Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

By University Interscholastic League
 3 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday.

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations.

Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game administrator duties at Marlin ISD Events, two years probation, and a public reprimand for Section 51(a)(3), School District Personnel Violations.

Killeen Harker Heights High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Celneque Bobbitt was issued one year suspension, three years probation, and a public reprimand for Section 1206(f)(1), School Practice and Game Restrictions.

In addition, the Killeen Harker Heights boys basketball program was issued three years probation and a public reprimand for the same violation.

UIL also denied an appeal filed by student-athletes from Dickinson High School and Lorenzo High School for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.

