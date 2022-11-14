Read full article on original website
John Miller, 60, of Dickens
Funeral services for 60-year-old John Miller of Dickens will be Sunday, November 20th, at 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at Dickens Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday form 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Betsy Norland, 60, of Cylinder
Services for 60-year-old Betsy Norland of Cylinder will be Saturday, November 19th at 10:30am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Depew. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.
Butch Ball, 78, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 78-year-old Butch Ball of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, November 19th, at 1 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids with burial at Garfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge...
Robert Albright, 93, of Spirit Lake
A visitation for 93-year-old Robert Albright of Spirit Lake will be Monday, November 21st, from 2-6 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
Carroll Boisen, 90, of Storm Lake
Memorial services for 90-year-old Carroll Boisen of Storm Lake will be Saturday, November 19th at 11 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake on Friday, November 18th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home of Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
Multiple Local Winners at Lakes Corridor Business Recognition Luncheon
There were several local award winners on Wednesday at the 12th annual Lakes Corridor Development Corporation's Business Recognition Luncheon at the Clay County Events Center in Spencer. Inder Singh of Storm Lake is this year's Entrepreneur of the Year award winner. Inder owns and operates The Brew Oil LLC convenience...
Spencer Mayor Addresses Progress on Smell Coming From Processing Facility
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of concerns have been voiced to Spencer officials in recent months over an odor coming from a business in the Industrial Park on the west side of town. Mayor Steve Bomgaars tells KICD’s Ryan Long the smell in question has been confirmed to be...
2022 Girls Basketball Preview: Harris-Lake Park
Lake Park, Ia, (KICD) – We will now preview the upcoming girl’s basketball season for the Harris-Lake Park Wolves. Last year the Wolves were 3-19 overall and 1-8 in the War Eagle Conference where they finished 10th. Harris-Lake Park lost a few top contributors, but Coach Jared Rahe talked about what the Wolves bring back.
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Firefighters thank farmers with steak supper
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Europe Based Wind Company Bringing North America Headquarters to Estherville
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A pair of Europe-based companies with a longstanding partnership are expanding with the North American headquarters slated to be in Estherville. Poland-based Windhunter announced this week it is setting up its North American operation in Emmet County where long-time partner Windtest, a German company, has been operating since 2014.
Alta and Storm Lake Community Leaders Discuss Possible Water System Upgrades
Alta, IA (KICD)– Leaders from Alta, Storm Lake and Alta Municipal Utilities came together for a joint work session on Wednesday to discuss some possible multi-jurisdictional water system upgrades. Amanda Goodenow from ISG, the engineering firm both communities have hired, says this process began as both communities were looking...
City of Estherville Hears Continued Concerns on Speeding
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is reorganizing intersections along one of its main roads, leading to discussions of traffic control. In addition to concerns near daycares, a citizen who recently bought a home on a section of 6th Street with an incline addressed the council at their latest meeting about a tragedy speeding contributed to.
Monday Snow Leads to Local Tree Site Changes
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Monday’s snow prompted two cities to make decisions about their tree dumps. Estherville city administrator Penny Clayton says the white precipitation was enough to quell concerns about a fire that’s been smoldering for several weeks, and the facility has reopened to the public. The...
Park Board Agrees to Fee Changes
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board agreed to a series of changes for the fee schedule for pool passes and shelter rentals last week. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says the reasoning behind the changes at the Aquatic Center is to simplify the structure and cash handling.
A bridge between Siouxland and Tanzania
REGIONAL—The first time Hartley native Dr. Steven Meyer stepped foot in the east African country of Tanzania, he knew he would be coming back. “The minute I stepped off the airplane, I knew that was my calling in life — to try to make an impact in that country,” the 64-year-old Meyer said.
