WEST WHITELAND TWP, PA – Detectives in West Whiteland Township are seeking to identify a man who is suspected of intentionally confusing a cashier to scam the Kohl’s department store out of $220 on Monday. According to police, at around 4:00 pm, the unknown male attempted to purchase an item. “The male continued to exchange currency with the cashier and was able to keep $220 by confusing the cashier,” police said today. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Pezick at spezick@westwhiteland.org or 484-875-6021. The post Police seek to identify Kohl’s customer who confused cashier out of $200 appeared first on Shore News Network.

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO