Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Long Island woman celebrates 103rd birthday at Commack nursing and rehabilitation center
Some tips she says have helped her live a long and healthy life are "working hard, dancing and having a positive attitude."
Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island
GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
Businesses at risk after Suffolk County misses another month of payments due to cyberattack
The county continues the slow process of handwriting checks and agencies have prioritized the most critical payments, which include government operations and services provided to residents.
longislandadvance.net
Patchogue deemed Clean Energy Community
New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has recently deemed Patchogue Village a Clean Energy Community. The certification comes with a $5,000 grant to be used towards clean energy …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
NYPD officer files lawsuit aimed at changing Nassau County police hiring process
Jhisaiah Myers dreamed of becoming a Nassau County police officer but says after passing the test and beginning the hiring process he was denied because of old traffic tickets. Myers eventually became an NYPD officer instead.
Man banned from LIRR for two years, first ban in MTA history: officials
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The first transit ban in MTA history comes after a man pleaded guilty to sex abuse in Suffolk County, MTA union officials said. Michael Harewood entered a guilty plea and accepted a two-year ban on using the Long Island Rail Road as part of the terms of his sentencing. According […]
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
Unauthorized recording device found inside a Bay Shore HS bathroom
Parents received a call from the school district Thursday afternoon about the incident.
Town officials seek to tie up loose ends to bring ice rink to Veterans Memorial Park￼
When the Riverhead Town Board authorized a contract on Oct. 4 with the nonprofit Peconic Hockey Foundation to bring an ice rink to Veterans Memorial Park, town officials expressed excitement for the project and for the opportunity to continue developing the flagship park. But since then town officials have been...
Herald Community Newspapers
Wantagh Chamber welcomes DCD Boutique
Last month, the Wantagh Chamber of Commerce officially held the ribbon cutting for DCD Boutique. DCD, which stands for Design, Create, Donate is located on 2215 Wantagh Avenue. Its owner, Christina Ellul, lives in Wantagh. Ellul donates a portion of DCD's profits to various charities; most recently, they donated to breast cancer research.
smithtownny.gov
Town of Smithtown Recreation & Senior Citizens Department Host Tender Years Treasury
The Town of Smithtown Recreation & Senior Citizens Departments will host the annual Tender Years Treasury, a holiday shopping experience where kids can independently shop for family gifts. The unique independent shopping experience for children will be held on Saturday, December 3rd from 10AM to 1PM at the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center.
Nassau announces food drive featuring local singer as donations reach historic low
To help cope with demand, Nassau County is planning a charity event featuring Jericho native and singer-songwriter Madison Beer.
Riverhead’s leaf pickup to begin week of Nov. 28, after Town Board votes to pay for it out of the general fund
Riverhead’s loose leaf pickup will take place this year, paid for out of the town’s general fund. The Town Board last night voted to transfer $194,100 from the general fund to the highway fund to cover some of the cost of the highway department’s expenses associated with the pickup.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta Holds Winter Coat Drive
For several years, Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta has been working with Smithtown based SMM Advertising and the Retired Senior Volunteer Programs (RSVP) to conduct a winter coat drive to benefit the residents of Suffolk County who are in need of warm winter clothing. They are collecting gently used or new coats, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens and new socks for infants, children, teens and adult men and women.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brookhaven, NY
The town of Brookhaven comprises nine villages and five unincorporated hamlets, making it a unique place in Long Island's Suffolk County. Because of its dozens of incorporated communities, Brookhaven's total land area stretches from the north to south shores of Long Island. Many New Yorkers love to retreat in this...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 17 2022
(Above) Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal caught this albie the other day. They’re still here!. Lots of big Tautog on the north shore this week. Double digits, with some huge sea bass as well. Codfish are in the mix. Albies are still biting as of November 15!. Striper blitzes...
Man Set Fire To Occupied Gym At Nassau Community College, Police Say
Police are searching for a man accused of setting fire to a Long Island college gymnasium while people were inside, authorities said. The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Nassau Community College in Uniondale, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said the man set fire to...
Riverhead’s 2023 operating budget, raising tax rate more than 4%, approved by 3-2 vote, with Aguiar and Rothwell voting no
The Riverhead Town Board in a 3-2 split vote last night approved an operating budget for 2023 that increases spending by more than $3.5 million over the current year and requires a 4.21% tax rate increase in the three town-wide funds. The tax rate will increase to $59.613 per $1,000...
L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
Petition calls for resignation of a Valley Stream village trustee over text messages sent to resident
Screenshots of the messages sent by trustee Vincent Grasso to 21-year-old Amil Virani show him calling Virani "special ed," and saying he should go back to his coloring books.
