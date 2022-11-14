Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Calvary Lady Cavalier Volleyball Headed Back To State TournamentUnder The Radar NWLAAlexandria, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
kalb.com
Glass Act Recycling hosts open house
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In just over a year, Glass Act Recycling has become Cenla’s premier glass recycling facility. Here is why glass recycling is important to you. Annie Collins explained that glass is 100% recyclable, adding that recycling glass is also a simple way to make a positive impact on our environment, because it is essential in building homes, sand blasting and energy conservation.
kalb.com
AIKENS TRIAL: Aikens downloaded bomb making cookbook on phone ahead of Alexandria explosion
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Continuing coverage (day 4) of the Daniel Aikens trial, the man arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive. An expert in cellphone forensics with Louisiana State Police, who did a data dump of an iPhone and Android phone that accused bomber Daniel Aikens owned, found some questionable searches and downloads.
kalb.com
Avoyelles Hospital set to undergo $25 million expansion
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Hospital is undergoing renovations and expanding its services to better serve the residents in the parish. The Avoyelles Hospital opened in 1938 and serves close to 46,000 patients. However, since opening, the hospital has seen very little in the way of updates and...
cenlanow.com
March and press conference call for Alexandria justice
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Today, November 17th, the family of Derrick Kittling, Alexandria civilian slain by a Rapides Parish deputy, will be leading a march and press conference with Attorney Ben Crump and Attorney Ron Haley. The demonstration will initiate at the Alexandria City Hall where participants are march to the Rapides Parish Court House premises, where the attorneys Haley and Crump will call for the immediate release of the officer’s body and dash camera footage from the Rapides deputy involved shooting on November 6th. This event will be from 3pm-5pm.
kalb.com
Trevor Blanchard – Golden Shield Winner
Plaintiff speaks out on lawsuit against APD officers, City for “unconstitutional” traffic stop. One of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed after an “unconstitutional” traffic stop and roadside interrogation in Alexandria has spoken out about the 20-minute-long interaction, saying he wants to bring awareness to situations like the one he found himself in with officers of the Alexandria Police Department.
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria teen found
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE: He has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police thank the public for their assistance. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate William Caden Elkins, 16. He is described as being approximately 5’10” and weighs about...
Louisiana Prisoner Attempts Escape By Leaping From 3rd Floor
The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Department has probably seen a lot of crazy stuff before, but this one had to be a first for those who saw it. It was approximately 11:38 am yesterday, Monday, November 12, when an inmate being transported from 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3 attempted to escape by jumping off the third floor parking garage.
kalb.com
Central Louisiana districts show performance score increases in 2022 report
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education released its annual performance scores, showing increases for districts in Central Louisiana. This is the first official release since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student learning and attendance. The scores released show that Louisiana’s statewide school performance score is the same as before the pandemic at 77.1 in both 2019 and 2022. Last year, a simulated score of 75.3 was generated for 2021.
kalb.com
AIKENS TRIAL: ATF believes Aikens set off 2020 loan company bomb using toy remote
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Continuing coverage (day 3) of the Daniel Aikens trial, the man arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive. Check back for updates throughout the day. 12:45 p.m. Update:. ATF agents said they believe that Daniel Aikens used a toy...
kalb.com
Testimony for Daniel Aikens trial continues
A march was held on Thursday, Nov. 17, in Alexandria, calling for justice for Derrick Kittling, a man who was shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. |. A Rapides Parish jury has found Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria,...
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
kalb.com
Press conference calls for answers surrounding death of Derrick Kittling
A Rapides Parish jury has found Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria, guilty of two counts of third-degree rape. Meet this week’s Golden Apple-winning teacher from Northwood High School – Lisa Himes!. Antonio Jones found guilty of 2 counts of 3rd-degree rape. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Rapides...
kalb.com
Leesville men wanted in Vernon Parish for burglary, unauthorized entry
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding two wanted men, Nick Ashworth, 30, and Ricky Ashworth, 27, both of Leesville. Both men are wanted on outstanding warrants in relation to burglaries and unauthorized entry of residences in Burr Ferry. If...
UPDATE: All normal crossing routes re-opened in Opelousas
Opelousas Police officers responded the scene of an accident involving a boxcar train and a vehicle at the intersection of Raymond Street and the Railroad Crossing.
Opelousas Man Already in Lafayette Jail Charged in Shooting
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Lamarc Amos of Opelousas is now behind a different set of jail bars following an arrest by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for a shooting that happened on July 7, 2021. ...
klax-tv.com
Superintendent Touts Rapides Parish School Improvements
Rapides Parish Schools experienced significant growth this year. ABC 31 News Joel Massey spoke with the superintendent about what this means for area schools. “I think that some of the most exciting things is to see so many of our individual schools grow a letter grade, eleven schools growing their letter grade from whatever they were before and being an A in growth. And that just shows that the teachers the parents the students of Rapides Parish public school system are committing to the work that we are doing committing to growing each and every year.”
kalb.com
Northwood Lena vs Montogomery WBB 11-15-22
Plaintiff speaks out on lawsuit against APD officers, City for “unconstitutional” traffic stop. One of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed after an “unconstitutional” traffic stop and roadside interrogation in Alexandria has spoken out about the 20-minute-long interaction, saying he wants to bring awareness to situations like the one he found himself in with officers of the Alexandria Police Department.
kalb.com
RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 73-year-old man from Oklahoma was arrested for possessing 90 pounds of marijuana, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said on Nov. 15, Thomas Huynh was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-49 near Airbase Road by a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit, which is a part of RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest mother for improper supervision of a minor
The Natchitoches Police Department arrested Christina Simmons (B/F, 38 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for improper supervision of a minor. Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Chinquapin Place on Nov. 4 in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon officers arrival they were able to locate the twelve year old juvenile suspect after a brief foot chase and place him under arrest. The juvenile was brought to the police department while officers attempted to make contact with his mother. After waiting for three hours, Christina Simmons, arrived at the police station and her son was released to her after being charged with simple burglary.
kalb.com
2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot
BALL, La. (KALB) - Two people were shot while attempting to conduct a drug deal in the parking lot of Ball Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Ball Police Department said around 1:26 p.m., they responded to Ball Elementary School in reference to a person there with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived within minutes and made contact with the RPSO School Resource Officer, who had custody of a white male with a gunshot wound in his arm. The SRO said the male came up to the school with a gunshot wound and was found to be armed. The SRO took him into custody and recovered a firearm.
Comments / 0