Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes overcome slow start, defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
columbusunderground.com
7 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – October 2022
Desserts, southern fare and wood-fired cuisine all took their place in Columbus’ dining scene in October. A familiar favorite found a new home, things are getting Half Baked in Short North, there’s fire, there’s fried chicken and more! What new additions are you excited to try?. FYR.
cityscenecolumbus.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory, A Christmas Story Christmas and It Starts With Us
The Peach Cobbler Factory is a new and exciting Columbus dessert destination. The dessert bar boasts an extensive menu with 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six flavors of cinnamon rolls. Many of the different flavors are centered around popular treats, such as the Butterfinger banana pudding and the Nutella cinnamon roll.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With Photos)
You are looking for a great breakfast spot, but not just any ol’ place, right? Columbus will take care of you! Check out our top 8 places to grab a slammin’ breakfast in Columbus, Ohio. Bon Appetit!. Scotty’s Café. If you want something simple and affordable, head...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus
Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
columbusnavigator.com
The Junto, A New Boutique Hotel Near Franklinton, Opens Next Year
A new boutique hotel is opening very soon in Columbus. The Junto will offer 198 rooms and suites, each full of creative interior design choices and unexpected touches. Situated in an area that’s being called “Little West”, The Junto can be found a little west of downtown, near Franklinton. The hotel is just one of many big projects happening in the area, as the Scioto Peninsula is undergoing quite a transformation these days.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Columbus, Ohio
While Columbus doesn’t always get the love it deserves, Ohio‘s bustling capital city has a lot going for it. With its incredible parks system, world-class museums, and year-round festivals, there’s always something exciting going on in Columbus!. When the weather is nice, Ohio’s residents flock to the...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived
White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
tmpresale.com
Buckeye Country Superfest starring George Strait w/ Chris Stapletons performance in Columbus, OH May 27th, 2023 – presale password
The most current Buckeye Country Superfest starring George Strait w/ Chris Stapleton presale code has been published! Members with a presale code will have the opportunity to buy great seats earlier than their public sale 🙂. Don’t pass up on this amazing chance to see Buckeye Country Superfest starring George...
City of Hilliard adds OSU Wexner Medical Center to $66 million recreation and wellness complex
HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Hilliard is leasing space in its planned $66 million recreation and wellness center to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Hilliard City Council approved the lease this week for the complex, which is part of a 125-acre community center campus planned on city-owned property west of […]
ohparent.com
The Pharaoh Comes to Columbus
The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), voted the “#1 Science Museum in the Country,” by USA Today’s 10Best, announced today that ‘Tutankhamun – His Tomb and His Treasures’ will be joining the epic lineup of traveling exhibitions COSI has brought to central Ohio over the years. The exhibition will open to guests starting Saturday, March 18, 2023 at COSI.
columbusunderground.com
24 Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day or Offering Pre-Order, Take-Home Meals
If cooking is not on your Thanksgiving agenda, fret not – there’s A LOT to choose from for Thanksgiving Day dinner. Whether you can master reheating instructions (we won’t tell you didn’t make it), or prefer zero kitchen contact, there’s options for all. Find a rundown of pre-order feasts (watch those deadlines) and restaurants open on the big day (reservations recommended). Any spots we missed? Add them in the comments below!
westbendnews.net
OSU Extension Increases Keys to Homeownership
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Knowing is half the battle — especially when it comes to home-buying. That’s where Ohio State University Extension comes in. OSU Extension educators specializing in healthy finances offer homeownership education and homebuyer counseling to assist Ohioans throughout the homebuying and homeownership process. Extension is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).
cwcolumbus.com
Dollars & Sense: How to keep the heat in your home this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The colder it gets outside, the higher it costs to heat your home. With heating bills through the roof, here are three simple ways to keep warm using things you might already have. Be a draft dodger!. Cut the leg off an old pair of...
WUSA
The first Wendy's opens in Columbus, Ohio | Today in History
One of the world's biggest fast food chains celebrates a birthday. And hear about the innovation they created that we should all be thanking them for.
ccsoh.us
Honoring Support Staff Members at Columbus City Schools
November 16, 2022 -- “I am not the teacher, but I am here to help them with class management and to hold their hand and support them.”. Wilbert Norman has worked at Columbus Scioto 6-12 as an Intervention Specialist for 15 years. When asked why he walks through the school doors everyday, “because I see change,” is his response.
Racist, anti-semitic phrases found spray painted in Ohio State lecture hall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University school leaders and campus police quickly condemned and removed what they described as racist messaging in a lecture hall on campus. According to the police report, it happened on Monday in Hitchcock Hall. An officer found racist and white supremacist phrases. The university...
Remote learning remains for 2022 in Reynoldsburg schools; some schools to change start, end times
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Remote learning for some Reynoldsburg City Schools students will continue through the end of 2022, but as the district tries to get students back in the classrooms, some schools will see new start and end times. In a letter released Tuesday, the district said a new bussing schedule would be implemented […]
WSYX ABC6
Human trafficking victim advocates call on Columbus leaders for support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An advocate for human trafficking victims said we have a problem in Columbus as she's serving more women than ever this year. "I see them as human beings, other people don’t," Esther Flores, the founder and CEO of 1DivineLine2Health, said. Victims of human trafficking...
columbusunderground.com
New Rideshare Service Wridz Launches in Columbus
A new rideshare service launched this week in Columbus with the goal of taking on Uber, Lyft and the many taxi companies operating in the region. The Texas-based company, Wridz, claims that its business model offers a better experience for both drivers and passengers. Instead of a portion of every fare going to the company, drivers pay a set, monthly subscription fee, and in return get to pocket almost the entire fare for every ride they give.
hebervalleyradio.com
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Reveals Temple News Monday
SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released dates for the dedications and open houses of two temples. The Salt Lake City-based faith confirmed the Richmond Virginia Temple will have an open house tour March 25-April 15, 2023, except for Sundays and Saturday April 1 because of the Church’s General Conference.
Comments / 0