Suspected serial killer charged in 1978 killing of UC student, prosecutor announces
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A now-deceased alleged serial killer has been identified as the suspect in the 1978 killing of a University of Cincinnati student and three other women, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. Ralph Howell, who died in a 1985 car crash, was posthumously indicted by...
Man who says he intended to kill a woman he shot in September is sent to prison
XENIA — A 21-year-old man convicted of attempted murder for shooting a woman he said he intended to kill has been sentenced 20 to 25 years in prison. Ladashiaun Brown, whose first name was spelled La’Dashiaun at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced immediately in Greene County Common Pleas Court, county Prosecutor David Hayes announced.
DNA links Cincinnati man to 1978 murder, rape of UC student; investigators suspect he killed others
CINCINNATI — In 1978, Cheryl Thompson was a 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student. "Cheryl is a young woman at the time, had a whole life in front of her and never had an opportunity to live it," said Steve Moster, a retired detective with the Loveland Police Department. Thompson...
DNA identifies suspect in 1978 murder of UC student; Prosecutor believes there are more victims
LOVELAND, Ohio — More than 40 years after a University of Cincinnati student was found raped and murdered in Loveland, DNA analysis has led to indictment of the suspect. On March 24, 1978, police said Cheryl Thompson left her home at 8312 Wooster Pike in Cincinnati to head to Gatsby's on Madison Road. Her brother reported her missing the next day after family and friends could not find her.
44-year-old cold case cracked in Hamilton County
After more than 40 years, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has indicted Ralph Howell for the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson. On March 24, 1978, Thompson went missing after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar in Oakley. Weeks later, her...
Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
Mom changes plea to guilty in death of daughter, 12, found in their Xenia home in June
XENIA — The 43-year-old mother of 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis will learn her fate in December after she decided to a plea agreement in the investigation of the child’s death. A Dec. 21 hearing has been scheduled for Mary Artis on two felony counts of endangering children, according to...
15 guns, fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An “extensive” investigation resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, more than a dozen guns, and $18,500 in cash. Josh Riley, 44, of Hamilton, is now facing charges of trafficking and possession of drugs in connection with the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Prosecutor’s office to make announcement in cold-case murder of UC student
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will hold a press conference Thursday on a decades-old cold case involving a University of Cincinnati student. The suspect in the case is identified in multiple murders, the prosecutor’s office tells FOX19. The press conference will be at 1...
MAN INDICTED FOR FIRING SHOTS IN LAKENGREN
(Eaton, OH)--A Preble County grand jury has issued a criminal indictment against a man accused of firing shots inside Lakengren last month. On the evening of October 19, residents in the 200 block of Hatchet Drive heard several gunshots fired in rapid succession. At least one round struck a home. That round was found lodged in a couch where the homeowner was sleeping. After an extensive investigation, which included witness interviews and review of surveillance video, James Ivey was identified as the suspect. The incident was not a targeted case. Ivey does not know the victim and said he was shooting at what appeared to be a coyote. Last week, Ivey was indicted on one count Shooting into a Habitation (felony) and one count of Criminal Damaging (misdemeanor). Ivey has family that lives inside Lakengren and had permission to be inside the gated community. He was cooperative through the investigation. The weapon has been recovered.
New jobs for Fairfield Twp police officers who quit after not shooting armed suspect
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers who recently resigned after not firing at an armed homicide suspect have new jobs in law enforcement. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW he hired Austin Reed and Mark Bartlett as correction officers for the jail, which the sheriff’s office operates.
Police searching for armed and dangerous man following downtown SWAT situation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT situation unfolded early Wednesday evening at a parking garage in Downtown Cincinnati, though the suspect remains at large. Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jvonnie Chandler who they say is wanted on multiple charges including murder. Chandler was involved in a crash with a citizen...
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on Vine Street in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati District Four police officers are investigating a shooting in Mount Auburn, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to officials, the incident took place shortly before noon on the 2300 block of Vine Street. A male...
Witness to fatal Anderson Township hit-and-run dies after medical episode
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hearts are heavy in Anderson Township,where Eli Jones’ classmates and community members are coping with the aftermath of a deadly crash along Clough Pike early Monday morning. “It's kind of sad to go home knowing that one of your peers has died," said Lucas...
Chief justice to consider prosecutor’s claim of bias in quadruple homicide case
Ohio Supreme Court accepts an affidavit filed by Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser accusing the judge of bias for the handling of a death penalty trial that ended in a hung jury.
'He punched me in the face': Video released after UC dorm hall attack on 3 students
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Newly-released body camera footage shows the violent aftermath of an attack on three University of Cincinnati students inside a dorm hall. One of the victims was riding in an elevator in Daniels Hall with fellow student Christopher Campbell, 18, on November 5. The victim said she...
Reports of an assault with injuries on South 13th Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on South 13th Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
‘Targeted act of violence;’ Dayton police release new details on US 35 shooting
DAYTON — Dayton police provided new details on a shooting that happened on U.S 35. Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. to a report of a shooting that happened on U.S. 35 between Wayne Avenue and the I-75 entrance ramp, according to Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.
CPS: Parent taken into custody after bringing gun onto Taft High School campus
CPS said an officer took the parent into custody 'without any altercation' after learning they brought a gun onto Taft High School's campus Thursday afternoon.
DPD: 2nd Street shooting ‘appears to be unintentional’
The investigation is still ongoing, however, Bauer said the shooting "appears to be unintentional."
