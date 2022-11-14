ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania drivers reminded of snow squall dangers

By Kaylee Fuller
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zvc6Z_0jAaZiHB00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration and the National Weather Service (NWS) are reminding drivers of the threats that snow squalls bring in the winter months.

Drivers are advised to observe warnings related to snow squalls during Snow Squall Awareness week, which falls on Nov. 14 to Nov. 18.

“We all have a role to play in staying safe on roadways this winter,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “When you get a snow squall warning, the safest thing to do is pause your travel to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, which will help first responders too.”

With colder weather arriving, snow squalls pose a significant hazard to drivers in Pa.

According to the NWS a snow squall is a brief but intense period of heavy snow. This snow will accumulate up to two inches in under 30 minutes. There are also strong winds that can reach over 30 miles per hour, as well as whiteout conditions that reduce visibility for less than a quarter of a mile.

Snow squalls usually occur when it is partly cloudy outside and they can come on suddenly, catching drivers off guard. These sudden snow squalls can lead to major transportation incidents, including deadly multi-vehicle accidents.

“The National Weather Service issues Snow Squall Warnings to alert for the sudden onset of life-threatening conditions encountered by highway travelers during snow squalls,” said NWS State College Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jonathan Guseman. “If you are driving on an interstate when a Snow Squall Warning is issued, the best thing to do is gradually reduce your speed and exit the roadway at the next opportunity.”

“PennDOT is prepared for the season and actively monitors conditions and forecasts, but we cannot prevent snow squalls or know exactly where they’ll hit,” PennDOT Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser said. “If you must travel in inclement weather, please allow plenty of space around other vehicles and our snow-plow operators so they can perform their jobs effectively and safely.”

Keiser also explained that as part of a signage pilot project, the department will be deploying variable speed limit, or VSL, signs — which work to reduce speed limits when visibility or roadway conditions call for lower speeds.

This change will take place at 63 locations :

  • 211 locations along I-80 in Clearfield (mile marker 100 to 133) and Clinton (mile marker 182 to 193) counties
  • Six locations on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties on the approaches to Emlenton Bridge (mile marker 42 to 45), North Fork Bridge (mile marker 78 to 81), and Kyle Lake Bridge (mile marker 92 to 95)
  • 36 locations along I-81 from I-78 to I-80 in Lebanon (five locations), Luzerne (seven locations), Schuylkill (24 locations) counties

While the VSL signs are in place through April, the permanent speed limit signs will be covered, and the normal posted speed limit will be displayed on the VSL unless visibility or weather conditions call for there to be slower speeds. A yellow light on the sign will blink to indicate that when speeds limits have been reduced.

Why are there different fonts on highway signs?

Earlier in the year, the program was active in 12 counties along I-80 in Clearfield County. Data showed that this low-cost solution effectively slowed traffic when needed and reduced, or even eliminated, crashes. The locations were chosen based on crash and weather data where frequent winter-related conditions were present.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania

Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. officials want drivers to be prepared for snow squalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- You can already feel it this Tuesday morning, winter is coming. Pennsylvania officials are reminding drivers of the risks that winter weather can pose.They focused on the dangers of snow squalls Monday in Harrisburg. The intense burst of snow, along with strong winds, can produce white-out conditions.Officials say you should delay travel if possible when squalls are in the forecast.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region

UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Watch out for snow squalls, Pa. officials warn

The storms, also known as whiteouts, move fast and can make driving conditions treacherous at a moment’s notice. Pennsylvania transportation and law enforcement leaders are preparing for the possibility of snow squalls this winter season. Sometimes referred to as whiteouts, snow squalls are fast-moving storms that can appear out...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?

First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

First Snow Alert: Flakes Possible Tuesday Night, Forecasters Say

If it seems early in the season for snowflakes to be in the forecast, that’s because it is. Snow of greater intensity than flurries is rare in the Lehigh Valley area in mid-November, but that’s what the National Weather Service says some areas may see Tuesday night. According...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties

Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PFBC to stock waterways with trout this winter

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania waterways will soon be getting more fish for future fishing seasons. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will be stocking waterways throughout the state as well as two local areas with trout. According to the PFBC’s website, there are nearly 16,000 miles (and counting) of wild trout streams, nearly 5,000 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf vetoes bike lane bill due to prosecutor appointment stipulation

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Gov. Wolf has vetoed House Bill 140, which could have allowed townships and municipalities to construct bike lanes. The bill was vetoed on Thursday, Nov. 17. The bill was championed by Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) for the past six years. “The governor’s veto today leaves in place PennDOT’s antiquated regulations and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Single-lane traffic to begin on I-70 near Yukon

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction during daylight hours beginning Tuesday on Interstate 70 near the Yukon and Madison interchanges in South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships. The lane restriction will be in place, as needed, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., through Friday, according to...
YUKON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy