Holly Springs City Council holds budget public hearing, reviews zoning cases

The Holly Springs City Council held a public hearing Thursday to discuss the city’s proposed budget of $40.8 million for 2023, which includes funding for phases two and three of the Holly Springs Parkway widening project.

No residents signed up to speak about the budget.

The 2023 budget includes a little over $12 million from the general fund, which pays for the county’s day-to-day operations, as well as over $12 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funding. The budget includes over $5.7 million in American Rescue Plan federal relief funding.

The proposed budget allocates over $3.7 million in Town Center funding, down $5.6 million from this year’s budget. The city’s proposed Urban Redevelopment Agency budget of over $3.4 million is also lower than this year’s, by about $5.9 million.

In the $500,000 parks and recreation budget, $350,000 is allocated for improvements to Holly Springs buildings and parks.

The city is budgeting a little over $1.67 million more in the general fund compared to the 2022 budget, as well as a $3.8 million increase in SPLOST funding, according to city documents. The increase in SPLOST funding includes a little over $7.7 million in Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank funding, most of which will be for phases two and three of the Holly Springs Parkway Widening project.

The city council then approved a resolution to establish a separate fund to account for transactions from the Town Center tax allocation district. The resolution will create a tax allocation district fund checking account at South State Bank.

The city council also heard the following:

♦ A request from Property Place Management to rezone about 20 acres across from Sequoyah High School from general commercial to general commercial and mixed use to build a 113-home multifamily 55 and up rental community, as well as a shopping center with a three-story building and a single-story multi-tenant commercial building. The city council heard this request in September, and the applicant requested a deferral to address questions and concerns from the city council. One resident who live across from Sequoyah said at Thursday’s meeting that he has concerns about traffic. The entrance to the development will be on Hickory Road, with connection to the commercial portion on East Cherokee Drive. Mayor Steve Miller and councilmembers said they have concerns about the lack of connectivity throughout the development. Miller said he also has concerns about adding residential in an area zoned for commercial.

♦ A request for a conditional use permit from Turnstone Group, LLC for a storage establishment on East Cherokee Drive, just south of the Place Property Management site. This is a separate application from the senior apartment mixed-use development, though it would neighbor the development if both applications were approved. The property is zoned general commercial. The city council heard this request in September, and the applicant requested a deferral to address questions and concerns from the city council. Miller, along with several city councilmembers, said they don’t like the idea of another storage unit in the city, or a storage unit on this property.

♦ A request from WSE Development, LLC to annex 5.84 acres along Holly Springs Parkway across from the Home Depot, as well as rezone 21 acres from single family residential estate (county) to general commercial and mixed-use overlay (city). The land would combine to build a mixed-use development consisting of 270 apartments, 24 townhomes and 25,000 square feet of commercial development, according to city documents. The city council heard this request in September, and the applicant requested a deferral to address questions and concerns from the city council. Miller and city councilmembers voiced their support for this application.

♦ A request from EC New Vision Georgia, LLC to rezone about 29 acres at Red Bud Lane, across from Cedar Valley Drive, from single family residential estate and neighborhood commercial, to traditional neighborhood development to build a residential development consisting of 78 age-targeted single-family detached fee-simple residential units. The project would have a full-access driveway on Hickory Road, one entering lane and one exiting lane. There will also be a stop-sign controlled on the driveway approach with Hickory Road remaining free flow, as well as a left turn lane and a deceleration lane on Hickory Road for entering traffic. There would be one entrance and exit, as well as a sight distance improvement of almost 200 feet. Two Cedar Valley Drive residents said at Thursday’s meeting that they have concerns with traffic and want Hickory Road to be safe for all of the people who travel it. Councilmember Michael Zenchuk said this development would allow improvements to be made to Hickory Road. Councilmember Dee Phillips agreed with Zenchuk, though they both also agreed with Miller about safety concerns on Hickory Road.

♦ Heard a “Job Classification and Compensation Plan” report from Condrey and Associates, Inc., a consulting firm hired by the city. The consulting firm is recommending an update of the city’s compensation plan to a “step and grade” plan that is more in line with other cities and counties in north metro Atlanta. City staff recommends going with “Plan A,” which is $174,880 or 4.80% of the current payroll cost, according to city documents. The total projected fiscal impact to implement the plan is $320,834.

♦ Approved a resolution to amend the municipal services master fee schedule to include fines for open container violation ($200), the move over law ($250) and background checks ($10). The city council also discussed a municipal court governmental probation agreement to update the original agreement that was adopted in 2018 that expires Dec. 31. The term of the new agreement runs through Dec. 31, 2026.

The Holly Springs City Council is expected to vote on these requests at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at city hall, 3235 Holly Springs Parkway. The meeting can be viewed online at bit.ly/3Ut8uQ4 .