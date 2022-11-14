ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island

GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
longislandadvance.net

Patchogue deemed Clean Energy Community

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has recently deemed Patchogue Village a Clean Energy Community. The certification comes with a $5,000 grant to be used towards clean energy …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Wantagh Chamber welcomes DCD Boutique

Wantagh Chamber welcomes DCD Boutique

Last month, the Wantagh Chamber of Commerce officially held the ribbon cutting for DCD Boutique. DCD, which stands for Design, Create, Donate is located on 2215 Wantagh Avenue. Its owner, Christina Ellul, lives in Wantagh. Ellul donates a portion of DCD's profits to various charities; most recently, they donated to breast cancer research.
smithtownny.gov

Town of Smithtown Recreation & Senior Citizens Department Host Tender Years Treasury

The Town of Smithtown Recreation & Senior Citizens Departments will host the annual Tender Years Treasury, a holiday shopping experience where kids can independently shop for family gifts. The unique independent shopping experience for children will be held on Saturday, December 3rd from 10AM to 1PM at the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center.
longisland.com

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta Holds Winter Coat Drive

For several years, Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta has been working with Smithtown based SMM Advertising and the Retired Senior Volunteer Programs (RSVP) to conduct a winter coat drive to benefit the residents of Suffolk County who are in need of warm winter clothing. They are collecting gently used or new coats, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens and new socks for infants, children, teens and adult men and women.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brookhaven, NY

The town of Brookhaven comprises nine villages and five unincorporated hamlets, making it a unique place in Long Island's Suffolk County. Because of its dozens of incorporated communities, Brookhaven's total land area stretches from the north to south shores of Long Island. Many New Yorkers love to retreat in this...
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 17 2022

(Above) Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal caught this albie the other day. They’re still here!. Lots of big Tautog on the north shore this week. Double digits, with some huge sea bass as well. Codfish are in the mix. Albies are still biting as of November 15!. Striper blitzes...
CBS New York

L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

