State just behind it. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four after staving off upsets last Saturday with walk-off field goals.
GEORGIA STATE
All Cardinal

All Cardinal

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
429
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinal brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Stanford athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/stanford

Comments / 0

Community Policy