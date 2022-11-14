ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening

Leading the way for the Kansas City Chiefs during their latest three-game winning streak has been Patrick Mahomes. The former league MVP continues to break records with his incredible play on the field. Mahomes has shown a superhero-like of effort this season, pushing the team to several comeback wins. Recently, Mahomes got to play the superhero role in a different way.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team

The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

12 young players that Miami can build around moving forward

The Miami Hurricanes football program is rebuilding. That means it is time to identify which players are going to be good fits for the Mario Cristobal era moving forward. This article looks to identify young, talented players that have the right mindset and approach to help build UM to being a relevant team in the future. Not only are these players talented between the lines, but they also embrace the work it takes off the field to maximize that talent.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.

