Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you haven't already gotten a start on your holiday shopping, then lucky you -- procrastination might actually have paid off for once. Holiday sales have notoriously started earlier and earlier these days, and Amazon just got in on the game: they dropped some of the best early Black Friday deals this week, so you can quickly cross everyone off of your gift list without dropping a ton of cash. Plus, there's that sweet bonus of never actually having to enter a store. Although Amazon's official Black Friday sale starts on Thanksgiving this year and goes on for a 48 full hours (and don't worry, we'll cover that t00), they have also been doing some early sales on some of the best products in every category -- from beauty and tech to kitchen and apparel, there's something for everyone (even if that someone is you!). We'll be covering the best Amazon Black Friday deals, Cyber Week sales, and last-minute holiday shopping bargains for whenever you choose to shop, but why not get a head start now?

2 DAYS AGO