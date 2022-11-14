Read full article on original website
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued in CNY
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Chenango County and an Extreme Lake Effect Warning until 4:00 am for some areas in Central New York. Extreme Lake Effect Snow Warning: Northern Oneida County Issued Wednesday, November 16th, from 7:00 pm and in effect until […]
Lake effect snow warnings issued for tri-county region
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued lake effect snow warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Lewis County’s warning begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. and continues through 4 a.m. Saturday. According to the NWS, snow will occur across southwestern Lewis County, especially across...
Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York
Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
Heavy, wet snow arrives in North Country
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s that time of year again. Residents across the North Country woke up on Wednesday to snow accumulations after winter weather returned to the region Tuesday night. Special weather statements were issued Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service warning Jefferson and Lewis county...
Snow it Begins! First Winter Weather Advisory of Season in CNY for Snow & Ice
Snow it begins. The first widespread accumulating snow of the season is coming to Central New York. And it'll be just in time for a sloppy and slippery mid-week commute. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Tuesday, November 15 until 1 PM Wednesday, November 16. Snow...
Get ready for heavy snow Friday around Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI-TV) — The warnings are in place. Now all that’s needed is the snow. Heavy lake effect snow hit areas south of Watertown Thursday morning. Later Thursday night and throughout Friday, the lake effect snows will shift north and target areas east and northeast of Lake Ontario.
Where’s the bad weather this weekend?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can...
National Weather Service Issues Bad Winter Weather Warning
The National Weather Service has added warnings for the Mohawk Valley that make it clear - winter is knocking on our front door. The NWS in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory calling for some sloppy conditions from Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon. Affected Area. Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern...
Lake Effect Snow Warning To Last From 7 P.M. Wednesday Through 4 P.M. Friday
OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Oswego County beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, November 16, and ending at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 18. NWS warns that heavy lake effect snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 8...
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that a state of emergency will take effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and last throughout the incoming snow storm that could dump two feet of snow on the Buffalo area this weekend. Hochul also announced that several highways will be...
Check out the latest power outages
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
Watertown prepares for massive lake effect snowstorm
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The cold winds have arrived in the North Country, a tell-tale sign that snow is on its way. The City of Watertown is anticipating what is expected to be a massive lake-effect snowstorm. Department of Public Works Superintendent Pat Keenan said that the City is prepared for all potential scenarios.
NY declares state of emergency in 11 counties ahead of massive snowstorm
NEW YORK - New York declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday. The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday with accumulations of up to four feet of snow...
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible
More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
How much snow can the North Country get?
The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2"-4" in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4"-6" in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
Fort Drum issues ‘do not report’ order ahead of massive snowstorm
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers and civilians are being asked to stay home on Friday. The Fort Drum Garrison Commander has canceled the duty day for November 18 for all non-emergency and non-essential uniformed military personnel and civilians, according to a social media post from the 10th Mountain Division.
School Delays in Central New York for November 16
The kids can head back to bed, at least for a few more hours. The first snowfall of the season has some schools in Central New York starting a little later. Little Falls - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K Mohawk Valley Christian Academy - 2 hour...
