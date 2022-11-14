ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
columbusunderground.com

7 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – October 2022

Desserts, southern fare and wood-fired cuisine all took their place in Columbus’ dining scene in October. A familiar favorite found a new home, things are getting Half Baked in Short North, there’s fire, there’s fried chicken and more! What new additions are you excited to try?. FYR.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory, A Christmas Story Christmas and It Starts With Us

The Peach Cobbler Factory is a new and exciting Columbus dessert destination. The dessert bar boasts an extensive menu with 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six flavors of cinnamon rolls. Many of the different flavors are centered around popular treats, such as the Butterfinger banana pudding and the Nutella cinnamon roll.
COLUMBUS, OH
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With Photos)

You are looking for a great breakfast spot, but not just any ol’ place, right? Columbus will take care of you! Check out our top 8 places to grab a slammin’ breakfast in Columbus, Ohio. Bon Appetit!. Scotty’s Café. If you want something simple and affordable, head...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus

Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Junto, A New Boutique Hotel Near Franklinton, Opens Next Year

A new boutique hotel is opening very soon in Columbus. The Junto will offer 198 rooms and suites, each full of creative interior design choices and unexpected touches. Situated in an area that’s being called “Little West”, The Junto can be found a little west of downtown, near Franklinton. The hotel is just one of many big projects happening in the area, as the Scioto Peninsula is undergoing quite a transformation these days.
COLUMBUS, OH
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to do in Columbus, Ohio

While Columbus doesn’t always get the love it deserves, Ohio‘s bustling capital city has a lot going for it. With its incredible parks system, world-class museums, and year-round festivals, there’s always something exciting going on in Columbus!. When the weather is nice, Ohio’s residents flock to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived

White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohparent.com

The Pharaoh Comes to Columbus

The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), voted the “#1 Science Museum in the Country,” by USA Today’s 10Best, announced today that ‘Tutankhamun – His Tomb and His Treasures’ will be joining the epic lineup of traveling exhibitions COSI has brought to central Ohio over the years. The exhibition will open to guests starting Saturday, March 18, 2023 at COSI.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

24 Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day or Offering Pre-Order, Take-Home Meals

If cooking is not on your Thanksgiving agenda, fret not – there’s A LOT to choose from for Thanksgiving Day dinner. Whether you can master reheating instructions (we won’t tell you didn’t make it), or prefer zero kitchen contact, there’s options for all. Find a rundown of pre-order feasts (watch those deadlines) and restaurants open on the big day (reservations recommended). Any spots we missed? Add them in the comments below!
COLUMBUS, OH
westbendnews.net

OSU Extension Increases Keys to Homeownership

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Knowing is half the battle — especially when it comes to home-buying. That’s where Ohio State University Extension comes in. OSU Extension educators specializing in healthy finances offer homeownership education and homebuyer counseling to assist Ohioans throughout the homebuying and homeownership process. Extension is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Dollars & Sense: How to keep the heat in your home this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The colder it gets outside, the higher it costs to heat your home. With heating bills through the roof, here are three simple ways to keep warm using things you might already have. Be a draft dodger!. Cut the leg off an old pair of...
COLUMBUS, OH
ccsoh.us

Honoring Support Staff Members at Columbus City Schools

November 16, 2022 -- “I am not the teacher, but I am here to help them with class management and to hold their hand and support them.”. Wilbert Norman has worked at Columbus Scioto 6-12 as an Intervention Specialist for 15 years. When asked why he walks through the school doors everyday, “because I see change,” is his response.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Rideshare Service Wridz Launches in Columbus

A new rideshare service launched this week in Columbus with the goal of taking on Uber, Lyft and the many taxi companies operating in the region. The Texas-based company, Wridz, claims that its business model offers a better experience for both drivers and passengers. Instead of a portion of every fare going to the company, drivers pay a set, monthly subscription fee, and in return get to pocket almost the entire fare for every ride they give.
COLUMBUS, OH
hebervalleyradio.com

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Reveals Temple News Monday

SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released dates for the dedications and open houses of two temples. The Salt Lake City-based faith confirmed the Richmond Virginia Temple will have an open house tour March 25-April 15, 2023, except for Sundays and Saturday April 1 because of the Church’s General Conference.
