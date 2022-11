BOSTON — David Krejci scored twice in the third period and the surging Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night. “I know that if I’m on top of my game that I can help the team offensively and put some points on the board,” said Krejci, who rejoined Boston after sitting out last season. “When I feel better, good things happen.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO