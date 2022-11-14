NORFOLK, Va. — For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. November of 1985 saw the start of the Norfolk tradition that we know very well today. Thousands would bundle up on the 23rd of that month for the first annual Grand Illumination Parade.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO