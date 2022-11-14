ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

erienewsnow.com

State Police in Crawford County to Conduct DUI Operations this Month

Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County will conduct DUI enforcement sometime this month, troopers at the Meadville station announced Wednesday. Troopers did not disclose any particular dates or locations but said they will be using sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols throughout the holiday season to deter driving under the influence.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
MEADVILLE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
ELMIRA, NY
explore venango

Oil City Man Allegedly Caught Selling Meth to Confidential Informant

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing criminal charges for reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Steven Mark Spence, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 15.
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Nov. 16, 2022 Police Blotter

Kurtis Groves, 31, Warren was charged with Offensive Weapons following an investigation from 10/12/2022 regarding an illegal weapon. Patrick Brady, 22, Jamestown NY, was charged with DUI – .16% or Higher, DUI, DUI – Controlled Substance X2, Failure to Stop at a Red Signal, Intersection Controlled by Signs, and Careless Driving following a Traffic Stop on 09/10/2022.
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Interstate 90 Reopens in Ashtabula County

Interstate 90 has reopened in Ashtabula County following a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes between State Routes 7 and 11 were shut down for more than seven hours starting Thursday morning. A multi-vehicle crash also closed Interstate 90 eastbound in western...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Man Charged with Felony Strangulation in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— A 31-year-old man is being accused of strangulation following an apparent domestic dispute in Oil City. According to a criminal complaint released Wednesday, Oil City Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old John Kwame Simmons, of McKees Rocks, at Magisterial District Judge Andrew Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

SUV Damaged after Hitting Bear on Interstate 79

A SUV suffered heavy damage after hitting a bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 159.2 in Cussewago Township just before midnight Thursday. A 36-year-old Erie woman was driving when the bear walked onto...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Threatened With Baseball Bat

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of threatening police officers with a baseball bat. Jamestown Police were performing a warrant check on Robert Gilbert at an eastside address around noon on Tuesday. After making contact with Gilbert, he allegedly excited his apartment...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Shore News Network

Police seek to identify Kohl’s customer who confused cashier out of $200

WEST WHITELAND TWP, PA – Detectives in West Whiteland Township are seeking to identify a man who is suspected of intentionally confusing a cashier to scam the Kohl’s department store out of $220 on Monday. According to police, at around 4:00 pm, the unknown male attempted to purchase an item. “The male continued to exchange currency with the cashier and was able to keep $220 by confusing the cashier,” police said today. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Pezick at spezick@westwhiteland.org or 484-875-6021. The post Police seek to identify Kohl’s customer who confused cashier out of $200 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing A Pick-up Truck

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 41-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from the city’s northside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area of 628 Prendergast Avenue to investigate the alleged crime last Wednesday. Following an investigation, it is alleged Brandon Guillory...
JAMESTOWN, NY

