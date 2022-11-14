Read full article on original website
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
This Growth Stock Is Accelerating Into a Potential Recession. Time to Buy?
CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) was a market darling early in the pandemic, but lately the stock has looked like it could use an overhaul. Shares are down 63% over the last year as the buzz around e-commerce stocks has faded, and while the company's growth rate has slowed from the pandemic, it's still delivering solid growth, outperforming its e-commerce peers, and gaining market share from traditional auto parts retailers.
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
2 Big Dividend Hikes Set to Drop Soon (Tickers Revealed Below)
Now is the best time to roll out our favorite dividend "hack." It's a sneaky-smart strategy that lets us "time" the market for soaring dividend payouts (and a steady drip of price gains, too). Our plan consists of two simple steps, which we'll look at now. Then I'll name two...
Why Cardano, Chainlink, and Cronos Are Slumping Today
It's another day of turmoil in the world of crypto. Most cryptocurrencies are trading lower Wednesday, with Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) among the biggest large-cap decliners. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, those tokens had declined 3.7%, 5%, and 6.8%, respectively, over the prior 24 hours.
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, stocks slide after budget proposal; other EM currencies weak
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real and stocks fell in volatile trading on Thursday amid jitters about the incoming government's spending cap plan, while worries about rising COVID-19 cases in China and a stronger dollar kept broader sentiment under pressure. After sliding as much as 2.3% against the dollar,...
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
Retail Stocks: 2 Giants to Consider, 1 to Avoid
The retail industry has historically been a safe space for steady shareholder value creation. It's a mature space, and a handful of big companies have remained the dominant players in their respective categories, resulting in constant profitability and growing dividends. Some retail stocks are worth considering, like TGT and LOW, while others should probably be avoided right now, such as COST.
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).
Crypto Might Be Down After the FTX Collapse, But It's Far from Dead; Here's Proof
On Feb. 7, 2014, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange announced it was halting all Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals and triggered a sell-off that shaved 16% off the price of BTC by dinnertime that same day. The entire exchange was defunct two weeks later after a leak revealed it had “lost” 744,408 bitcoins — representing about 7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. That was the infamous Mt. Gox disaster of 2014, after which news organizations had a field day publishing eulogies for Bitcoin:
My Best No-Brainer Crypto Stock for 2023 and Beyond
The recent major event in the cryptocurrency industry, specifically the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, has shone a light on just how opaque the digital asset world really is. The complexity is inherently difficult to understand, and it spurs calls from naysayers about why digital assets have no future. Consequently,...
Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.23 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (OFS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this management investment company reflects...
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EL
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Estee Lauder (EL) is now the #95 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker,...
Paychex (PAYX) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
Paychex (PAYX) closed the most recent trading day at $120.22, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%. Coming into today, shares of the payroll processor and human-resources...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Forrester Research (FORR) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
