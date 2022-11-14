Read full article on original website
franklinis.com
10 Indoor Activities for Cold and Rainy Days
Activities, Art, Dining, Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Music, Out & About, Theater. As we move into the winter months, some may wonder what indoor activities Williamson County has to offer when the weather outside starts looking frightful. Luckily, there are plenty of options for warm, indoor fun! This article will let you in on all the fun local spots including escape games, bowling alleys, art galleries and more!
ucbjournal.com
Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”
45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Waterfalls Near Nashville
If you want a waterfall to visit in Tennessee, you should head to Burgess Falls State Park. This 136-foot-tall waterfall is one of the state's true wonders. This mighty waterfall spills into a gorge made of limestone and is bounded by steep walls of up to 100 feet (30 m) in height.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Diana Van Winkle
Diana Van Winkle was raised in the Taylorsville Community of Wilson County. Her parents bought their family farm in 1951 when they relocated from Smith County. Today, Van Winkle helps others find their Wilson County homes as a Realtor with Benchmark Realty.
wgnsradio.com
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
smokeybarn.com
Grand Re-Opening: New Spfd Antique Barn Owners To Celebrate With Live Music & Refreshments
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – With over 30,000 square feet of antiques and collectibles, the Springfield Antique Barn is one of the largest and well known antique malls in Tennessee. Under new ownership by David & Kathy DeRose, the process has begun to make it even grander. The...
Child with terminal cancer becomes honorary member of 11 Middle TN police agencies
One 10-year-old battling terminal brain and spinal cancer is on a cross-country mission to make his dream of becoming a police officer come true.
nscc.edu
Nashville State Announces Director of Nursing
Nashville State’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the field for years, with expert instructors who have years of clinical experience and a vast network,” said Nashville State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Carol Rothstein. “Beth has a tremendous amount of experience in academia and on the clinical side, which will serve the program well as it continues to maintain its level of excellence and possibly expand.”
luxury-houses.net
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
WSMV
Titans, Mayor Cooper announce $15M donation for Nashville high school athletic programs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s public high schools received a welcome surprise on Wednesday. Mayor John Cooper announced all of them will get new sports fields. Each of the 15 Metro Nashville Public Schools high school will split $15 million, all of which will see significant improvements to their athletic fields.
Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants Expanding in Middle Tennessee
Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Checkers & Rally’s, the innovative pioneer of the double-drive thru, known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced it has signed three multi-unit development agreements that will bring 40 new restaurants to California, Tennessee and Maryland. With these deals, the company has now signed 32 agreements in 2022 representing a total of 72 new restaurant units, as new and existing franchisees nationwide take advantage of the brands’ attractive business model and multi-unit growth opportunities.
franklinis.com
Nashville Symphony and Chorus Celebrate the Season with Handel’s Messiah, December 8 – 11 at the Schermerhorn
Nashville Symphony and Chorus Celebrate the Season with Handel’s Messiah, December 8 – 11 at the Schermerhorn. Conductor Aram Demirjian, soprano Yulia Van Doren, mezzo-soprano Sofia Selowsky, tenor Matthew White and bass David Crawford join the Orchestra for a holiday tradition. Nashville, Tenn. (November 17, 2022) – A...
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
WSMV
Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network. “When I...
WSMV
PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus. “Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Nashville
The Elliston Place Soda Shop is a classic Nashville breakfast spot with ice cream sundaes, entrees, specials, and more. This neighborhood favorite features a tiled wall and jukeboxes. The atmosphere is fun and relaxing, with a casual and friendly feel. The original location of Elliston Place Soda Shop opened in...
WSMV
New event venue burns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
franklinis.com
Better Business Bureau Names Three Local Winners of Spark Awards
Better Business Bureau Names Three Local Winners of Spark Awards. Three businesses in Middle Tennessee were recently recognized by BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as winners of the annual Spark Awards. The BBB Spark Awards, presented in partnership with WKRN, is an awards recognition program that celebrates emerging...
