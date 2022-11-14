ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Williamsburg named one of the top ‘digital cities’ in US

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg was named one of the nation’s top digital cities for 2022. This year’s Digital Cities Survey from the Center for Digital Government ranked Williamsburg at No. 3 for cities with populations of fewer than 75,000 residents. The study, now in its 22nd...
STIHL to invest $49 million into expansion of VB facility

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – STIHL will invest $49 million to expand its Virginia Beach manufacturing facility, the city announced Wednesday. The company will expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility, adding 26,000 square feet to an existing building, making it 86,000 square feet when it is finished.
Williamsburg Planning Commission Turns Down Strawberry Plains Townhouse Project Over Abundant Concerns

WILLIAMSBURG–Landmark Village, a proposed townhouse community along Strawberry Plains Road, ran into two obstacles it could not overcome at the Williamsburg Planning Commission’s November 16 hearing on a request to rezone 14 acres from single-family homes to higher density development: neighbors and biologists. Residents and business owners along...
STIHL to Invest $49M to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.
Office Building In Greater Williamsburg Sold For $2 Million

YORK-An office building in Greater Williamsburg near Water Country USA was recently sold. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced the sale of the property on November 15. The 10,206 square foot office building sits on more than nine acres and is occupied in part by Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Pingree 2000 Real Estate Holdings,...
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday, turkeys and nonperishable food items needed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every year right before Thanksgiving, food banks across Hampton Roads work to take hunger out of the holidays. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday morning and volunteers with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, will collect food and money for more than 50 hours straight.
Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
'Holiday Lights At The Beach' returns to boardwalk in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Boardwalk will come alive again with holiday joy with this year's annual Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights At The Beach. The display, which is sponsored by Food Lion, allows you to drive your car down the boardwalk and listen to cheerful music with your family and friends while enjoying Surfing Santa, color-changing archways, a 40-foot tall Christmas tree and more.
Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton

HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Church Street around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
