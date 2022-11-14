ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

franklinis.com

10 Indoor Activities for Cold and Rainy Days

Activities, Art, Dining, Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Music, Out & About, Theater. As we move into the winter months, some may wonder what indoor activities Williamson County has to offer when the weather outside starts looking frightful. Luckily, there are plenty of options for warm, indoor fun! This article will let you in on all the fun local spots including escape games, bowling alleys, art galleries and more!
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”

45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
COOKEVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Waterfalls Near Nashville

If you want a waterfall to visit in Tennessee, you should head to Burgess Falls State Park. This 136-foot-tall waterfall is one of the state's true wonders. This mighty waterfall spills into a gorge made of limestone and is bounded by steep walls of up to 100 feet (30 m) in height.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Diana Van Winkle

Diana Van Winkle was raised in the Taylorsville Community of Wilson County. Her parents bought their family farm in 1951 when they relocated from Smith County. Today, Van Winkle helps others find their Wilson County homes as a Realtor with Benchmark Realty.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sumner County Source

Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN  (RestaurantNews.com)  Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
nscc.edu

Nashville State Announces Director of Nursing

Nashville State’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the field for years, with expert instructors who have years of clinical experience and a vast network,” said Nashville State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Carol Rothstein. “Beth has a tremendous amount of experience in academia and on the clinical side, which will serve the program well as it continues to maintain its level of excellence and possibly expand.”
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries

The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants Expanding in Middle Tennessee

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Checkers & Rally’s, the innovative pioneer of the double-drive thru, known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced it has signed three multi-unit development agreements that will bring 40 new restaurants to California, Tennessee and Maryland. With these deals, the company has now signed 32 agreements in 2022 representing a total of 72 new restaurant units, as new and existing franchisees nationwide take advantage of the brands’ attractive business model and multi-unit growth opportunities.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network. “When I...
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Nashville

The Elliston Place Soda Shop is a classic Nashville breakfast spot with ice cream sundaes, entrees, specials, and more. This neighborhood favorite features a tiled wall and jukeboxes. The atmosphere is fun and relaxing, with a casual and friendly feel. The original location of Elliston Place Soda Shop opened in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Better Business Bureau Names Three Local Winners of Spark Awards

Better Business Bureau Names Three Local Winners of Spark Awards. Three businesses in Middle Tennessee were recently recognized by BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as winners of the annual Spark Awards. The BBB Spark Awards, presented in partnership with WKRN, is an awards recognition program that celebrates emerging...
TENNESSEE STATE

