SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.

