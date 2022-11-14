Read full article on original website
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeAccording to StephNorfolk, VA
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
ARDX, healthcare business, brings $2.4 million investment, 15 new jobs to Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday morning, a group of Virginia politicians announced ARDX, a government healthcare management and technology consulting firm, would be expanding in Norfolk. Olivia on 21st represents a $2.4 million investment in the city, and is expected to hire more than 15 people to fill jobs. The...
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg named one of the top ‘digital cities’ in US
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg was named one of the nation’s top digital cities for 2022. This year’s Digital Cities Survey from the Center for Digital Government ranked Williamsburg at No. 3 for cities with populations of fewer than 75,000 residents. The study, now in its 22nd...
Virginia Lottery Board approves licensing for Rivers Casino Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is officially the second approved casino facility operator in Virginia. The $300 million project is now one step closer to becoming fully operational and has a projected opening date of early 2023. "It's amazing how much further we get every day. We are...
WAVY News 10
STIHL to invest $49 million into expansion of VB facility
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – STIHL will invest $49 million to expand its Virginia Beach manufacturing facility, the city announced Wednesday. The company will expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility, adding 26,000 square feet to an existing building, making it 86,000 square feet when it is finished.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Planning Commission Turns Down Strawberry Plains Townhouse Project Over Abundant Concerns
WILLIAMSBURG–Landmark Village, a proposed townhouse community along Strawberry Plains Road, ran into two obstacles it could not overcome at the Williamsburg Planning Commission’s November 16 hearing on a request to rezone 14 acres from single-family homes to higher density development: neighbors and biologists. Residents and business owners along...
13newsnow.com
Rivers Casino Portsmouth gets operating license
The general manager of the coming casino said they're very proud of the milestone. This will be the second casino in Virginia.
Rising real estate costs force Norfolk restaurant to search for new location
Fine food without the fuss: "We spent a lot of time and effort making sure that anybody from all walks of life can come in here, not just the upper crust."
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
STIHL to Invest $49M to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Virginia Beach
The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.
Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates will increase in 2023
Starting on January 1, 2023, new, and more expensive, Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates will go into effect.
peninsulachronicle.com
Office Building In Greater Williamsburg Sold For $2 Million
YORK-An office building in Greater Williamsburg near Water Country USA was recently sold. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced the sale of the property on November 15. The 10,206 square foot office building sits on more than nine acres and is occupied in part by Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Pingree 2000 Real Estate Holdings,...
Holiday magic coming to Norfolk with 36th annual Grand Illumination Parade
NORFOLK, Va. — For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. November of 1985 saw the start of the Norfolk tradition that we know very well today. Thousands would bundle up on the 23rd of that month for the first annual Grand Illumination Parade.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday, turkeys and nonperishable food items needed
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every year right before Thanksgiving, food banks across Hampton Roads work to take hunger out of the holidays. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive kicks off Friday morning and volunteers with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, will collect food and money for more than 50 hours straight.
Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)
Next year, Norfolk is going to have a lot more to offer cruise travelers thanks to Carnival Cruise Line’s expansion plans. In May, Carnival Magic started sailing seasonally. With the ability to accommodate up to 4,724 travelers, it became the largest ship to embark guests from the port in Norfolk.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation, local organizations host 'Shellabration' in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — It's a 'Shellabration Celebration.' Try saying that fast multiple times. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Shored Up, Downtown Hampton and other local organizations have joined forces to host the event, which will combine food, education and fun on Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. At the...
'Holiday Lights At The Beach' returns to boardwalk in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Boardwalk will come alive again with holiday joy with this year's annual Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights At The Beach. The display, which is sponsored by Food Lion, allows you to drive your car down the boardwalk and listen to cheerful music with your family and friends while enjoying Surfing Santa, color-changing archways, a 40-foot tall Christmas tree and more.
peninsulachronicle.com
Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton
HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
WAVY News 10
Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning
WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
