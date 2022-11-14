Read full article on original website
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
WWE Nearly Changed Their Show Once Rick Rude Made Jump To WCW
The late "Ravishing" Rick Rude is remembered for plenty of reasons within the world of professional wrestling, particularly as one of the most entertaining heels of the late' 80s and early '90s. And while he left his mark on the industry, things didn't always go smoothly. Such was the case in 1997, when the "Montreal Screwjob" ultimately led Rude to suddenly leave WWE and jump to WCW. Not being under a full-time WWE contract enabled Rude to immediately negotiate a deal with Eric Bischoff and head into the welcoming arms of Ted Turner, but what stands out about that moment is that Rude would ultimately appear on both "WWE Raw" and "WCW Nitro" on the same Monday night: November 17, 1997. On his "Something to Wrestle" podcast, Bruce Prichard sat down with Bischoff to discuss the aftermath of the jump.
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
Britt Baker Reflects On AEW All Out Controversy
The AEW All Out pay-per-view made headlines for all the wrong reasons in September. Now ahead of Full Gear, AEW's final pay-per-view of the year, former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, D.M.D. reflected on the controversy that stemmed from All Out. "I mean, there's good days and bad days...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Sees Disconnect With Darby Allin's AEW Character
Darby Allin is one of AEW's most popular stars, but Freddie Prinze Jr. feels there's a disconnect. Allin recently appeared on the November 2 episode of "Dynamite." He shared the ring with Jay Lethal in a losing effort thanks to interference from Cole Karter, who was dressed as Sting. Allin was then laid out with a guitar shot from Jeff Jarrett.
Big Update On Jake Roberts' Health And AEW Status
It's been quite a while since Jake "the Snake" Roberts has made his presence felt on AEW television. In fact, his last appearance took place during a backstage segment on "Dynamite" in April that saw MJF paying Roberts and Lance Archer to take out Wardlow. Since then, Roberts has been dealing with some health issues that put him on the sidelines. However, the wrestling legend took to Twitter today to announce that he is in much better health and back at work.
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
Road Dogg Says Vince McMahon Didn't Watch WWE Product Or Know This Star
Brian "Road Dogg" James has worked on and off for WWE for almost three decades as both a performer and in various backstage roles under the management of both Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Vince McMahon. He worked with the latter for the majority of his time in the company and revealed that McMahon didn't know who current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER was when "NXT" invaded "SmackDown" in November 2019 (while the majority of the main roster was stuck in Saudi Arabia following that year's Crown Jewel event).
Vince McMahon's Cringeworthy Performance At The 1987 Slammy Awards
Over the last 40 years, Vince McMahon has been one of the most enigmatic figures in the world of professional wrestling. From his takeover of the territory system, to his notorious testimony regarding steroids while wearing a neck brace, to the recent allegations of inappropriate behavior and his ensuing resignation, McMahon has been a lightning rod for controversy. Throughout those same years, he served as a prominent onscreen authority figure for the WWE, becoming beloved by a wide portion of the company's fanbase. However, one thing that almost everyone can likely agree on is the ridiculousness of his performance at the 1987 Slammy Awards.
Revisiting Sgt. Slaughter's Failed 1997 Return To WWE
Sgt. Slaughter may well be remembered as one of the greatest professional wrestling characters of the '80s and '90s, but his Attitude Era return to the WWF may also be remembered as one of the most unfortunate runs in history. Slaughter, whose real name is Robert Remus, was an enormous...
The Real-Life Feud Between Goldberg And William Regal Explained
Since his debut in WCW back in 1997, Bill Goldberg has made some enemies in professional wrestling. Some of those enemies, such as Bret Hart, hold an ill will for the former WWE Universal Champion, though a career-ending injury is as good a reason as any for some long-term animosity.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks WWE Star Is Getting Buried With Bad Booking
Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn't exactly think WWE is using Mustafa Ali to his fullest potential. Ali is a member of the "Raw" roster. While he's been getting more TV time under the new regime as opposed to when Vince McMahon was in charge of creative, some feel he hasn't been established as someone fans can get behind.
Former Bryan Danielson WWE Tag Team Partner Calls Pairing 'A Blessing'
Joseph Ruud, who performs as Erick Redbeard and was formerly known as Erick Rowan, spent nearly a decade in WWE. During his tenure, he was part of a memorable tag team with Luke Harper (aka the late Brodie Lee) as members of the Wyatt Family and later as The Bludgeon Brothers. Later in his WWE run, he formed an alliance with "The New" Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson), who was looking to create a more environmentally friendly planet. The two would go on to become "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions in 2019. Ruud recently took time on Reddit to answer what he enjoyed about his pairing with "The Planet's Champion."
Kane And Pete Rose's WWE Rivalry Made For Some Entertaining Moments
Over the years, WWE star Kane has had a number of memorable rivalries, from his early feud with his "brother" the Undertaker to the partnership and subsequent falling out between the "Big Red Machine" and Daniel Bryan. However, one particular rivalry stands out from the rest — Kane vs. controversial Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose.
This Is Bret Hart's Mt. Rushmore Of Technical Wrestlers
Bret Hart proudly donned the nickname "The Excellence of Execution" for his expertise in technical wrestling. His impressive work earned him a spot not just in the WWE Hall of Fame, but also in the Canada Walk of Fame, becoming the first pro wrestler to earn that accolade. As a...
Mick Foley Explains Why He Left Twitter
WWE legend Mick Foley has been very active across his social media platforms over the years, whether that be sharing snapshots of his everyday life on his Instagram or expressing his thoughts on Twitter. However, "Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy" stepped away from his Twitter account in April following the acquisition of the site by controversial billionaire Elon Musk. Now, he has given some insight as to why he did so and if he would ever return.
