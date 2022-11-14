ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘The Voice’ Season 22 singers talk about the Live Show phase

By Stephanie Thompson
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRR2u_0jAacqha00

(NBC) — The Live Show phase of “The Voice” begins Monday, 16 singers remain, and they will perform for the viewer’s vote to get one of the 13 spots to stay in the competition.

Simply getting any chair to turn is one thing.

“After I was done singing, I was like, did I just do that?” said Rowan Grace of Team Blake.

Making it through “The Voice” Battle and Knockout Rounds has been another.

“Now that I’ve been up there a few times, it’s a little more comforting,” said Team Blake’s Brayden Lape.

Contestants hope that comfort carries into the season’s first live show.

“The live aspect still definitely gives me a little bit more anxiousness,” Bodie of Team Blake said. “But it’s gonna be so fun.”

“I’ve been waiting to be thrust into this part of the industry since I was a little boy,” said Kevin Hawkins of Team Gwen.

It is 16 singers, four from each team.

“When I get on stage, it feels so like, right, it feels so good,” said Team Gwen’s Alyssa Witrado.

And now, they must earn more than just their coach’s approval.

“I think it’s a lot harder knowing that America is in charge now,” said Kate Kalvach of Team Camila.

Viewer votes will decide the artists’ fate from here on out.

“I want the pressure,” said Team Gwen’s Kique. “I want all the pressure on me because that’s, I think, when I succeed the most.”

“It’s just something about showtime that just turns me into a completely different person sometimes,” said Kim Cruse of Team Legend.

An opportunity for artists to rise to the occasion.

“I got some surprises in store that gotta make some of y’all scream and holla,” said Eric Who of Team Camila.

Then, the drama really begins.

“Who is going home and who’s going to stay that is terrifying, truly terrifying,” said Team Legend’s Parijita Bastola.

“I know it’s going to be intense, but let’s go!” said Morgan Myles of Team Camila.

The fun is about to start.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for info on woman found dead in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking members of the public for information regarding the death of 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Lilly was found dead Sunday morning on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Lilly’s body was found in a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 transported to hospital after Monday evening explosion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported explosion that happened Monday evening in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a reported explosion around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Monroe. When the first unit arrived, officials said […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Letters to South Texas inmate were laced with meth —now sender going to prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 54-year-old South Texas woman will serve time in prison herself after mailing papers laced with methamphetamine to an inmate. Gail Hostetter was sentenced Tuesday for knowingly and intentionally possessing and attempting to provide meth to an inmate at the Coastal Bend Detention Center, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Affidavit: Forsan teacher accused of having relationship with female student, 15

FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Forsan ISD teacher, identified as Kendall Phillips, 23, was charged Tuesday with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student after the district received an anonymous tip. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the allegations.  According to the affidavit, after receiving the tip, investigators spoke with Phillips who reportedly admitted to […]
FORSAN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Over 24.5k New Mexico households to receive $400

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced on Thursday that around 24,750 “extremely low-income” households in the state will receive a one-time payment of $400 in economic relief assistance, funded through a $10 million appropriation from the state legislature. According to the HSD announcement, the payment will be sent to […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Trend: Drop in Title 42 and rise in Title 8 migrant expulsions on Southwest border

For the past several months, migrant encounters along the Southwest border have shown a drop in asylum seekers who were sent back across the border under Title 42 health orders, and an increase in those sent back under Title 8, meaning they did not qualify for asylum to enter the United States, according to an analysis of data by Border Report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Friona woman pleaded guilty to 1 charge of ‘Harboring an Illegal Alien’

FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman pleaded guilty to one charge of “Harboring an Illegal Alien” in Federal Court Monday stemming from charges brought in August 2022. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was charged after law enforcement found that she was holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home earlier […]
FRIONA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy