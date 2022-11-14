Read full article on original website
Arsonist At-Large Following Break-In At Enterprise Rent-A-Car: Pennsylvania State Police
A cash reward is being offered for an arsonist who started a fire at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police were called to the vehicle fire at 791 York Road, Straban Township on Nov. 12 at 11 p.m. according to multiple releases on Nov. 16. The state police...
erienewsnow.com
State Police in Crawford County to Conduct DUI Operations this Month
Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County will conduct DUI enforcement sometime this month, troopers at the Meadville station announced Wednesday. Troopers did not disclose any particular dates or locations but said they will be using sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols throughout the holiday season to deter driving under the influence.
State police investigate theft of welding equipment worth over $25,000 from construction site
State police in Kiski are investigating the theft of welding equipment worth more than $25,000 from a construction site in Westmoreland County. The equipment belongs to West Penn Energy, according to the police report, and was taken from a 544 Bell Point Road in Bell Township after 8 a.m. Monday morning.
explore venango
Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
NewsChannel 36
Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
explore venango
Oil City Man Allegedly Caught Selling Meth to Confidential Informant
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing criminal charges for reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Steven Mark Spence, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 15.
Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
yourdailylocal.com
Nov. 16, 2022 Police Blotter
Kurtis Groves, 31, Warren was charged with Offensive Weapons following an investigation from 10/12/2022 regarding an illegal weapon. Patrick Brady, 22, Jamestown NY, was charged with DUI – .16% or Higher, DUI, DUI – Controlled Substance X2, Failure to Stop at a Red Signal, Intersection Controlled by Signs, and Careless Driving following a Traffic Stop on 09/10/2022.
erienewsnow.com
Interstate 90 Reopens in Ashtabula County
Interstate 90 has reopened in Ashtabula County following a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes between State Routes 7 and 11 were shut down for more than seven hours starting Thursday morning. A multi-vehicle crash also closed Interstate 90 eastbound in western...
explore venango
Man Charged with Felony Strangulation in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— A 31-year-old man is being accused of strangulation following an apparent domestic dispute in Oil City. According to a criminal complaint released Wednesday, Oil City Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old John Kwame Simmons, of McKees Rocks, at Magisterial District Judge Andrew Fish’s office.
wtae.com
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
erienewsnow.com
SUV Damaged after Hitting Bear on Interstate 79
A SUV suffered heavy damage after hitting a bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 159.2 in Cussewago Township just before midnight Thursday. A 36-year-old Erie woman was driving when the bear walked onto...
Pa. man robs McDonald’s by grabbing cash register through drive-thru window
A man robbed a McDonald’s by grabbing a cash register through the drive-thru window in a Pa. neighborhood. The armed suspect was seen via video surveillance reaching inside the window to grab the register on Friday, Nov. 4 at 3:25 a.m., 6ABC reported. The robber grabbed the register after...
explore venango
Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
erienewsnow.com
Police Threatened With Baseball Bat
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of threatening police officers with a baseball bat. Jamestown Police were performing a warrant check on Robert Gilbert at an eastside address around noon on Tuesday. After making contact with Gilbert, he allegedly excited his apartment...
Woman Allegedly Held Hostage For 24 Hours By Ex-Con With Charges In Six Pennsylvania Counties
A woman was allegedly kidnapped, held hostage for 24 hours, assaulted, and had her children's lives threatened by a man with criminal charges in six Pennsylvania counties dating back 30 years, according to court records obtained by Daily Voice. Richard Clover Young, 52, was "hiding and waiting" outside of the...
State police investigate multiple retail thefts at Kohls in Summit Twp.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple retail theft incidents. According to state police, two suspects are accused of stealing more than $1,000 combined in merchandise. The incidents happened at the Kohls Department Store in Summit Township. Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to call state police at 814-898-1641.
Police seek to identify Kohl’s customer who confused cashier out of $200
WEST WHITELAND TWP, PA – Detectives in West Whiteland Township are seeking to identify a man who is suspected of intentionally confusing a cashier to scam the Kohl’s department store out of $220 on Monday. According to police, at around 4:00 pm, the unknown male attempted to purchase an item. “The male continued to exchange currency with the cashier and was able to keep $220 by confusing the cashier,” police said today. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Pezick at spezick@westwhiteland.org or 484-875-6021. The post Police seek to identify Kohl’s customer who confused cashier out of $200 appeared first on Shore News Network.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing A Pick-up Truck
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 41-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from the city’s northside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area of 628 Prendergast Avenue to investigate the alleged crime last Wednesday. Following an investigation, it is alleged Brandon Guillory...
